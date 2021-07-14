Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Softball: A.M.P Construction ties twice in a row

A.M.P. Construction settled for ties two nights in a row in recent Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Senior Division softball action at Kiwanis Park. The games have a time limit, as no new inning can start after an hour and 40 minutes.
In a 1-1 tie against Conwell Insurance on July 6, Jordan Allen (2 for 3, run scored) tripled to lead off the game for Conwell and scored on a single by Jaclyn Perez (1 for 2, RBI), but their team would strand eight baserunners — including hitters Melissa Costilla (2 for 2) and Berkley Kramer (1 for 2).
Meanwhile, A.M.P. tied the game on a solo home run from Emilee Duncan (2 for 3, RBI, run scored) in the fourth but left 10 runners on base. Also with hits were Taylor Lauritsen (2 for 3), Kelsey Lauritsen (1 for 3), Caity Newburn (1 for 3), Ella Johnson (1 for 3) and Ava Moreci (1 for 2).
A.M.P. Construction 7, M.I.V. Insurance 7 (tie)
A.M.P. settled for a tie for the second day in a row, this time with the league’s other Senior Division squad. Emilee Duncan’s three-run homer deadlocked the July 7 game 7-7 in the top of the fifth for A.M.P. Ava Moreci followed with a one-out single, but was stranded, and M.I.V. went down 1-2-3 in the bottom half.
Malloy Imrie and Vasconi Insurance led 2-0 after one inning and 7-1 after three, but gave up a three-spot in the fourth along with the fifth. M.I.V. got hits from Piper Johnson (2 for 2, RBI, two runs scored), Ally Michie (2 for 2, two RBIs, run scored), Lindsay Feinberg (1 for 1, two RBIs, hit by pitch, two runs scored), Jill Harnois (1 for 2), Destiny Bautista (1 for 2), Cianna Clay (1 for 2), Savannah Blanco-Kite (1 for 2) and Naomi Martin (1 for 2, run scored).
A.M.P.’s other hits came from Taylor Lauritsen (2 for 3), Kelsey Lauritsen (1 for 2), Also contributing were Caity Newburn (walk, hit by pitch, run scored), Dessi Garcia (two walks, run scored), Diana Garcia (hit by pitch, run scored), Helena Tarlton (two walks, run scored), Kaydence Ryan (1 for 2, run scored) and Paige Hall (1 for 1, walk, run scored).
A.M.P. Construction 9, M.I.V. Insurance 7
In the Senior Division game on July 8, A.M.P. needed only four hits to score nine runs as it also capitalized on nine walks. The hits came from Kelsey Lauritsen (1 for 4, run scored), Caity Newburn (1 for 4, run scored), Ella Johnson (1 for 2, two walks, three runs scored) and Diana Garcia (1 for 3). Taylor Lauritsen scored twice and Dessiana Garcia and Alyssa Warren scored once each.
For M.I.V., Lindsay Feinberg went 2 for 3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored, and Destiny Gradias and Destiny Bautista each went 2 for 3 with a run scored. Also with hits were Sarah Husted (1 for 2, walk, hit by pitch, run scored), Jemma Delgado (1 for 4), Ally Michie (1 for 2, triple, RBI, walk, two runs scored), Savannah Blanco-Kite (1 for 3, double) and Naomi Martin (1 for 3).
Soscol Auto Body 3, Binstock Enterprises 2
Binstock opened the July 6 Major Division game with a 2-0 lead when Abby Sims (1 for 2) singled with one out, Angie Rubalcava walked, and both scored on a two-out single by Brooklyn Miller (1 for 1, two RBIs, walk). But Binstock had only one more base runner the rest of the night, Ava Raines on a leadoff single in the fifth, as Soscol’s Auto Body’s pitcher tossed a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts and one walk.
Soscol’s Alexis Kewell (2 for 2, walk, two runs scored) led off the bottom of the first with a single and scored, Ryann Chaddock (1 for 2) tied it 2-2 with a leadoff homer in the second, and Kewell walked and scored the winning run in the sixth. Sasha Mufich (1 for 2) and Taliyah DeLuna (1 for 2) also had hits off Binstock’s pitcher, who threw a five-hitter with nine strikeouts and four walks.
Binstock Enterprises 7, Soscol Auto Body 4
Angelina Rubalcava threw a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts and six walks as Binstock Enterprises downed Soscol Auto Body, 7-4, on Monday night.
