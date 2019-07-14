Branagan Insurance trailed late in Friday night’s clash with Malloy Imrie & Vasconi Insurance before exploding with eight runs in the final inning to secure the first seed in next week’s Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Senior Division playoffs at Kiwanis Park.
“Sometimes that happens to us, more than we would like,” admitted Branagan interim coach Jordan Hernandez said of losing the lead. “But we rallied and pulled it together and really showed up as a team.”
M.I.V. coach Matt Gagne was naturally disappointed after the game.
“We had them down, but one bad inning killed us,” he said.
Branagan (13-2-1) trailed 7-3 going into its final at bats before batting around and putting up a very nice crooked number, eight in this case, and that was all she wrote.
Madyson Smith and Elisabette Reyes opened the inning with singles, and Daniela Almanza followed with the third straight single to score Smith. Rachel Busse worked M.I.V. pitcher Sarah Husted for a walk to load the bases, and Reyes scored when Jordan Allen walked. Almanza scored when Liz Garcia was safe on error. Clare Halsey followed with a sharp single to right that plated Busse and Allen. Deb Rodriguez then singled in Garcia and Halsey, and Branagan suddenly had gone from a four-run deficit to a four-run lead, 11-7.
M.I.V. (5-10-1) was unable to score in the bottom of the inning and the game was called after reaching the time limit of one hour and 40 minutes.
Branagan put M.I.V. in a three-run hole right off the bat. Husted hit Allen and Garcia with pitches and walked Halsey to load the bases. Perez singled to left field, scoring Allen. Rodriguez then singled to right, bringing home Garcia and Halsey.
But M.I.V. battled back with three runs in the bottom of the third to tie the game, 3-3. Piper Johnson, Gracey Shelfo and Destiny Gradias walked to load the bases. Johnson scored on a fielder’s choice before Ashlyn Peters and Natalie Mostow walked to reload the bases. McDowell then scored when Lexi Mitchell walked. Only a fantastic running catch by Garcia in center field on Husted’s sinking liner for the final out of the inning saved Branagan from an even bigger frame.
Branagan sent in Rodriguez in relief of Halsey and M.I.V. jumped all over her for four runs to take the 7-3 lead. Shelfo singled to left and Gradias was safe on an outfield error, allowing Shelfo to score. McDowell walked and Peters was safe on an infield hit, scoring Gradias, and Mostow singled in McDowell and Peters.
At that point, Branagan was once again saved by its defense, with a spectacular double play. Mostow was picked off and Mitchell was thrown out trying to take second to end the inning.
“They’re the best team out here, but we’re the second-best team,” said Gagne. “We were excited when we were winning, then we got down and the whole team just died. We’ve tied Branagan before and we had them tonight.”
Hernandez said she was proud of her pitchers.
“We only have one true pitcher tonight, but Deb came in and stepped it up,” she said. “Clare pitches a lot for this team, so when she can have a break it’s good.”
The first-place side was led by Rodriguez with two singles and four RBIs, while Almanza had two singles and one RBI, Perez contributed two singles and an RBI, Halsey had a single and two RBIs, Smith added two singles, Allen had single and one RBI, and Reyes had a single.
For M.I.V., Shelfo two singles, Mostow had a single and two RBIs, Peters had a single and an RBI, and Shelfo added two singles.
Rodriguez got the win, pitching one inning and giving up three earned runs on three hits, walking one, hitting one batter, and striking out none. Halsey came back to the circle in the fifth inning to get the save. She gave up three earned runs, four hits, five walks and struck out five.
Husted went all the way and took the loss, giving up 10 hits and six walks, hitting two batters, and striking out eight.