Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association: Softball at Kiwanis again after year off

Binstock Enterprises defeated Soscol Auto Body in a Major Division thriller, 6-5, to open the first Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association season since 2019 on Sunday at Kiwanis Park.

A.M.P. Construction downed Malloy Imrie & Vasconi Insurance in Sunday’s Senior Division night game, 11-1 in five innings.

The league's 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic, and it's come back with three teams in each division.

In the 12- to 15-year-old Majors game, leadoff batter Ava Cortez scored in all three plate appearances, getting a single and two walks, to lead Binstock. Noleen Chicon was 1 for 2 with a walk and run scored, Karly Botts went 1 for 2 with a walk, and Estrella Bautista went 1 for 1 with a walk. Brooklyn Miller pitched a six-hitter with five strikeouts.

For Soscol Auto Body, Jovana Hurley was 2 for 3 and pitched a four-hitter with six strikeouts and Ryann Chaddock went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Mia Griffith was 1 for 3 with a run scored, Alexis Kewell 1 for 1 with a walk and two runs scored Kayla Breshears walked twice, drove in a run and scored a run.

In the second game, Desianna Garcia pitched perfect ball in four of the five innings for A.M.P. She allowed her only base runners in the second inning, when M.I.V.'s Lindsey Feinberg led off with a single and scored on Savannah Blanco-Kite’s two-out single.

But A.M.P. had already taken a 5-0 lead in the first inning, sparked by a three-run homer from Caity Newburn (2 for 2, double, three runs) after Taylor Lauritsen (1 for 2) was hit by pitch and Kelsey Lauritsen walked to open the frame. Xitlali Mora ((1 for 2) walked and scored Emilee Duncan also had an RBI single in the inning.

The winners also got hits from Alyssa Warren (1 for 2), Desianna Garcia (1 for 1), Ava Moreci (2 for 2) and Diana Garcia (1 for 2).

On Monday, M.I.V. bounced back with a 5-3 win over Conwell in the Seniors game as Piper Johnson went 2 for 2 with a run scored. Also with hits for the winners were Sarah Husted (1 for 2, run scored), Alyssa Michie (1 for 2, double, two runs scored), Destiny Gradias (1 for 2) and Lindsey Feinberg (1 for 2, run scored).

For Conwell, Maddie Smith went 1 for 2 with a double and Emily Franco was 1 for 2.

On Tuesday, R.E. Maher won the Majors game 8-2 over Soscol Auto Body. The winners were sparked by an inside-the-park home run from Mia Griffith (1 for 2). Jovanna Hurley pitched and rang up eight strikeouts while walking twice at the plate. Other hits came from Madelyn Huss (1 for 1) and Layla Yeager (1 for 2).

For R.E. Maher, pitcher Noelle Rofkahr had six strikeouts and went 1 for 1 at the plate. Alexis Lund was 2 for 3 and Alexis Wade went 1 for 2.

In the Seniors game, it was A.M.P. holding on for a 3-1 win over Conwell behind starting pitcher Desianna Garcia, who tossed three strikeouts in two innings of work and was 1 for 2 with the bat, and reliever reliever Emilee Duncan. Ava Moreci went 1 for 2 at the plate.

For Conwell, pitcher Clare Halsey recorded two strikes in going the distance. Going 1 for 2 offensively were Lizeth Garcia, Daniela Almanza, Melissa Costilla and Antonia Cuevas.

