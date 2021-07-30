Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Softball: A.M.P., Soscol Auto Body sweep title series

But Husted kept A.M.P. off the board long enough for M.I.V. to take a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth. With one out, Savannah Blanco-Kite (1 for 1, run), Husted (2 for 3, two runs) and Yaz Navarro (1 for 3) singled to load the bases. After another out, Schreiner singled in two runs.

But A.M.P. snatched back the lead with two runs in the bottom half. With one out, Johnson (2 for 3, run) doubled and scored on a Garcia single, and Garcia eventually scored on Paige Hall’s sacrifice fly for a 4-3 lead.

M.I.V. tied it 4-4 when Michie led off with a base hit and scored on Destiny Bautista’s two-out double.

But A.M.P., after going down in order in the fifth, put it away with a three-run sixth. Taylor Lauritsen singled, Kelsey Lauritsen reached on an error that plated her sister, and Caity Newburn hit a two-run homer for a 7-4 lead. Still with no outs, Husted gave up a Johnson single but didn’t let her score.

Husted singled and scored on a Lindsay Feinberg two-out double in the seventh, but Garcia got Schreiner to ground out to end it.

“It was a really competitive game,” A.M.P. manager Robert Poppe said. “Both teams played really hard. It was a nice game to watch.