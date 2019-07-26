Soscol Auto Body capped off an 18-2 season in the Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association softball league with Majors Division championship clincher, 9-1 over R.E. Maher Construction on Thursday night at Kiwanis Park.
After pulling away from a tight game to win 9-2 in Tuesday night’s series opener, top-seeded Soscol Auto Body followed the same formula to victory once again: a blend of solid pitching, big bats and unwavering competitiveness.
“I’m feeling awesome!” Soscol Auto Body manager Karly Michie exclaimed just moments after securing the championship win. “It’s well-deserved for my girls. Our record was 18-2 all season, and we probably shouldn’t have lost either of those two games anyways.”
For the second outing in a row, No. 2 seed R.E. Maher jumped ahead in the first inning with a 1-0 lead. This time, that lead came courtesy of an RBI groundout from Taylor Lauritsen that plated leadoff hitter Lauren Nicklas.
However, that would be the only run the team would score.
After giving up a quick run only two at-bats into the game, 13-year-old Soscol Auto Body starting pitcher Katrina Buxton turned up the intensity.
Buxton tossed all seven innings, fanning eight while appearing to throw harder and harder as the game went on.
“After they scored,” she said, “I was like, ‘Oh, we need to come back. I need to come back stronger now.’ I wasn’t really worried because I know that even if I mess up or don’t do good in a game, my hitters will back me up. I feel really proud that I could help my team get a championship.”
With Buxton starting to find her groove in the pitching circle, her teammates’ bats awoke in the top of the third inning.
Berkley Kramer kicked off a two-out rally with a single, scoring two at-bats later on an RBI from Lindsay Feinberg. Next up was Emily Franco, who smacked a two-run, stand-up triple to deep right field that scored Alyssa Michie and Feinberg to put Soscol Auto Body up 3-1.
“Honestly, it didn’t really even feel like I hit it that hard,” Franco said. “I didn’t think it was going to be a triple, but I just kept running and it happened.”
Franco finished 2 for 3 at the plate with the aforementioned triple and a pair of walks. She formed a potent plate trio with Feinberg (2 for 3, three RBI) and Kramer (2 for 4, two RBI) to help lead the team to victory.
With Buxton pitching lights out, R.E. Maher rarely got chances to score. But after falling behind 7-1 due to a big-time sixth inning from their opponents, its players felt a sense of urgency.
After Nicklas walked to get on first, Taylor and Kelsey Lauritsen followed with back-to-back singles to load the bases with only one out. Much to R.E. Maher’s chagrin, however, Buxton rose to the challenge by calmly striking out the next two batters to end the inning unscathed.
“Obviously we’re disappointed that we didn’t win and force it to one more game, but I’m proud of the way they played,” said R.E. Maher head coach Patricia O’Brien, the NVGFA president. “As far as the season goes, I had more fun with this team than I’ve had with any team in a long time. They all got along, enjoyed each other, had fun and were competitive. I mean, what more can you ask for?”
Soscol Auto Body would tack on two more runs in the top of the seventh. Xitlali Mora knocked in Kayla Fuqua with an RBI double, before Kramer knocked home Mora with a single in the next at-bat to put the game out of reach at 9-1.
“Oh my gosh, it feels amazing,” Franco said of her team’s championship. “A couple of years ago, we didn’t make it to the championship. Then last year, we got second place. So to end this season with a championship win feels really good.”