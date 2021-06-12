Napa Valley Cricket: Club takes baby steps to normalcy

Pick of the bowlers for NVCC were Karan Grewal and Andrew Healy. Grewal took 4 wickets for 19 runs off 8 overs, including 3 maiden overs, while Healy took 3 wickets for 28 runs from the 5 overs that he bowled. Remarkably, both bowlers were on hat-trick balls, but neither was able to convert and take that most coveted of accolades for a bowler. Marin ended up all out for 145 runs thanks to an excellent fielding performance. Napa Valley took a lot of their catches, with Jake Radloff and Nick Martin especially showing safe pairs of hands.

With the bat, Maqsood laid a solid foundation for the chase by retiring with 50 on the scoreboard to allow others to bat. Sorabh Das contributed a healthy 43, which included eight fours, and NVCC ultimately won the match with seven wickets and 13 overs to spare.

Peacock presented the 19 Crimes Man of the Match award to Lynam for his strong performance with the bat.

“It was great to play a game of cricket after all of the time we’ve had away from the game due to the pandemic,” said Peacock after the match, “and it was even better to win our first game back. Marin are always great hosts and the annual three-match series against them is always one of the highlights on our calendar.”