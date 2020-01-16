Check Out This Bunch Of… St. Helena anglers. Here are Matt Sherwin, Dante Particelli and Woody Davis with some Dungeness crabs caught from Steve Sherwin’s Boston Whaler, The REEL Vino.
I remember when the Boston Whaler was introduced at a pond just south of Bean Town. I watched them in 1961 as the inventor, Dick Fisher, drove his new boat out into the pond and cut the Boston Whaler in half, floating both halves back to the launch to show the success of their “sandwich” layering of the hull . A Life Magazine camera man was there and told the world about the Boston Whaler a week later. True story. By the way, Steve promised to tape his REEL Vino back together.
Youth Will Be Served… Here’s another story about our young people in Napa Valley. My grandson, Napa angler Jack Ryan, and I went bass fishing on Clear Lake last week. Here’s the tale of the tape: In 10 hours of “bait in the water” fishing over two days, Jack and I combined to catch and release 83 largemouth bass. We had five “doubles” and a top-weight fish of just under 7 pounds. These are magnificent winter time numbers. The air temperature early was down close to 29 degrees and warmed up to only about 49 over the course of the days. Water temperature stayed just below 50 most of the time.
Pro guide Bob Myskey put us onto a 50-yard stretch of a long cove bank where we hooked 90% of our fish in 21 to 25 feet of water. The live jumbo minnows we used really worked. But the bite was so light that if your line wasn’t tight to the bait and you weren’t paying attention to the rod tip, you would never know the fish was nibbling. The good news is that bass hang on to live bait longer, giving the angler a chance to feel the fish, wind down the line for a more efficient hook set, and then strike smartly with a sweep set. Jump up and let your rod go forward causing some free line – and Mr. Bass is long gone. Worse, he takes your expensive live minnow home with him.
This was a special trip for both of us. It reprised an earlier Clear Lake fishing adventure we had together a dozen years ago. Only one problem, Jack beat the crap out of me on Day 1. He scored the first three fish, the last fish, and the most fish. I barely held my own with the largest bass. We closed Day 2 with a flourish. We needed 42 bass to beat our Day 1 bogy number of 41. The Ryan Resolve kicked in, and we each hooked a bass on our last cast to top off our number at 42. I’m looking to do this again, Jack.
Lake Berryessa… kicks off our water-level update for early January. The Lake Berryessa News (bit.ly/387BynM) has this update:
“Lake level is 432.7 feet above sea level – that’s 7.3 feet below the Glory Hole rim. That level was up 2 inches in the week before publication. Seasons rainfall at the dam had reached a total of 7.27 inches. And, good news, anglers – the lake finally “turned” and stabilized the water temperature at 53 degrees from top to bottom.”
And More Water News… here’s a Jan. 14 update on water levels from Sulphur Creek right here in St. Helena, Clear Lake and the Smith River.
* Sulphur Creek flow is slowing down with gin-clear water covering only about half of the original channel. You can hear the riffles and see that the watershed is still collecting water for the river. At last report, there was a little chicken stock color and the flow was covering the whole original channel. We need some rain.
* Rumsey Gauge at Clear Lake had a high reading of 3.87 feet on Tuesday. On Dec. 9, it stood at 3.5 feet. This small increase reflects the lack of rainfall in that basin in the past month. A Rumsey reading of 7.56 indicates a full lake. We have had excellent success fishing for bass here at these recent lower levels. But you always hope it fills up by late spring.
*Smith River Comparo: Depth (stage) on Dec. 19 was 7.5 feet. On Jan. 14, it was 14.3 feet. On Dec. 19, the river flows were about 5,000 cubic feet per second. On Jan. 14, they were way up to 16,000 cfs. This is the nature of the wild swings of precipitation action up along that North Coast. It’s a guessing game to try to hit those sweet spots of nine to 11 feet of depth and flows of about 8,000 to 10,000 cfs when the water color is the perfect “steely green.” But it is all worth it to fish the pristine Smith River and target a wild silver bullet steelhead just back from a few years in the salt. While guides cannot guarantee good weather for you, they can give you some insight on possible trip dates.