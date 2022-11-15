Napa Valley College Men's Soccer: Five-time BVC champion NVC to open playoffs at Evergreen Valley

It looked on paper that the Napa Valley College men’s soccer team’s preseason was a terrible experience.

The Storm went 0-6-1 against those first seven non-Bay Valley Conference opponents, getting outscored 28-5 to start the season.

But NVC head coach Rogelio Ochoa reminded his players that the preseason is a time to get as much experience as possible against tough teams, however terrible or terrific the scores might be.

Napa Valley turned its season completely around once BVC play started, going on a 10-game unbeaten streak that included two more non-conference games that they won and tied.

“Eight of the nine non-conference opponents made the playoffs (in 2021),” Ochoa said. “The non-conference schedule is created against difficult opponents to challenge and prepare our team for conference play and playoffs.

"The team learned, adapted and developed as the season went on. This showed when the team went undefeated in October, including two non-conference matches vs opponents that are currently in the playoffs as well. It’s because of these tough matches at the beginning that we were able to do well in our conference and hopefully continue the momentum into the playoffs.”

Napa Valley (7-8-4) paid a price for its winless preseason, getting seeded just No. 23 in the 24-team Northern California Regional Playoffs. The Storm will travel to San Jose early on Wednesday for an 11 a.m. opener against No. 10 seed Evergreen Valley.

In the second half of their 10-match NVC schedule, the Storm beat the Marin and Merritt teams they had tied in the first round, taking a 6-0-2 BVC record into their last two conference games./

With its fifth consecutive BVC title already clinched, NVC went coastal in a 2-1 loss at third-place Mendocino and seemed to have limped into the postseason with a 5-1 loss to fourth-place Yuba on Sophomore Day at Napa Memorial Stadium.

Nobody was limping, actially.

“The team had already clinched the conference title and a playoff berth, so we rested some players to be ready for playoffs,” Ochoa explained. “But credit to the opponents that beat us the last two matches.

“The team won the matches that mattered the most and scored goals in clutch moments throughout the conference schedule. We know our style of play and know our strengths as a team and will be leaning on those for tomorrow's match. The team knows that with a win tomorrow, no one will remember the last two defeats in conference play.”

Seven NVC players have received All-BVC recognition, led by BVC Defensive Player of the Year Ivan Chavez, a Vintage High product.

Joining him on the All-BVC First Team are two more ex-Crushers, Angelo Vivan and Justin Sotelo, and former Justin-Siena standout Josiah Gutierrez Cortez.

Making the All-BVC Second Team for NVC were American Canyon graduate Christopher Hernandez, St. Patrick-St. Vincent product Angelo Dominguez, and Vintage grad Gerardo Perez, the Napa Valley Register’s 2020-21 Napa County Player of the Year.

Ochoa was named NVC Coach of the Year.

Sotelo leads the Storm with 20 points, on a team-high 8 goals and 4 assists. Vivan is next with 18 points, on 7 goals and 4 assists, followed by Hernandez with 16 points on 7 goals and 2 assists, Dominguez with 14 on 5 goals and 4 assists, and Gutierrez Cortez with 9 on 2 goals and a team-high 5 assists.

Also with points are Anthony Mora (2 goals, 2 assists), Perez (2 goals, 2 assists), Andres Diaz (2 goals, 2 assists), Julio Alonzo (1 goal), Gabriel Cendejas (2 assists) and Angel Tapia (1 assist).

Of the 21 players on the NVC roster, 15 are from Napa High or Vintage High.

“It’s nice having local players from our community representing the team. At the end of the day this program, Napa Valley College Men’s Soccer, and school, NVC, is for them,” Ochoa said. “Our goal is to have them take advantage of all the resources offered here so they fulfill their dreams academically and athletically. We have players from Napa and Solano counties who represent our school very well.”