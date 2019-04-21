It looked like a trap game for the Napa Valley 1839 FC men’s soccer team, coming just before next weekend’s visit to its closest neighbor.
However, despite being based in Oakland, the East Bay FC Stompers have become Napa Valley’s nemesis in the National Premier Soccer League’s Golden Gate Conference – as evidenced by Saturday night’s 2-2 tie at Justin-Siena’s Dodd Stadium.
The teams each received a red card ejection and several yellow cards in the physical battle, one that otherwise was a showcase of elite athleticism and nailbiting drama.
Napa (2-0-1) twice came back to tie East Bay (1-3-1), and even came agonizingly close in the final seconds to beating the Stompers for the first time.
That Napa Valley had to come back all night may have been due in part to the fact it hadn’t played in three weeks, while the Stompers had a head of steam – only a week removed from routing Sonoma County 6-1 for their first win.
“We’re kinda out of rhythm right now; we’re trying to get back in shape,” said striker Jorge Lua, adding that the team still practiced twice a week during its layover. “But we’ll get back into it and get another win in the next match.”
That will be this Saturday night, April 27, against the Sonoma County Sol in what 1839 has always billed as its “derby” rivalry game.
But Napa Valley, now in its third season, has been close in all four meetings with the Stompers. In its 2017 maiden season, 1839 lost 2-1 to them and tied them 1-1, and last year lost to them 4-2.
“We have a history with them,” admitted 1839 FC head coach Rogelio Ochoa.
After 1839 goalkeeper Robert Doeland made several saves to keep the game scoreless, East Bay took a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute when Gustavo Tavera drilled in a free kick from outside the penalty box into the right lower corner of the net.
Napa Valley seemed like a different team in the second half, however, especially after Francisco “Pancho” Mendoza equalized things five minutes after halftime with a practically impossible-to-defend shot. Cutting to the right side, draped by a defender, Mendoza suddenly turned, squared up, and slotted the ball into the upper left corner of the net.
“I wasn’t expecting that, and the goalie wasn’t excepting that either,” Mendoza said. “I read the run and the guy who played me the ball saw me and the guy who was defending me was defending me goal-side so he gave me enough room to get my body turned toward the frame. Luckily I got it on frame and in the net. That kinda lifted our heads up. Guys started to pick up the energy.”
Several close calls by each side followed, along with the red cards.
“It got a little chippy for probably 15 minutes in the second half, when the game was still on the line,” Ochoa said. ”But it got cleaned up because both teams wanted to win. They went back to playing soccer. Every team has an identity and (East Bay FC) is very physical, strong and experienced, so they know how to get away with certain things.”
Greivin Pacheco looked to turn the tide when he put East Bay back up, 2-1, on a 30-yard shot from the right side with 16 minutes left.
“Their second goal came after our red card (left us a man down),” Mendoza said, “but we tried to keep our heads in the game and we got the second goal.”
Lua equalized with seven minutes left on a shot from close range, assisted by Mendoza.
“I went around inside and got a clear shot on goal,” Lua said. “We had a lot of chances we didn’t take the opportunity to put it in the back of the net. Our defenders were kinda slow and sloppy at the beginning, so we didn’t get a lot of chances on top from our forwards. But we fought until the end. It was a good match.”
Ochoa said both 1839 goals were “very nice,” and the crowd of about 100 apparently agreed.
“Both were very clinical goals, very similar, where they took a one-touch to control and struck it with their opposite foot,” the coach said. “Mendoza’s was really nice because it went upper V and the keeper didn’t know what to do. He just stood there.”
After that, Napa Valley’s Adam Castillo just missed with a lateral shot from the right side and, in the final seconds, a shot from straight out that glanced off the left post and away.
Mendoza and Lua had also scored in 1839’s previous game, a 2-1 win over El Farolito on March 30 at Raymondi Park in Oakland, but Mendoza had the winner in that one.
“We expected this (to be physical) and prepared for it,” Mendoza said of the Stompers. “They know they can’t keep up with us because of our youth and their experience, so their physicality always gets to us. But they prepared for a physical game and we didn’t. We just prepared to play our game, move the ball around. Our games don’t usually get this physical. But there’s history between us and them.”
Mendoza, who played for Oakland Tech High, said he grew up with some of the Stompers.
“With some of us coming from that side of Oakland, they know us,” he said. “But we had a task, and our task was to maintain our focus and our game style, so that’s what kind of did it. With that said, we tried to stay as disciplined as possible. The red card on us made us drop our heads, but luckily we didn’t stop there. We just kept going and got (Lua’s) goal and maintained our undefeated streak.”
Ochoa was pleased to see Doeland keep up with the sure-handed netminding of Stompers goalie Dominik Jakubek.
“Both keepers came up with good saves,” the coach said. “Rob did a great job. We can always count on him to have big saves, and he definitely showed his level the last couple of games that he’s an important part of the team.”
But it wasn’t a victory, not even a moral one, to Ochoa.
“It felt like a loss,” the coach said. “We’re trying to create a culture where this isn’t acceptable. We waited a whole half to play soccer. First half we didn’t play our system and we didn’t win much 50/50 balls. Second half, we were a different team. Not only did we come back twice, but we almost had them – even being a player down for 10 minutes.
“We have to learn from this. We can’t wait until the second half to play soccer. If we played like that the whole game, it’s a different result. They played last week and were a little more in rhythm, but I can’t make excuses. Considering the circumstances, a tie’s good, but we know we can do better.”