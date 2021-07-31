Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Softball: Binstock’s rout seals Major Division title

Binstock Enterprises, the No. 1 seed in the Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Major Division playoffs, routed Soscol Auto Body 11-2 in the third game of the best-of-three championship series to win the title Friday night at Kiwanis Park.

Angie Rubalcava pitched a four-hitter for the win, amassing 15 strikeouts with just one walk.

After edging Soscol Auto Body 4-2 on Wednesday and losing 14-1 on Thursday, Binstock took control Friday by exploding for eight runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Abygail Sims (2 for 4) led off with a single and took third on a Noleen Cichon double, and both scored on Rubalcava’s two-run single. Two more runs came in when Ava Raines (1 for 3, two runs) singled and Ava Cortez reached on an error. Brooklyn Miller got on base with an error and scored, Riley Brodie (2 for 3) singled and scored, and Ella Carmichael doubled and scored to make it 8-1.

Desiree Griffith (2 for 4), who had singled in Alexis Kewell to give Soscol Auto Body a 1-0 lead in the first inning, singled and scored on a single by Sasha Mufich (2 for 4) to make it 8-2 in the third. But Binstock made it 10-2 in the fifth when Cortez hit into an error that plated two runs, and Sims added an RBI single in the sixth.

