YOUNTVILLE – The Napa Valley Crushers were eliminated from the Joe DiMaggio State Tournament Sunday morning in a 9-2 loss against San Bruno at Cleve Borman Field.
For one of the youngest teams in the tournament, Napa’s blend of youth and enthusiasm simply was not enough to overcome an experienced San Bruno squad.
The Crushers continued a trend of striking first when Adrian Rodriguez’s bloop single to right knocked in Jaime Hernandez to put Napa ahead 1-0, but it was all San Bruno the rest of the way.
A nightmare second inning for starting pitcher Daniel Jacinto and the Napa defense ended with six San Bruno runs, aided by multiple costly errors.
Jacinto, the team’s usual starting shortstop, pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed four hits, two walks and seven runs. However, only three of the seven runs Jacinto gave up were earned as the Crushers had five errors while he was on the mound and seven on the day
“This one was a tough pill to swallow,” head coach Jose Rodriguez said. “If you eliminate that second inning, this would’ve been a tight ballgame.”
Errors seemed to be a theme for Napa throughout the tournament as the team combined for 12 errors in two losses while having none in a 3-2 victory over Daly City.
Nobody benefited more from those errors than San Bruno centerfielder Max Stines, who went 1-for-2 on the day with a stolen base and a three-RBI double, but also reached base three separate times due to fielding errors.
Napa would try its best to close the gap, but could only muster one more run, courtesy of a San Bruno fielding error when a ball that sailed into the dugout allowed Riley Jacobson to score.
San Bruno pushed its lead to 9-2 in the fourth inning when Stines scored on a sacrifice fly and Espinoza scored on a passed ball.
San Bruno had no problem staying ahead with relief pitcher Christian Brazil shutting the Crushers down, tossing four innings and allowing only one hit and no walks.
Playing in his last game of Joe DiMaggio baseball, 19-year-old Demitrio Martin came on in relief and threw 3 1/3 strong innings while allowing just one hit and striking out three.
Martin said he was “a little sad” to be playing in his last game with the team, but hinted that the team should be much improved next season.
“We had a really young team this year,” Martin said. “If these guys stick together, give it about a year or two … they won’t be eliminated. I believe in my heart that these guys could take it all the way.”
Rodriguez seemed to agree with Martin’s assessment, saying, “I expect a lot of the kids for next year. Hopefully we can keep building off this and continue to strengthen our program.”
Napa finishes the season with a 9-6 league record and 10-11-2 overall mark, while San Bruno will advance to the fourth round to face the loser of Pacifica and River City on Monday at the Veterans Home of California’s Cleve Borman Field.
In other games:
* Pacifica scored three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to overcome a 6-2 deficit and defeat defending state champion San Bruno, 8-7, on Saturday. Travis Benham’s sacrifice fly scored Cole Sowyrda with the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth.
Sowyrda was the winning pitcher in relief while Jakob Uriate took the loss.
Benham led the Gamecocks with two hits and four RBIs, including a double, while Sowyrda added two hits and scored three times. Andrew Roy and Nate Rumb added doubles for Pacifica.
Adrian Colmenares led San Bruno with three hits and two RBIs, including a double, while Matt O’Mahoney and Leo Espinoza added two hits each with a double and Levi Stubbles drove in two runs with a double.
* The San Francisco Barbarians won, 6-1 over Half Moon Bay. The winning pitcher was Kieran Yater. Jesse Lieberman had three hits with a double and RBI and Asantay Wilson had two RBIs. For the Birdmen, David Nieves had the lone hit and RBI. The losing pitcher was Casildo Guevara.