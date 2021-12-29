Napa Valley College/Prep Report: Storm get long-awaited conference win in women's basketball

The Napa Valley College women’s basketball team picked up its first Bay Valley Conference victory since 2017 with a 66-45 win over visiting Contra Costa on Dec. 23.

The Storm (5-9, 1-1 BVC), who also snapped a six-game skid, nearly got the long-awaited conference win against rival Solano the night before in Fairfield, but the Falcons prevailed 59-58.

Against Contra Costa, Nicole Gleeson led NVC with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 8 steals), while Amaree Bennet (14 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals) played one of her best games of the season.

Addison Alsbury (11 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals) and Maizy Armstrong-Brown (10 points, 4 assists, 2 blocks) continued to play steady for the Storm.

Mirah Jackson had 20 points and Bennett scored 10 against Solano, while Gleeson (12 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks), Alsbury (6 points, 13 rebounds, 4 steals) and Armstrong-Brown (6 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals) filled up the stat sheet.

"The fact that we can already compete with a team like Solano I think shows just how fast our program here at Napa Valley has grown in just one year," said Storm head coach Paul Debolt.

The Storm got a great look at some of the top teams in the state at the City College of San Francisco tournament Dec. 16-18.

They ran into a buzzsaw in Game 1 against Sierra of Rocklin, losing 107-43. They were led by Jackson (16 points, 2 assists), Aliyah Fernandez (8 points, 5 rebounds) and Gleeson (8 rebounds, 5 blocks, 3 assists).

In Game 2, against Skyline, the Storm were competitive until their San Bruno opponent ran away with it in the second half and prevailed 68-44. Playing well for the Storm were Gleeson (13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 blocks) and Armstrong-Brown (11 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds).

The final day of the tournament saw the Storm lose a heartbreaker in the final moments to West Los Angeles, 71-70. Bennett played maybe her best game of the year, pouring in 23 points with 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Playing solid overall were Armstrong-Brown (12 points, 10 assists, 3 rebounds), Gleeson (11 points, 3 rebounds, 6 steals, 6 blocks), Fernandez (11 points) and Jackson had (10 points).

Napa Valley next visits Los Medanos in Pittsburg for a BVC game on Tuesday.

Varsity Girls Basketball

American Canyon 59, Dougherty Valley 49

The Wolves won their West Coast Jamboree Amethyst Bracket opener on Tuesday over the Wildcats from San Ramon at Las Lomas in Walnut Creek.

Their leading contributors were Trinity Billingsley (26 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals), Jullianna Cornelio (9 points, 1 steal), Destiny Evans (7 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 steal), Kamaya Jones (7 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal), Camille Abcede (3 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, 1 steal), Nyria Valentine (3 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals), Tyra Fleming (2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal) and Jeraline Haney (2 points, 2 rebounds).

The Wolves were to face Cosumnes Oaks of Elk Grove in Wednesday’s 6 p.m. semifinal.

American Canyon was coming off a 47-42 loss to visiting Mt. Diablo of Concord a week before that snapped the Wolves five-game win streak. They were led by Kaniya Bryant (14 points), Cornelio (12 points), Evans (9 points), Abcede (3 points), Jones (2 points) and Billingsley (2 points).

Justin-Siena drops three

The Braves fell 32-27 to Los Banos in their West Coast Jamboree Pearl bracket opener on Tuesday and then to Northgate 52-18 on Wednesday at Dublin High.

After falling behind Los Banos 4-0, Isabella Wright and Mary Heun each scored 4 points as the Braves won the first quarter 8-7, but the Tigers won each remaining quarter by 2 points to win by 5. Justin-Siena shot 17% from the field, including 2 for 23 from the 3-point line, as Los Banos took away driving lanes with a 2-3 zone defense for most of the game.

They were led by Wright (8 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals), Mary Heun (6 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists), Charmaine Griffin (5 points, 7 rebounds), Jordan Washington (5 points, 13 rebounds) and Bella Balmaceda (3 points).

“First and foremost, we just did not make enough shots to win this game,” said Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt, whose team forced 23 turnovers while committing only 13. “Our defense was solid and did a good job of forcing turnovers, but we could just not get it going offensively. We also just did not compete at a high enough level against a good team.”

The Braves were coming off a 51-38 loss to Gateway, played Dec. 18 in San Francisco. They got off to a rough start and could not recover until the fourth, when they scoring 21 to make it respectable.

Leading Justin-Siena were Washington (11 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals), Heun (10 points, 5 rebounds), Griffin (8 points, 7 rebounds), Wright (6 points, 4 rebounds) and Balmaceda (2 points, 3 rebounds).