Rubalcava helped her cause by smacking a triple and scoring to spark a three-run rally in the bottom of the fourth inning that gave Binstock a 7-2 lead.
Also chipping in offensively for the winners were Ellie Carmichael (2 for 2, two runs scored), Brooklyn Miller (1 for 1, walk, run scored), Karly Botts (1 for 2), Noleen Cichon (1 for 1, walk, run scored), Abby Sims (two walks, run scored), Ava Raines (two walks, run scored) and Star Bautista (walk).
For SAB, Kayla Breshears had the only hit with a two-out single in the second inning; she managed to get to third base before being stranded. Desiree Griffth and Mia Griffith each walked twice and scored a run, and Alexis Kewell and Taliyah DeLuna each walked once and scored a run.
Binstock Enterprises 15, R.E. Maher Construction 12
In a four-inning Major Division game on July 8, Maher scored three runs in the first inning, seven in the second, and five in the third.
Aby Sims was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, and Ava Raines 2 for 2 with a walk and two runs scored to lead the way. Also with offensive contributions were Karly Botts (1 for 2, run scored), Clara Gunning (1 for 2, two runs scored), Noleen Cichon (1 for 3, two runs scored), Ava Cortez (1 for 3, triple, run scored), Riley Brodie (1 for 3, double), Brooklyn Miller (walk, two runs scored), Star Bautista (walk, run scored), Kaetlin Coleman (walk) and Itzel Lopez (walk).
For Maher, Emily Glakeler scored four runs, Nichole Haubold three runs, Ally Michie two runs, and Noelle Rofkahr, Emerson Stevens and Alexis Wade one apiece.
Binstock Enterprises 24, R.E. Maher Construction 9
Binstock led the June 29 Major Division game just 6-3 after one inning but had stretched it to 19-8 by the end of the third.
The Avas had just two hits but a whopping 10 RBIs between them for Binstock. Ava Cortez was 1 for 1 with an inside-the-park, grand slam home run, six RBIs and three runs scored, and Ava Raines went 1 for 1 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored.
Abby Sims led the multiple hitters by going 3 for 4 with four runs scored, while Noleen Cichon went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and four runs scored, Angelina Rubalcava 2 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and four runs scored, and Ellie Carmichael 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Pitcher Brooklyn Miller was 1 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored, Star Bautista 1 for 4 with an RBI, Karly Botts 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored, and Itzell Lopez 1 for 1 with two walks and a run scored. Kaitlyn Coleman added a walk.
Leading Maher were Aubri LaPointe 3 for 3, triple, double, three RBIs, two runs scored), Lauren Nicklas (1 for 2, walk, two runs scored), Nichole Haubold (1 for 3, RBI, run scored), Alexus Lund (1 for 2, RBI), Emerson Stevens (1 for 2, RBI), Emily Glakeler (two walks, two runs scored), Caylee Rawdon (RBI, walk, run scored) and Alyssa Michie (two RBIs, walk, run scored).
A.M.P. Construction 9, Conwell Insurance 3
A.M.P. led just 4-3 after four innings and broke open the June 29 Senior Division contest with a five-run fifth keyed by a three-run triple from Emilee Duncan (1 for 3, three RBIs, run scored). Taylor Lauritsen was 3 for 3 with two runs scored in the leadoff spot, Kelsey Lauritsen went 2 for 3 with a run scored, Dessiana Garcia 2 for 2 with two runs scored, Ella Johnson 1 for 2 with two runs scored, and Paige Hall 1 for 2 with a triple and a run scored.
For Conwell, Jaclyn Perez was 2 for 2 with a run scored, Deborah Rodriguez also went 2 for 2, Camilla Barboza was 1 for 2 with a double and run scored, Daniela Almanza went 1 for 1 with a walk and run scored, and Clare Halsey and Emily Franco each went 1 for 2.
Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register. Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here to learn more about becoming a subscriber!
Reagyn Shoop, a 2021 Vintage High graduate, didn't let the COVID-19 pandemic keep her from realizing her dream of running track in college.
Coaches and players from the 1988 Napa High baseball team look back on how they won their school's first-ever section championship in any sport.
The Napa American Little League 10-11 All-Stars won the District 53 Tournament title on their own field with a 12-3 rout of Benicia at Garfield Park.
Former Blue Oak School student Olivia "Ollie" McDonald signs with the NCAA Division I school Bucknell University.
Justin-Siena’s historic football success is often associated with the turn of the century, and rightfully so.