Napa Valley Cricket Club: World Series back at Expo on Saturday

After a two-year, pandemic-enforced hiatus, the Napa Valley Cricket Club hosts its ninth Napa Valley World Series of Cricket match on Saturday at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa.

Action is slated to get under way at 10:30 a.m. and last until about 4 p.m. at the Midway Green on the western side of the Expo, 575 Third St., Napa.

The exhibition match marks the halfway point in the club’s 2022 season and should be as hotly contested as any, as the Rest of the World team look to finally defend the title it won in 2019 against the America & Australia team.

The NVCC uses its World Series match to showcase the game and encourages locals and visitors to come watch and learn about the game. Cricket is played in more than 100 countries and has a strong and passionate following in Sacramento and the South Bay.

“It’s our big day out each season” said NVCC president Phil Bourke, a native of Australia, “and we’re expecting a well-contested match with almost all of our playing members available for the match. A number of new members will get their first taste of our World Series day when the community comes out to enjoy a day of cricket in downtown Napa.”

Added fellow Australian player Rob Bolch, “On a personal level, I’m excited for the World Series this year as we’ll be debuting the collab brew that my business, John Fearless, worked on with our friends at Napa Barrel Project. TheAll-Rounder, as it’s called, will be the perfect summer sipper to enjoy while watching a great day of cricket.”

Indian-born Sorabh Das captains the RoW team for the 2022 match and he has a strong pool of players from which to choose.

“We have a great team for the 2022 World Series, and we come in with a number of those players having played well in recent club matches,” Das said. “That being said, we know that the AA team will up their game for what’s always a fiercely contested match. Off the field, I’m really excited to be playing the match at the Expo in downtown Napa as a number of family and friends will be coming along for the day to enjoy the spectacle.”

Club Captain Jake Radloff will captain the AA team and looks forward to the challenge of winning back the trophy.

“The World Series day is a big one for the club, but my focus will be on making sure that our team is on its game for the big day,” he said. “We put a lot of time and effort into making the day lots of fun for all of those who come to watch and we’re looking forward to giving locals an excuse to get outside and enjoy some competitive cricket.”

Admission is free, with food available for purchase from Michelin-rated Lane 33 Cafe and refreshments from club sponsors 19 Crimes Wine, Napa Barrel Project, and Four Pillars Gin.

The NVCC thanks sponsors 19 Crimes Wine, ASL Print FX, Bill Wagner Realtor, Canyon West Dental, CLARET by vinoEZ, Crown Hill Stone Supply, John Fearless, Napa Barrel Project, St. Helena Optometry, Seguin Moreau, AZMERA Consulting, 3 rock marketing, Blue Jean Black Design, Four Pillars Gin, Left Coast Wine Packaging, Napa Gourmet Foods, and The Shade Home.

The club is a California nonprofit with the purpose of establishing and running an amateur cricket club in the Napa Valley to further the social enjoyment and development of cricket and associated events within the area. Formed in 2012 the Napa Valley Cricket Club welcomes adult players of all skill levels.

Visit napacricket.com for more information.