“We got outplayed and outcoached for most of this game, which is definitely frustrating from a coaching standpoint,” Bettencourt said. “I thought we figured some things out in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late.

“Overall, this has been a good start to our season and right now we are working on finding consistency in our level of play, attention to detail, and urgency. I am confident with the way these players work and how much they care, that we will get there.”

Prep Girls Wrestling

Vintage third in tournament

The Crushers’ varsity and JV wrestlers combined points to take home a third-place team trophy from the recent Albany Tournament.

In JV action, Lilly Miller (143 pounds) placed sixth with two pins, Gianna Ficele (160) placed second, Gianna Giorsetta (189) won by injury default while leading 6-0 but did not place, and Parker McClintick (137) did not place but continues to improve each time she’s on the mat.

In varsity girls competition, Cassidy Lopez (126) went 2-1 with 2 pins for second place, Natalie Scott (116) was 2-1 with a pin for a third-place medal, Natalie Solorio (137) went 3-1 with three pins for third place, and Leilani Frazer (148) went undefeated with two pins and a first-place medal.

The Crushers competed in Liberty’s Lou Bronzan Invitational on Tuesday. They will host their annual Napa Valley Girls Classic on Jan. 7-8.

Varsity Boys Wrestling

Vintage compete in Pinole tourney

The Crushers, shorthanded due to the holiday break, brought five wrestlers to the Pinole Valley Tournament on Dec. 23 and had two champions.

Joe Ellis (215 pounds) had 3 pins and was voted Most Outstanding Wrestler in the heavyweight division. Also scoring a first-place medal was Niko Smith, who went 2-0 with 2 pins. Jack Mauer (138) went 3-1 with three pins for third place, Carson Degarmo (152) placed fourth while having to give up a injury forfeit in his last match, and Jeremiah Macedo placed sixth.

Varsity Boys Basketball

Vintage 71, Benicia 62

The Crushers (10-3) defeated the visiting Panthers on Dec. 21, a team coming off a 73-46 win over American Canyon.

“We knew they were coming in on a high, having just beaten AC,” Vintage head coach Ben Gongora said. “We very much respected Benicia and prepared for a battle. And that’s just what happened.”

Benicia jumped out to a 16-11 lead after one quarter. Ben Jackson and Jackson Corley, who each scored 2 points in the first, came alive in the second quarter with 12 and 10 points, respectively, to give the Crushers a 33-28 halftime lead. Each team scored 16 in the third, but Vintage extended its lead to double digits with defensive pressure and steals in the fourth.

Corley finished with 31 points, 5 rebounds, 5 deflections, 3 assists and 5 steals.

“Jackson scored 29 points in the final three quarters. It was impressive. He scored from all over,” said Gongora said. “It’s always fun when a player gets in zone like Jackson did.

Jackson complemented Corley with 21 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 6 steals.

Cole Capitani returned after a four-game absence to score 8 with 4 boards and 2 blocks. Lucas Bollinger chipped in 5 points and Elias Alvarez 4 points.

Vintage hosts American Canyon in its Vine Valley Athletic League opener at 7 p.m. Thursday.

“We are ready for league,” added Gongora. “We know the VVAL has its most talented field ever in its four seasons. We know we are in for a battle every night. With that said, our goal is always the same — play hard with a positive attitude and try to go 1-0.”

American Canyon 68, Vacaville 48

The Wolves were balanced and consistent throughout the Dec. 21 road win, playing efficient offense and smothering defense against the short-handed Bulldogs. American Canyon (5-5) yielded only 7 points in each of the first two quarters and took a 36-14 lead into halftime. Vacaville never got closer than 20 points the rest of the way.

Mikey Pierce and Max Parmigiani led American Canyon with 14 points each, while Jordan Nolan and CJ Mitchell added 10 and 12, respectively.

American Canyon had lost 3 of 4 coming into the game after a 4-2 start, including the lopsided Dec. 18 loss to visiting Benicia.

“For a lot of reasons, on and off the court, we really needed a solid effort on both sides of the ball and a good win,” Wolves head coach Scott Hayburn said. “Vaca High was dealing with some injuries and illnesses and we could tell they were undermanned. That being said, we had a game plan that was all about selflessness, ball movement, and defense. The boys really answered the call and I was proud of the effort.

“We're really looking forward to VVAL play. Every team in our league is very well coached and tough as nails. We're going to have to fight for every inch and every point. It should be a very competitive and interesting league season for all of us."