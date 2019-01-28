The Napa Valley Cricket Club recently held its 2018 Player of the Year awards at its main sponsor, Clos du Val winery.
It was the club's busiest season yet on the field, which meant competition was again strong for the four statistics-based awards.
In addition, NVCC President Rob Bolch presented the President’s Award to the member who has contributed to the club over and above. It went to Martin Mckenzie, the New Zealander who has been a member since the club was founded in 2012, and was honored for his substantial behind the scenes work in 2018.
The winner of the “All Rounder” of the year award, for the second season in a row, was Karan Grewal. He contributed strongly in all three cricketing disciplines – batting, bowling, and fielding. Grewal’s numbers for batting were 14 innings for 351 runs with an average of 29.25 runs and a high of 67 runs. For bowling, the Indian player bowled 86.2 overs at a cost of 361 runs taking 24 wickets with an average of a wicket every 15 balls bowled. In the field, he took seven catches.
The individual awards went to Indian player Sorabh Das for batting and fielding, and to New Zealander Bernie Peacock for bowling. Das batted 15 innings for 266 runs with an average of 17.73 runs and a high of 55 runs. Peacock bowled 68.1 overs at a cost of 264 runs taking 20 wickets with an average of a wicket every 13.2 balls. Das excelled in the field in 2018 with eight catches, and he was also involved in one run-out.
Bolch handed out a number of milestone awards. Club captain Bernie Peacock received an award for his “hat trick” – three wickets in consecutive balls – against Marin in August.
Now that the NVCC is seven years old, a number of members were recognized for reaching other milestones. Phil Bourke, Peacock and Bijoy Ojha have now each played 50 matches for the NVCC, while Irishman Andrew Healy marked 2018 by taking his 50th wicket. Mckenzie became only the second player in the club’s history to score more than 1,000 runs, while Bourke is the first player in NVCC history to pass the 50 catches/stumpings/run-outs milestone.
Bolch paid tribute on the evening to all of those who made 2018 such a successful year both on and off the field. The NVCC toured to Los Angeles early in 2018 and played at the famed Woodley Park, hosted visiting teams from Malibu and Vancouver, and ran a number of very successful and well-attended social events throughout the year.
As the ceremony drew to a close, the Life Members of the NVCC – Bourke, Healy, Pete Carson, and Tim Irwin – bestowed life membership on club president Bolch in recognition of the contributions he has made since the foundation of the club.
The club is sponsored by Clos du Val, Anchor Brewing, Bill Wagner Realtor, Balanced Business Group, Caliber Home Loans, Compadres Rio Grille, Crown Hill Stone Supply, John Fearless, St. Helena Optometry, Seguin Moreau, TRICOR Braun WinePak, ZAM Apps, 19 Crimes Wine, AZMERA Consulting, Blue Jean Black Design, Left Coast Wine Packaging, Napa Gourmet Foods, 3 rock marketing.
Visit napacricket.com for more information about the club.