Napa Valley College/Prep Report: Storm women 1-2 at Ventura tourney

The Napa Valley College women’s basketball team went 1-2 in the competitive Ventura College tournament this past weekend, downing Santa Monica 74-59 on Saturday after falling just short against Cypress on Friday, 70-68, and getting walloped 85-38 by College of the Canyons on Thursday.

Leading the Storm (3-3) on Thursday were Nicole Gleeson (12 points, 5 rebounds, 7 steals) and Maizy Armstrong-Brown (4 points, 9 rebounds).

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

On Friday, NVC gave the No. 12 team in Southern California all it could handle and just missed a winning 3-point attempt at the end. Mirah Jackson played her best game of the year for the Storm with 22 points and 3 rebounds. Gleeson added 12 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks, and Amaree Bennett also had 12 points.

Leading the way against Santa Monica were Gleeson (19 points, 13 rebounds, 4 blocks), Bennett (18 points, 5 rebounds), Jackson (12 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists), Armstrong-Brown (11 points, 9 assists, 5 rebounds) and Addison Alsbury (5 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals).

Napa Valley next plays Dec. 3 in Round 1 of its inaugural Storm Surge Tournament.

Varsity Boys Basketball

AmCan 1-1 against Fairfield teams

On Friday night in Fairfield, the Wolves fell 63-61 to Rodriguez after overcoming a slow start, early foul trouble and a tough crowd to erase an 18-point lead late in the fourth quarter and come within a missed layup of sending the nonleague game into overtime.

American Canyon scored 4 points in the first quarter and struggled to stop hot shooting by the Mustangs. Khai Curry and Max Parmigiani picked up their third fouls in the second quarter, taking them out of the game for extended periods of time. Curry fouled out early in the fourth during the comeback.

Mikey Pierce led the Wolves with 20 points, his second 20-point game of the season, and Max Parmigiani added 16.

“On a night where everything that could go against — foul trouble, cold shooting, hostile environment, injuries, hot shooting from the opponent — our boys were never out of it,” American Canyon head coach Scott Hayburn said. “Being down 18 felt like being down only 4 because everybody in the gym knew we had a run in us and we were going to fight all the way to the final whistle. We came up just short, but in the end I believe we learned more from that loss than we would have if that layup rolls in.”

The Wolves bounced back Saturday with a 70-49 rout of Fairfield at home. They jumped out to a 20-8 lead, but the Falcons cut the deficit to 2 points midway through the second quarter with a 12-2 run.

American Canyon responded, however, and led by 10 points at halftime. Fairfield never got closer than that as the Wolves’ press and halfcourt defense excelled the rest of the evening, creating turnovers and confusion.

Pierce had 20 points, his third straight 20-point effort to open the season. Curry also scored 20 and Raekwon Bell added 10 points.

The momentum and energy really turned late in the second quarter, when Curry turned a steal into a thunderous two-handed jam in front of the home crowd.

“I used to discourage flashy play and highlight-reel dunks like that, but I'm really coming around to wanting the kids to have fun and show out,” Hayburn said. “Plays like that are what make high school basketball so fun and I want players to know that we have fun here. We have high standards and accountability, but we can't forget why we're playing in the first place.

“After so a painful loss the previous night, we really needed to come out in our home opener, play to a high standard, and really have some fun. Khai had one of the very best games of his career both offensively and defensively. Some college is going to get a true game changer when they get him on their roster next year.”

Varsity Boys Soccer

American Canyon 2, Vallejo 2

Both teams scored in the second half of Thursday’s season opener, with visiting American Canyon getting a goal and an assist from junior Emmanuel Garcia, a goal from junior Edgar Serrano, and an assist from sophomore Emmanuel “Primo” Garcia.

JV Boys Basketball

Vintage starts 2-0

The Crushers defeated visiting Vallejo on Saturday, 57-47, to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Vintage’s Jace Lopez led all scorers with 20 points. Adding 6 points each were Nathan Marroquin and Eli Mindle, who hit two 3-pointers. Siam Sabbagha had 5 points and Lucas Hauser and Brady Hearns each chipped in 4.

In a 68-49 home win over Windsor, Sabbagha had 15 points, Adam Drozdowicz 14 and Lopez 11 to lead the Crushers. Head coach Chuck Johnson said Marroquin played good defense while scoring 8, and Hearns supplied 7.