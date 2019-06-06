Local Kids; Local Fishing… Napa angler Rose Harrington, 6½, took her mother fishing on the Napa River for Mother’s Day. Here’s Rose and her dad showing her nice Napa River striped bass. Thanks, Rose. Keep those pictures coming.
Local Grown-ups Fishing… afar. My friend and former Beringer colleague, Chris Rubio, told us of his Florida fishing trip to Key Largo. While visiting friends Charlotte and Dave Zmrzel, Chris caught and released a six-foot shark. That got him the fish camp moniker, “Shark Slayer.”
Local Outfitter… with a permit story for all of you dedicated – and skilled – salt water fly anglers. Napa Fly Fishing Adventures’ Don Muelrath’s (888-347-4896) told of a dedicated permit trip in Belize on the Rising Tide. The number that caught my eye was “18th permit before a release.” I rank catching permit right at the top of my fishing accomplishments, along with peacock bass and steelhead trout. It is challenging and thrilling at the same time. It is shallow water “hunting” – searching for the tailing fish, sneaking up on them, and then casting your bug to 36 inches in front of their noses – not 24, not 37. Miss that and your guide must pole you around to “hunt” another fish. Doug Roberts and I hooked and released seven permit in one day fishing in Mexico years ago.
Apparently, key parts of the coast of Belize with huge shallow water sections hold a mess of permit. Here’s a look at the area and the Rising Tide Mother Ship – flyfishbelize.com/general-info-prices. Have a look, call Don to get his inside scoop on the trip, and book it.
Meanwhile, Back Home… I had a wonderful chance to fish solo with Clear Lake pro guide Bob Myskey for a couple of days this week. First, let’s talk about deer and baby ducks. One of the special extra benefits of fishing is the real chance to experience Mother Nature the old-fashioned way – up close, and natural. Bob and I saw two flotillas of quite new ducklings being escorted along the shore by proud Mom and Dad. Bob said he saw some brand new baby ducks earlier in the week. We watched a deer pick and chose her mid-morning snack. Without a worry in the world, this deer browsed up a few strands of grass – then trotted to a stand of tall bushes to stand up on her hind legs and eat some delicious green leaves.
Now, about the fishing. I caught and released a total of 37 largemouth bass, with the top one going 5 pounds. The bite was so light that it took me most of the first day to sense that tiny “tic” when the fish takes in the bait (wait till the second tick – and sorry – that’s when he spits it out). This tic is a feeling in the rod so slight that if you aren’t paying close attention, you’ll miss it completely. Our best action came on a Carolina Rig with a Watermelon Candy Baby Brush Hog lure. Toss it way out and drag it back across the bottom in smooth short rod moves. When it “tics,” wind down on the line so your rod has maximum leverage to set the hook. Sweep sideways and hard – then keep your tip up to put max pressure on the fish and keep the line tight. You’ll love the results. Call Bob for a booking at 349-4460.
And, In The Salt… Experts on the docks are saying that this can be one of our best salmon seasons in a long, long time. There are lots of them. Conditions are good – “plenty of bait and good sign in a wide area,” says Dave Hurley’s Monday Hot Sheet. He went on to say “…Right now the boats are working in 250 feet of water south of Bodega Head towards Elephant Rock…” Look at the results from a Saturday combo trip on Rick Powers’ New Sea Angler (875-3344): Nine anglers caught rockfish limits of 10 – 88 Dungeness crab and seven salmon to 15 pounds.
Further south at the Golden Gate, The New Easy Rider out of Berkeley posted 20 limits of king salmon to 20 pounds. It’s time to go salmon hunting.
Halibut Happenings In The Bays… continues to be nonstop.. Even with some tough winds, these big flatties are being caught regularly.
Frog Bite Is Coming To The Delta… Listen to Vince Borges of Vince Borges Outdoors in the Hot Sheet: “This next week is going to be exciting, as the frog bite should take off after this wave of spawn. The heat wave will bring out the frog bites…”. No, not catching frogs – using plastic and rubber frog lures to this on top. It is a blast. Gotta wait till you feel some weight on the line before you set the hook, or else that bass has already on bye-bye.
