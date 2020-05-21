Napa Valley Fishing Report: A rare down outing fishing on the Sac

The San Francisco health department has given us the OK to go fishing! After being shut down last week, we used every possible angle to convince the decision-makers that we can run a safe operation. There are some protocols that must be followed; primarily masks for all and restricting our max to four anglers. There will not be a bump up in price. Until things loosen up, four-person charters get the whole boat! We will be mixing groups, but with distancing and masks we hope everyone will feel comfortable. If not, find a few more people to join your group. We will run with as few as two people.