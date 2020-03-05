Napa Valley Fishing Report: Winter yielding positive results on the water

Clear Lake Has Delivered Like A Champion… this winter. Proving once again that you should fish it all year long. Just a couple of examples of incredible winter fishing for largemouth bass there: In two five hour stretches my Grandson, Jack and I combined to have a fish on every five minutes for 10 total hours. This incredible bite totaled 122 fish and was topped off with a 7-pounder.

Just a few days later on another prime Clear Lake spot, Stan Press and I caught 83 Clear Lake bass in a total of 10 hours. Pro guide Bob Myskey (349-4460) worked the net on both trips. He found two 50-yard banks where the birds had pushed the baitfish in close to shore. The bass found out about them – and never left. Neither did we.

Now it’s time for you to meet Bob’s silent partner, his lovely wife, Tary. She regularly hits the water to keep her angling chops tuned. Here she is with her big, fat Clear Lake bass on a recent trip with Bob. If you need any more prodding to fish Clear Lake, you should know that Bassmaster Magazine ranks it No.4 in its Top 100 Bass Lakes in America. And, Google says the launch ramp in Lakeport is only 72 miles from Napa.