Hugely anticipated by the many Australian ex-pats who live in the Napa Valley, and beyond, the Australian Football League Grand Final takes place this Friday, Sept. 27. The game will be shown live at NapaSport Steakhouse in Napa with the “first bounce” scheduled for 9:30 p.m.
Aussie Rules, or “footy” as the game is known colloquially, is a game played professionally solely in Australia, with social leagues of varying skill levels in existence around the world. The closest league to the Napa Valley is the Golden Gate Australian Football league located in San Francisco.
The Grand Final is the Australian equivalent of the Superbowl with millions tuning in to watch the game live on Saturday afternoon on the last weekend of September.
The final has been held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) almost every year since the early 1900s and the Grand Final itself dates back to 1898 when the match was played at the Junction Oval in the Melbourne suburb of St. Kilda. Even with a capacity of just over 100,000 at the MCG, tickets for the Grand Final are in demand and often change hands for many times face value.
The lineup for Friday will see the Richmond Tigers, from Melbourne, take on the Greater Western Sydney Giants.
NapaSport owner Michael Galyen is excited to host the Grand Final in 2019.
“This will be our first time hosting the Grand Final in conjunction with the cricket club and we’re looking forward to a great night,” he said. “It will be a first for us to show Aussie Rules here at NapaSport and it will be great to experience a new sport that obviously has such a passionate following.
"Chef will be preparing some Aussie style food for those in attendance and we’ll have the cricket club collaboration beer from Stone Brewing, The Wicketkeeper, on tap. We’ll have live music from 7:00 p.m. with Fugitive Dust and then look forward to showing the big game live, starting at 9:30 p.m.”
Aussie Rules traces its roots to 1858 in Melbourne and is generally thought to be a hybrid sport that draws its origins from other ball sports including soccer, rugby, and Gaelic Football and is played on an oval-shaped field similar to a cricket field. The earliest leagues date back to the mid to late 1870s and, at the highest professional level, the sport was concentrated mainly around Melbourne from then until the late 1980s.
Up until that time the sport went by the moniker VFL for Victorian Football League and was made up of clubs exclusively from the Australian state of Victoria. In 1990 the VFL became the AFL and a number of clubs from outside of Victoria were added to the league’s roster. One of the first clubs to be added was the West Coast Eagles, based out of Perth in Western Australia, who went on to win the Grand Final in 1992, and again in 1994.
Aussie Rules differs from many other field sports in that interchange substitutions are allowed during the game and these are controlled by a match official on the side. The oval-shaped ball is slightly rounder on the end than either a rugby or American Football ball. This allows it to be both bounced while the player is running and kicked end over end so that it’s easier to be caught by a team mate.
A player can score either six points (a goal) for kicking the ball through the middle two of four posts, or one point (a behind) if they kick the ball between the outer and inner of the four posts. The game is comprised of four, 20-minute quarter which often stretch to 30 minutes with the addition of stoppages. Each team has 18 players on the field with four interchange subs on the sideline.
Australian-born Phil Bourke is a huge Aussie Rules fan and his team, the Geelong Cats, narrowly missed the Grand Final this year losing to the Tigers. Bourke along with fellow Aussie Rob Bolch held Grand Final parties at their homes for years but their events grew to a size that they could no longer manage at their homes.
“We’re excited to be showing the Grand Final at NapaSport this year,” said Bourke, “as it’s the perfect venue with a focus on both sports and great food. Michael and his team have been very accommodating and we’re looking forward to enjoying a great night of footy, albeit without my beloved Cats who almost made it to the big game.
"It will obviously be a gathering of Australian ex-pats but we’d love inquisitive locals to come down and watch the game too. Entry is free and anyone who needs to know more about what’s happening on the screens can ask any of the folks wearing the colorful Aussie Rules jerseys of their favorite teams.”
