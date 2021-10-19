Napa Valley Equestrian Competition: Charros de Honrama to compete in Mexico Nov. 12

“I set up my players and their positions, because I have guys who know how to do all the positions, and I need to choose who I want to play each one,” he explained. “It’s difficult sometimes because I play positions as well. I do the single one, the first one with the reining, where the horse slides and spins. And this year, I’m state champion again.”

The gear and equipment required for the practice, like saddles and spurs, are designed and produced by local artisans, forming additional components of the traditional practice.

The charros compete in teams to honor tradition and the sport. Unlike American rodeo, events are not timed. They are judged and scored based on the finesse and grace of the team at large. Speed, style and precision are the orders of the day at these spectacular events.

The nine charro skills include:

• Cala de cabal, which involves demonstrating the obedience and strength of the horse. Galloping at full speed, the horse is brought to an abrupt halt before standing on its hind legs and turning to one side.

• Piales en el lienzo, one of the most difficult maneuvers. It involves lassoing the animal by its hind legs until it comes to a complete stop.