Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Softball: A.M.P. wins Senior Division title; Soscol Auto Body ties Major Division series

A.M.P. Construction won the Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Senior Division softball title for the fourth time in seven seasons Thursday night, downing Malloy Imrie & Vasconi Insurance 7-5 to sweep the best-of-three series for ages 16-19 in two games at Kiwanis Park.
In the Major Division, Soscol Auto Body routed Binstock Enterprises 14-1 in five innings to tie the championship series for ages 13-16, as Sasha Mufich pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and five walks.
Binstock won Wednesday's first game of the Majors series, 4-2, so the teams were to play a third and deciding game Friday night.
Desianna Garcia pitched for A.M.P. and gave up nine hits, but she didn’t walk any and struck out three.
“I own it all to my defense,” she said afterward. “I was really scared (at the start). My arm is a little tired now. I love my team and my coaches.”
A.M.P. jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Taylor Lauritsen (3 for 3, two runs) led off with a double and scored on an error, and Kelsey Lauritsen walked and scored. After Emilee Duncan walked and Ella Johnson popped up, M.I.V. pitcher Sarah Husted got Garcia to fly out to left field and then relayed the incoming throw to first base to nab Duncan for a double play.
Haley Schreiner (2 for 3, run) kept the momentum on M.I.V.’s side by leading off the second with a solo home run. Alyssa Michie (2 for 2) singled an out later but was stranded at third with the tying run.
But Husted kept A.M.P. off the board long enough for M.I.V. to take a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth. With one out, Savannah Blanco-Kite (1 for 1, run), Husted (2 for 3, two runs) and Yaz Navarro (1 for 3) singled to load the bases. After another out, Schreiner singled in two runs.
But A.M.P. snatched back the lead with two runs in the bottom half. With one out, Johnson (2 for 3, run) doubled and scored on a Garcia single, and Garcia eventually scored on Paige Hall’s sacrifice fly for a 4-3 lead.
M.I.V. tied it 4-4 when Michie led off with a base hit and scored on Destiny Bautista’s two-out double.
But A.M.P., after going down in order in the fifth, put it away with a three-run sixth. Taylor Lauritsen singled, Kelsey Lauritsen reached on an error that plated her sister, and Caity Newburn hit a two-run homer for a 7-4 lead. Still with no outs, Husted gave up a Johnson single but didn’t let her score.
Husted singled and scored on a Lindsay Feinberg two-out double in the seventh, but Garcia got Schreiner to ground out to end it.
“It was a really competitive game,” A.M.P. manager Robert Poppe said. “Both teams played really hard. It was a nice game to watch.
“All year long, everybody showed up. We didn’t have to forfeit any games, which is really common in Kiwanis. I had a great group of girls, which is probably what got us the championship. You get a great group of girls together and you let them do their thing and have some fun and it usually results in some wins.”
Soscol Auto Body opened the later game with a five-run outburst to take control early. Alexis Kewell (3 for 4, double, two runs) led off with a single and scored on a single by Desiree Griffith (2 for 3, two RBIs, walk, two runs), Mia Griffith (1 for 4, run) tripled in a run, Mufich (2 for 2, two walks, four runs) doubled in a run, Madelyn Huss (3 for 4, double, two RBIs, three runs) singled in a run, and Taliyah Deluna (1 for 4, two RBIs) had an RBI groundout.
Olivia Vinatieri and Layla Yeager each added a base hit and Aliyah Henry had an RBI for the winners, who added three runs in the third, one in the fourth, and fifth in the fifth.
Binstock had all three of its hits and its run in the third. Angie Rubalcava doubled and scored on an Ava Cortez single, and Riley Brodie singled and was caught stealing.
Dean Ruggiero contributed to this story.
