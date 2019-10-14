The Napa Valley College men’s soccer team wanted to stay on a roll, but visiting Mendocino erased an early deficit and came away with a 2-1 Bay Valley Conference win Friday afternoon.
It was the first conference loss for the Storm (4-6-1, 3-1 BVC), the two-time defending BVC champions.
“We have to understand we have a big target on our backs,” said third-year NVC head coach Rogelio Ochoa, “so we’re getting the best from every team.”
Napa Valley’s first goal was a gift, as Mendocino was whistled for a handball in the penalty area in the 10th minute. Jesus Ochoa, a Vintage High alumnus who was the 2014-15 Napa County Player of the Year, put the penalty kick in the upper left corner. With the sophomore midfielder’s team-high sixth goal of the season, the home side appeared to be off to a great start.
Coach Ochoa felt his side played a strong opening 15 minutes. Sophomore midfielder Javier Rodriguez and freshman striker Billy Biondini – out of Vallejo High and American Canyon High, respectively – set up teammates and had good chances at a second goal, but it was not to be. The Storm even had an apparent goal nullified by an offsides call.
As halftime approached, it was Mendocino’s turn for a lucky break after it had controlled much of the action in the latter part of the first half. After a teammate’s corner kick fell at the feet of the Eagles’ Anthony Panteleon, his spectacular bicycle kick tied the game in the 44th minute.
“They wanted it more inside the box,” Coach Ochoa said. “They had a lot of corner kicks and we didn’t clear the ball. That’s how they scored both goals. We got down on ourselves after that, and we just can’t do that.”
Biondini – the Storm’s second-leading scorer with four goals – nearly got the lead back for NVC early in the second half, but his header went just over the crossbar. Moments later, in the 55th minute, Mendocino (6-6-1, 2-2 BVC) scored what would prove to be the winning goal on Jose Ayala’s header into the top left corner of the Storm’s goal.
In the 61st minute, Biondini nearly equalized when he was one-on-one with Mendocino keeper Isaac Espinosa Martinez, but his left-footed drive was barely pushed aside.
“I thought I got off a good shot, but their goalie made a good save,” Biondini said.
Looking ahead to tough games against visiting Yuba on Tuesday and at Marin on Friday, Coach Ochoa said the key to the rest of the season will be how well his Storm bounces back from the loss.
“Everybody loses a game; it’s no biggie. What is important is how you respond to it,” he said. “We’ll focus on it one game at a time.”
The coach is hoping his team gets healthy as it begins the stretch run, as the Storm has been beset with injuries.
“We have eight players who are injured and today many of our guys played hurt. It’s frustrating,” he said.
Despite the challenges, Coach Ochoa acknowledged his side had opportunities against Mendocino.
“It was their corner kicks that killed us,” he said.
Biondini said he felt Mendocino put in more effort.
“We played pretty good, but it looked like they just wanted it more and they got the outcome,” he said. “We blew our opportunities and they made the most of theirs.”
With two goals for NVC so far is St. Helena graduate Victor Fernandez, a freshman striker. With one goal apiece are two sophomores from Armijo High, midfielder Gregorio Soria and striker Luis Moreno, and sophomore striker Juan Carlos Ayala out of Deer Valley in Antioch.
Storm players with assists have included Ochoa, Biondini, Fernandez and two Vintage graduates – freshman striker Marco Manzo, the 2017-18 Napa County Player of the Year, and sophomore midfielder Alex Cendejas.
Rounding out the team are freshman goalkeeper Carlos Ayala and sophomore defender Juan Aguilar out of Napa High, sophomore striker Yamikani McHombo out of American Canyon, five freshman defenders – Julio Alonzo and Cruz Palafox out of Napa High, Jesus Gonzalez out of Vintage, Bryan Reynoso-Gutierrez out of Vallejo High, and Nicholas Erwin from Armijo – and three Vallejo alumni – freshman midfielder Jason Reyes, sophomore midfielder Javier Rodriguez, and sophomore striker Jose Gutierrez.
The Storm, who are still in first place by a point over Merritt, will try to bounce back when they host fifth-place Yuba (4-9-1, 1-2-1 BVC) at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Register Sports Writer Andy Wilcox contributed to this story.