Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Softball: A.M.P Construction ties twice in a row

A.M.P. Construction settled for ties two nights in a row in recent Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Senior Division softball action at Kiwanis Park. The games have a time limit, as no new inning can start after an hour and 40 minutes.

In a 1-1 tie against Conwell Insurance on July 6, Jordan Allen (2 for 3, run scored) tripled to lead off the game for Conwell and scored on a single by Jaclyn Perez (1 for 2, RBI), but their team would strand eight baserunners — including hitters Melissa Costilla (2 for 2) and Berkley Kramer (1 for 2).

Meanwhile, A.M.P. tied the game on a solo home run from Emilee Duncan (2 for 3, RBI, run scored) in the fourth but left 10 runners on base. Also with hits were Taylor Lauritsen (2 for 3), Kelsey Lauritsen (1 for 3), Caity Newburn (1 for 3), Ella Johnson (1 for 3) and Ava Moreci (1 for 2).

A.M.P. Construction 7, M.I.V. Insurance 7 (tie)

A.M.P. settled for a tie for the second day in a row, this time with the league’s other Senior Division squad. Emilee Duncan’s three-run homer deadlocked the July 7 game 7-7 in the top of the fifth for A.M.P. Ava Moreci followed with a one-out single, but was stranded, and M.I.V. went down 1-2-3 in the bottom half.