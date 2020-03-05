Napa Valley Fishing Report: Winter yielding positive results on the water

Clear Lake Has Delivered Like A Champion… this winter. Proving once again that you should fish it all year long. Just a couple of examples of incredible winter fishing for largemouth bass there: In two five hour stretches my Grandson, Jack and I combined to have a fish on every five minutes for 10 total hours. This incredible bite totaled 122 fish and was topped off with a 7-pounder.
Just a few days later on another prime Clear Lake spot, Stan Press and I caught 83 Clear Lake bass in a total of 10 hours. Pro guide Bob Myskey (349-4460) worked the net on both trips. He found two 50-yard banks where the birds had pushed the baitfish in close to shore. The bass found out about them – and never left. Neither did we.
Now it’s time for you to meet Bob’s silent partner, his lovely wife, Tary. She regularly hits the water to keep her angling chops tuned. Here she is with her big, fat Clear Lake bass on a recent trip with Bob. If you need any more prodding to fish Clear Lake, you should know that Bassmaster Magazine ranks it No.4 in its Top 100 Bass Lakes in America. And, Google says the launch ramp in Lakeport is only 72 miles from Napa.
Berryessa Doings… compliments of Peter Kilkus at bit.ly/2Im9WjX. Weather-wise, Peter lamented that Berryessa has had no rain for 30 days—and none in sight. Just look at the consequences: current season rainfall at Monticello Dam is 8.4 inches—leaving the lake level 6.9 feet below the glory Hole. Contrast that to last season when total rainfall was 32.4 inches—pushing the lake level to 3.9 feet above the Glory Hole.
At latest report, the water temperature ranged from 55 degrees at the surface to 51 degrees way down at 71 feet below. That’s good news for fishing – a warm band 70 feet deep.
Which Brings us… to a look at the latest newsletter from Best Bass Tournaments (fishbbt.com). I like to follow BBT because it runs regular tournaments from our own close-in waters where we fish too. Berryessa, Clear Lake and the Delta are regular tournament stops during the 36 event season—bringing competition bass angling right into our back yard. Sign Up and fish; help your kids do the same, bring them to the weigh-ins – they are always exciting when a big one goes on the scales.
A combined 12 regular-season events will be held at Berryessa, Clear Lake or the Delta. You can follow along on their website to pick some favorites to watch.
Mark Your Calendars… for April 1 and April 4, opening days for rockfish season and then recreational ocean salmon season. It’s an exciting time to be in the business – boats and equipment overhauled and ready, course plotting to find those early fish for your favorite early clients, lots of hugs – the FISH ON! It’s just as exciting for us anglers – first home with a bag of sweet and delicious, fresh ocean protein for an early BBQ tune-up. And, of course, bragging rights all around. No better place to describe your catch than the annual Bodega Bay Fishermen’s Festival on May 2-3 from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m. at Westside Park. Tickets and details at bbfishfest.org.
With the recreational Dungeness crab season still open till June 30, you can add Dungeness crab limits of 10 for a favorite three way combo trip – rocks, salmon and crab.
Delta Sturgeon… yes or no? This week there was almost universal indication of plenty of sturgeon sightings, but damn little biting. Some say we need some rain to “sweeten up” the very salty Delta waters that have seen no rain for too long. I’m going to close my “prediction screen” for lack of success. Send me your pictures of the big one (thanks to Dave Hurley’s Monday Hot Sheet for some key updates here).
I’m hoping to fish for some big diamond backs right here in town on the Napa River with local guide
Brandon Abernathy at Rod Down Guide Service (927-6745) if I can get my team together. I’m looking for an early a.m. donut start at the Butter Cream Bakery counter, followed by a day on the river with Brandon. He told me he expects to see a good sturgeon bite in town right through May.