Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association: Softball at Kiwanis again after year off

But A.M.P. had already taken a 5-0 lead in the first inning, sparked by a three-run homer from Caity Newburn (2 for 2, double, three runs) after Taylor Lauritsen (1 for 2) was hit by pitch and Kelsey Lauritsen walked to open the frame. Xitlali Mora ((1 for 2) walked and scored Emilee Duncan also had an RBI single in the inning.

The winners also got hits from Alyssa Warren (1 for 2), Desianna Garcia (1 for 1), Ava Moreci (2 for 2) and Diana Garcia (1 for 2).

On Monday, M.I.V. bounced back with a 5-3 win over Conwell in the Seniors game as Piper Johnson went 2 for 2 with a run scored. Also with hits for the winners were Sarah Husted (1 for 2, run scored), Alyssa Michie (1 for 2, double, two runs scored), Destiny Gradias (1 for 2) and Lindsey Feinberg (1 for 2, run scored).

For Conwell, Maddie Smith went 1 for 2 with a double and Emily Franco was 1 for 2.

On Tuesday, R.E. Maher won the Majors game 8-2 over Soscol Auto Body. The winners were sparked by an inside-the-park home run from Mia Griffith (1 for 2). Jovanna Hurley pitched and rang up eight strikeouts while walking twice at the plate. Other hits came from Madelyn Huss (1 for 1) and Layla Yeager (1 for 2).