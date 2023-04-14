The Napa Valley Cricket Club will host its annual Napa Valley World Series of Cricket match from 10 a.m. until about 4 p.m. Saturday on Midway Green at the Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St. in Napa.

The game is expected to be hotly contested, as always, even though 2023 will see a realignment of the teams competing due to changing demographics within the clubs' growing membership.

Instead of "America & Australia" against the "Rest of the World," it will now be the Northern Hemisphere against the Southern Hemisphere. The former will consist of members from Ireland, India, Pakistan and the United States, while the latter will have members from Australia and New Zealand.

“It’s our big day out each season,” said NVCC president Phil Bourke, an Australian. "We’re expecting a well-contested match, with almost all of our playing members available to play and a number of new members getting their first taste of our World Series day, when the community comes out to enjoy a day of cricket in downtown Napa.”

The toss to decide who will bat or bowl first will be performed by Napa City Councilmember Beth Painter at around 9:45 a.m. After the match, presentations will be held at Napa Yard, the 2023 Venue Sponsors for the cricket club.

The NVCC uses the World Series match to showcase the game and encourages locals and visitors alike to come and watch, and learn about, the game. Cricket is played in more than 100 countries worldwide and has a strong and passionate following in Sacramento and the South Bay.

Admission is free for the day, with food from both hemispheres being served at lunch, and refreshments available from club sponsors 19 Crimes Wine, and Four Pillars Gin available., 575 Third St., Napa.

Other NVCC sponsors include ASL Print FX, Bill Wagner Realtor, CLARET by vinoEZ, Crown Hill Stone Supply, GVM Law, John Fearless, Napa Yard - Oxbow Gardens, St. Helena Optometry, Seguin Moreau, 3 rock marketing, Blue Jean Black Design, Left Coast Wine Packaging, Napa Gourmet Foods, The Shade Home, GTG Financial, and Golden Limo.

The club is a California nonprofit with the purpose of establishing and running an amateur cricket club in the Napa Valley to further the social enjoyment and development of cricket and associated events within the area. Formed in 2012, the NVCC welcomes adult players of all skill levels.

The club's full schedule of matches is at napacricket.com under Calendar.

