Napa Valley Football/Track and Field: Morrison to catch and sprint for Whittier

Morrison finished his COVID-truncated senior football season with 12 catches for 198 yards and four touchdowns, helping the Braves go 3-3 overall and 2-3 in the VVAL. He then went right into track and finished undefeated in the VVAL in the 100, 200 and 4x100 relay. His varsity boys and the girls went unbeaten in the league as teams.

“Track was definitely initially something to keep me in shape for football, but it got more serious as years went by,” he said.

Being the smallest school in the VVAL may leave the Braves at a disadvantage in football, but Morrison enjoyed that aspect.

“Being the smallest school does have its consequences, but I believe it has prepared me very well to play at the college level. Having a small number of players is great for building a family bond with both the players and coaches,” he said, adding that assistant coach Diano Pachote, a 2014 Justin-Siena graduate, is like an older brother to him now.

“I know that he will always be there for me with whatever I need, and has been a great mentor in helping me with figuring out my next four years,” Morrison said.