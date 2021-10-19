Napa Valley Equestrian Competition: Charros de Honrama to compete in Mexico Nov. 12

The story of the Napa Valley’s award-winning Charros de Honrama had humble beginnings.
A charrería, or charreada, is a competitive event similar to a rodeo and an intrinsic part of Mexican and Mexican-American identity deeply rooted in the history and culture of California, Mexico and Latin America.
The artistic horsemanship arose from the animal husbandry practices in old Mexico and in the Napa Valley when the Spaniards developed ranching as the primary economy, when horses and skilled horsemen became essential for survival.
It’s an adrenaline rush of snorting animals and dashing men in one of the most well-known sports in Mexico. It’s a tradition that has endured over five centuries through attitude, skill and pageantry that all highlight the ranching expertise of the cowboys, or charros. It’s living history drawn from the demands of working life, preserving the traditions of colonial Mexico and displaying the bravery and quality of both animals and charros.
“The Spanish brought the horses,” explained Miriam Puentes, who owns Honrama Cellars and its ranch on North Kelly Road with her husband, Juan Puentes. “The Indians who lived here weren’t allowed to ride. It was only for the Europeans. Later when the Spaniards began to control more and more land, they needed horsepower.”
It was then they allowed indigenous people and their employees to ride, to help the ranchos grow and prosper.
“The Indians who had such a passion and love for the horses, they made it a sport,” Miriam added.
On Nov. 12, the Puentes’ Charros de Honrama team is scheduled to compete in the nationals in Aguascalientes, Mexico. They won the California state championship earlier this year.
Charreadas give spectators an opportunity to see livestock herding skills, roping and reining using wild mares and bulls. Trained herders demonstrate their abilities on foot or horseback, each dressed in a traditional costume that features a closely fitted suit, chaps, boots and a wide-brim sombrero. The body-hugging suit, while decorative, is also practical; it ensures there is no flapping cloth to be caught by the horn of a steer. The sombrero also serves as a helmet for the riders.
Charrería was officially added as the eighth practice and expression of Mexican culture in 2017, inscribed on the Intangible Cultural Heritage List of UNESCO. The list also includes Mariachi music, Day of the Dead observations, and traditional Mexican cuisine.
When the couple met, Juan owned two horses and was part of a local charrería team.
He had learned to ride with his dad, who trained horses in Mexico. When he was 13 and living in Northern California, he bought his first horse with the encouragement of his mother. She provided $200 from income she earned selling tamales.
Miriam was born in Mexico, where her parents worked in the fields of southern and central Mexico, before the family moved to the Napa Valley. Her father, Honorio Ramirez Mata, worked for Caymus Vineyards for the next 16 years. He was a successful and much loved cellar master until he died at the young age of 38.
In 2017, Juan wanted a place for his horses where he could see them any time. Miriam wanted a vineyard. Juan was skilled in horses, but not winemaking. He took a job at a local vineyard and took classes at Napa Valley College. Miriam added her business and sales skills to the effort and, with the purchase of the ranch North Kelly Road, Honrama Cellars was born. A wonderland of olive trees, blue agave, palm trees, goats, sheep, Queensland Healer cattle dogs, and locally created metal sculptures, the ranch is welcoming to everyone.
“We put in the barn, the vineyard, arena and everything else,” Miriam explained. “The main adobe house was there, built in 1962, and we improved on the casita next door.”
The arena is the first and only official charrería lienzo (arena) in Napa County. It was an idea, and then a dream that came true.
Building the current charro team was a family affair.
“There’s a lot of Latinos who live in small apartments or small trailer parks and they want to get outdoors,” Miriam said. “Our friends would go home after work, shower, and come out to the arena to practice. It’s taken time to build this team, so this year has been a big blessing. The goal has
always been to go to nationals.”
One of their horses, Cho-Cho, a hundred times champion, is known for his skill at sliding 50 feet across the arena on his hind legs. That feat is just one of the competitive events in the charrería.
Juan began training as a charro at 16. His son, Andrés, 13, has already won multiple awards for his roping work.
“He was training from the time he was born,” Juan said, laughing.
Their daughter, Paula, is also training in escaramuza, where a group of eight women ride at the same time and perform a carefully crafted choreography on horseback. Charras ride sidesaddle wearing flowing dresses reminiscent of the 19th century, demonstrating graceful equestrian ability.
Team members buy their own gear and everyone is responsible for the care and grooming of the animals. The Puentes family would like to host official charrerías at their ranch, but no parking is available. Locals attend charrerías in Vacaville, Woodland, San Jose and several other California locales. Other states, such as Nevada, Oregon, Oklahoma and Colorado, are also part of the Federación Mexican, the sanctioning body for the sport.
Juan has many roles to play with the team. Charrería points are tallied for the team, and each rider is working for the good of the team.
“I set up my players and their positions, because I have guys who know how to do all the positions, and I need to choose who I want to play each one,” he explained. “It’s difficult sometimes because I play positions as well. I do the single one, the first one with the reining, where the horse slides and spins. And this year, I’m state champion again.”
The gear and equipment required for the practice, like saddles and spurs, are designed and produced by local artisans, forming additional components of the traditional practice.
The charros compete in teams to honor tradition and the sport. Unlike American rodeo, events are not timed. They are judged and scored based on the finesse and grace of the team at large. Speed, style and precision are the orders of the day at these spectacular events.
The nine charro skills include:
• Cala de cabal, which involves demonstrating the obedience and strength of the horse. Galloping at full speed, the horse is brought to an abrupt halt before standing on its hind legs and turning to one side.
• Piales en el lienzo, one of the most difficult maneuvers. It involves lassoing the animal by its hind legs until it comes to a complete stop.
• Manganas a Pie, or roping on foot. The charro has three opportunities to rope a wild mare by its front legs while the horse is chased around the ring by three mounted charros. Points are awarded for time and rope tricks, but only if the horse is roped.
There’s no age limit, and during an event spectators might see 3-year-olds on ponies and women in their 50s showing off their competitiveness and skill in bright, but not sparkly, colors.
“It’s not easy, this sport,” Juan said. “It’s expensive to have a horse, pay the entry fees, all the gear. We have these beautiful champion horses. We never forget where we come from, and we’re very proud of what we’ve got here.”