Napa Valley Cricket Club: NVCC ends 8th season with awards night

The Napa Valley Cricket Club recently held its eighth annual Player of the Year awards at NapaSport Steak House, one of its sponsors.

It was another busy season on the field in 2019, and competition was strong for the four statistics-based awards. In addition, NVCC President Rob Bolch gave out the President’s Award to the member who has contributed to the club over and above expectations. The winner of the 2019 award was Sorabh Das, a Napa-based dentist honored for his substantial work behind the scenes.

The winner of the All Rounder of the Year award was Karan Grewal, who takes the award for the third year running. Grewal contributed strongly in all three cricketing disciplines – batting, bowling and fielding.

His batting numbers were 15 innings for 384 runs with an average of 29.5 runs and a high of 67 runs. In the bowling department, he bowled 89 overs at a cost of 429 runs, taking 25 wickets with an average of a wicket every 17.2 balls bowled. In the field, Grewal took 5 catches and affected 2 run-outs.

The individual awards for batting and bowling were picked up by one player, Abhijay Aggarwal, while Bernie Peacock picked up the fielding award.

