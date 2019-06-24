For the second year running, the Napa Valley Cricket Club will host a day of Australian Rules Football on Saturday at the Napa Valley Expo.
Five matches will be played on the Silverado Green, starting with the “first bounce” of the first game at 10 a.m.
Aussie Rules or “footy,” as the game is known colloquially, is played professionally only in Australia, but social leagues of varying skill levels are in existence around the world.
The Golden Gate Australian Football League is the largest footy league in the United States, boasting five men’s teams and three women’s teams who usually play their games at Ygnacio Valley High School in Concord.
This weekend, the GGAFL pits itself against the Sacramento AFL with three men’s matches and two women’s matches over the course of the day.
Aussie Rules traces its roots to 1858 in Melbourne, Australia. It is generally thought to be a hybrid sport that draws its origins from other ball sports such as soccer, rugby and Ireland’s Gaelic football – and is played on an oval-shaped field similar to a cricket field. The earliest leagues date back to the mid- to late-1870s and, at the highest professional level, the sport was concentrated mainly around Melbourne from then until the late 1980s.
Up until that time the sport went by the moniker VFL, short for Victorian Football League, and was made up exclusively of clubs from the Australian state of Victoria. In 1990, the VFL became the AFL and a number of clubs from outside Victoria were added to the league’s roster. One of the first clubs added was the West Coast Eagles, based out of Perth, Western Australia. They went on to win Grand Final, the AFL’s equivalent of the NFL’s Super Bowl, in 1992 and 1994.
Aussie Rules differs from many other field sports in that interchange substitutions are allowed during the game, and these are controlled by a match official on the side. The oval ball is slightly rounder on the end than that used in rugby or American football. This allows it to be both bounced while the player is running and kicked end over end so that it’s easier to be caught by a teammate.
A player can score either 6 points (a goal) for kicking the ball through the middle two of four posts, or 1 point (a behind) if they kick the ball between the outer and inner of the four posts. The game is four quarters long. Each quarter usually lasts 20 minutes, but can go as long as 30 minutes depending on stoppage time. Each team has 18 players on the field, with four interchange subs on the side.
Games will start on the hour starting with the Roos men’s team from San Francisco taking on a Sacramento team. The 11 a.m. women’s game will pit the San Francisco-based Maidens against a Sacramento team. At noon, it’s the Seals against Sacramento in a men’s game. At 1 p.m., the Breakers women take on the Turtles, and at 2 p.m. the Mavs men face the Pirates.
Napa Valley Cricket Club sponsor NapaSport Steakhouse – which will stream the televised broadcast of the Aussie Rules Grand Final in September – will host a gathering of players and officials afterward Saturday’s games at its south Napa location.
“We’re excited to be back at the Napa Valley Expo for our second year,” said GGAFL President Julie Marks. “The Silverado Green at the Napa Valley Expo has a beautiful surface and we’re looking forward to seeing some top-class footy action being played on it. We welcome any locals who are intrigued by our version of football to come down and enjoy any, or all, of the five games.”
Visit bit.ly/2ZHvw9e for a YouTube video explaining Australian Rules Football.
The Napa Valley Cricket Club thanks sponsors 19 Crimes Wine, Bill Wagner Realtor, Balanced Business Group, Caliber Home Loans, Crown Hill Stone Supply, John Fearless, NapaSport Steakhouse, St. Helena Optometry, Seguin Moreau, Stone Brewing Napa, ZAM Apps, AZMERA Consulting, Blue Jean Black Design, Napa Gourmet Foods, 3 rock marketing.
The club’s website is napacricket.com.