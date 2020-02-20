Napa Valley Fishing Report: Don't rush out for salmon season opener

Is The Calendar Speeding Up?… Seems to be – the 2020 salmon season is scheduled to open April 4. I’m told that first limits will be two salmon per day (except cohos) with a minimum length of 20 inches. However, at the California Department of Fish & Wildlife’s annual salmon information meeting on Feb. 27, we should learn final decisions on length and regulations for the 2020 ocean salmon season.

Start four days earlier with the rockfish opener, and full speed ahead. There is always excitement among both the clients and skipper and crews. I’d be making some bookings for mid-April right now. No, don’t rush out for salmon on the opening day or week. Fish patterns haven’t been established yet, so skippers are still dialing in during those early days. Let somebody else pay for those early trips.

Meanwhile, the extraordinary Dungeness crab season continues at full steam, so go get yours now. Both big party boats like Bodega Bay’s The New Sea Angler (875-3344) and the six-pack Reel Magic (875-2628) told the Monday Hot Sheet that they are still batting a thousand on crab limits all around. That’s a bag of 10 crabs per angler. The recreational season remains open until June 30, providing lots of “combo trip” opportunities with salmon and rockfish coming up soon (as always, thanks to The Monday Hot Sheet for some of these key updates).