Napa Valley Cricket Club: NVCC ends 8th season with awards night

The Napa Valley Cricket Club recently held its eighth annual Player of the Year awards at NapaSport Steak House, one of its sponsors.
It was another busy season on the field in 2019, and competition was strong for the four statistics-based awards. In addition, NVCC President Rob Bolch gave out the President’s Award to the member who has contributed to the club over and above expectations. The winner of the 2019 award was Sorabh Das, a Napa-based dentist honored for his substantial work behind the scenes.
The winner of the All Rounder of the Year award was Karan Grewal, who takes the award for the third year running. Grewal contributed strongly in all three cricketing disciplines – batting, bowling and fielding.
His batting numbers were 15 innings for 384 runs with an average of 29.5 runs and a high of 67 runs. In the bowling department, he bowled 89 overs at a cost of 429 runs, taking 25 wickets with an average of a wicket every 17.2 balls bowled. In the field, Grewal took 5 catches and affected 2 run-outs.
The individual awards for batting and bowling were picked up by one player, Abhijay Aggarwal, while Bernie Peacock picked up the fielding award.
Aggarwal batted 14 innings for 285 runs with an average of 20.4 runs and a high of 61 runs. He also bowled 65.5 overs at a cost of 381 runs, taking 22 wickets with an average of a wicket every 17.3 balls. Peacock excelled in the field with 9 catches, and he was also involved in 1 run-out.
Bolch handed out a number of milestone awards during the evening, including “Hat-Trick” Awards to two players who took 3 wickets in successive balls. The first went to Grewal for his 5 wickets for 23 runs against the Sonoma Gullies in June, while Jason Beveridge bagged 5 wickets for 21 runs against Fairfield Cricket Club in July. Grewal also surpassed the 50-wicket milestone, with 61 total, and Peacock becomes the first NVCC bowler to reach 100 wickets, with 103 total – and 10 in 2019.
Bolch paid tribute to all who made 2019 such a successful year both on and off the field. Awards went to outgoing board members Jamie Johnson (treasurer) and Peacock (club captain), and Johnson presented Shauna Mackenzie of Balanced Business Group with a custom-made cricket sweater as a gesture of appreciation for all of her support of the club.
As the event drew to a close, the life members of the NVCC – Phil Bourke, Andrew Healy, Pete Carson, Tim Irwin and Bolch – bestowed life membership on Martin Mackenzie in recognition of the contributions he has made since the foundation of the club.
Along with NapaSport and Balanced Business Group, the club thanks sponsors 19 Crimes Wine, Bill Wagner Realtor, Caliber Home Loans, Crown Hill Stone Supply, John Fearless, St. Helena Optometry, Seguin Moreau, Stone Brewing Napa, vinoEZ, AZMERA Consulting, Blue Jean Black Design, Left Coast Wine Packaging, Napa Gourmet Foods, and 3 rock marketing.
The Napa Valley Cricket Club is a 501(c)4 IRS designated nonprofit with the purpose of establishing and running an amateur cricket club in the Napa Valley to further the social enjoyment and development of cricket and associated events within the area. Formed in 2012, the club welcomes adult players of all skill levels. Visit napacricket.com for more information.
The club recommends three websites – slate.com, en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cricket, icc-cricket.yahoo.net and espncricinfo.com – for learning about the game, along with youtu.be/5oPLhskOH4o and youtube.com/playlist?list=PL66F1E5A61B2F5A6B, a series called “How to Play Cricket.”