Napa Valley College/Prep Report: Fernandez, Bennett help Storm end 4-game skid

The Napa Valley College women’s basketball team ended a four-game Bay Valley Conference skid Monday night with an 85-74 win over visiting Mendocino on Monday night.

The Storm (7-13, 3-5 BVC) got enormous games from Alliyah Fernandez, who had 27 points, 8 rebounds and 8 steals, along with Amaree Bennett (24 points, 6 rebounds), Maizy Armstrong-Brown (14 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals) and Addison Alsbury (12 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals).

Friday night saw NVC lose its second straight head-scratcher, 77-66 to visiting Los Medanos. Against a team the Storm had beaten 66-56 at the Mustangs’ gym on Jan. 4, NVC couldn’t dig itself out of a 17-point halftime hole.

This despite a season-high 30 points from Bennett, along with 6 rebounds and 2 steals. Fernandez added 10 points and 3 rebounds, Alsbury 2 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists, and Armstrong-Brown 5 points and 10 assists.

Napa Valley was coming off a 47-40 loss Jan. 26 at Contra Costa, a team it had handled 66-45 in Napa on Dec. 23. The Storm will be seeing its next three opponents for the first time this season. They play Laney — the No. 12 team in Northern California — in Oakland on Friday and Merritt in Oakland on Feb. 7, and Marin at home on Feb. 9.

Varsity Boys Basketball

St. Helena 56, Kelseyville 52

With the Saints hanging on to a 49-46 lead with two minutes left in Monday night’s North Central League I home game, Will Meyer sank two 3-pointers in quick succession to provide the cushion St. Helena (7-8, 4-4 NCL I) needed to prevail.

“It was great to bounce back after a close (62-59) loss at Clear Lake on Saturday,” Saints head coach Jim Gamble said. “The kids were focused and played hard the entire game. It was also great to have our full roster together for the first time this entire season.”

Meyer and Knight led St. Helena with 16 and 14 points, respectively. Also scoring for the Saints were Cal Lehman (8), Harrison Ronayne (6), Charlie Carpy (4), Greyson Ittig (4), Micah Marquez (2) and Wynton Meyer (2). Also playing well for the Saints were Ethan Drumm and Josh Johnson.

After a sluggish first two quarters, St. Helena trailed 34-24 at the half. In the third quarter the Saints found their rhythm and outscored the Knights, 18-8, getting 6 points apiece from Knight and Will Meyer.

St. Helena is ranked 10th in the Division 5 standings in the North Coast Section. The Saints travel to Cloverdale on Wednesday to play the Eagles (19-0, 9-0 NCL I), the No. 1 Division 5 team in the state.

Kelseyville 58, St. Helena 15

The Knights, winless on the season going into Monday night’s home game against St. Helena, appeared to be the Saints’ best chance at breaking their seven-season league winless streak.

But Kelseyville (1-11, 1-4 NCL I) saw Larue Furlani outscore St. Helena (2-13, 0-7 NCL I) by herself with a 23-point night, according to the Lake County Record-Bee.

Varsity Wrestling

Napa 54, Justin-Siena 22

The Braves held their own against visiting Napa on Monday night in a make-up of a VVAL dual that had been postponed on Jan. 5. Justin-Siena won four of the eight contested matches, only to give up 36 points because of six forfeited weight classes.

Jack Carey, Cooper Cohee and Kai Hoffmann registered pins for the Braves, and Brandon Guiducci scored a 10-0 major decision.

“Our kids wrestled hard tonight and as a coach you couldn’t be more pleased,” Justin-Siena co-coach Jason Guiducci said. “On the flip side, we are beyond frustrated with the amount of forfeits. The kids wrestle their hearts out and are definitely in need more of their peers to join them.”

Werner Keller was named the Braves All-Heart wrestler for his commitment and dedication.

The Braves host nonleague foe Rio Vista at 6 p.m. Wednesday. It will be Senior Night, their last home meet of the season.

JV Boys Basketball

American Canyon 54, Justin Siena 49

Hosting a rematch of last week’s high-scoring loss at American Canyon, the Braves trailed 27-22 at halftime. Turnovers against the Wolves’ pressure defense kept them from erasing the deficit.

American Canyon (11-1) improved to 7-0 in Vine Valley Athletic League play.

For the Braves (7-11, 1-5 VVAL), Finn Machado had 16 points and 4 rebounds, Dallas Logwood 12 points, Bradley Bautista 9 points, and Charlie Vaziri 12 rebounds. Justin-Siena plays next at Casa Grande (9-9, 6-4 VVAL) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

