Napa Valley Boxing Spotlight: Solis ready to coach ‘sweet science’ again

For 10 years, Jesús Solís was the director and coach of a very successful Napa boxing club with a name that translated to “at dawn” in Spanish.

When the sun set on Al Almanecer Boxing Club 19 years ago, Solis moved his operations to the state of Washington, and then Hawaii, and then Southern California.

But the 1968 Napa High graduate missed his hometown, and teaching the “sweet science” to fellow Napans. After his gym in Indio was shut down last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he moved back to Napa and is trying to open a gym in town again.

“I founded the club in part as a response to an increase in gang activity in Napa, but mostly because I loved the sport of boxing and wanted to share it with the youth of Napa,” Solís said.

With support from Napa businessman Michael Holcomb and the Napa Valley Unified School District, Solís and his friends converted the girls locker room at the former Ridgeview Junior High School campus — now Harvest Middle School — into a beautiful boxing gym with ring, heavy bags, speed bags, weight room and tutoring room with computers, funded with help from the Gasser Foundation and the Community Foundation of Napa Valley. The Boys & Girls Club of Napa Valley, under then-director Dave Ison, came on board as the club’s fiscal sponsor.