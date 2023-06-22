Versatility was the name of the game in the Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association’s Senior Division contest Wednesday night at Kiwanis Park.

Conwell Insurance had a new catcher in Ella Gomez and new shortstop in Chelsea Herrick, but still managed to put away Binstock Enterprises, 13-9, Wednesday night at Kiwanis Park.

What’s more, each team showed up with only seven players and needed at least eight to play. So Riley Brodie of fellow Senior Division squad A.M.P. Construction filled in for Conwell and Violet Davis of Major Division team Sticky Business — which had played earlier — filled in for Binstock.

League vice president Matt Gagne said unlike in the 13-15 age division, girls in the Senior Division for ages 15½ to 19 often have schedule conflicts with summer jobs.

“The Majors are always easy to get girls (to come) out; we have 12, 13 girls every game,” Gagne said. “Seniors is a bit different.”

Conwell manager Jordan Foote said Ryann Braddock didn’t know who she was going to pitch to until Gomez offered her services.

“We had no catchers today. We have girls who are hurt and so Ella was like ‘I’ve always wanted to catch’ and she stepped up. It was awesome,” Foote said. “Ryann has pitched almost all of our games this season and she got hit (giving up nine Binstock hits) and still stuck it out."

Herrick caught a popup in the first inning and nearly turned a double play in the fourth, stepping on second and throwing to first just a little late.

"Chelsea had never played infield before, just outfield, so her play was huge to me tonight," Foote added. "When we tried to turn it up and get a double play, the batter was safe at first base. But overall, I think they played really well.”

At the plate, Chaddock went 2 for 3 with four RBI, a walk and two runs scored. Gomez had an RBI double, walked once, and was twice hit by pitches. Antonia Cuevas was hit by a pitch and scored, Herrick was 1 for 4, and Maggie Carmichael went 1 for 2 with two walks and a run scored.

Head coach Paul Sims’ Binstock team came back from a 5-2 deficit with a run in the bottom of the second inning and two in the third to tie it 5-5. But Conwell outscored Binstock in the fourth to take a 9-8 lead into the fifth, scored four more, and held Binstock to one run in the bottom half.

Said Hernandez, “I told them ‘You all have to have confidence. You can hit, you know what you’re doing, so just show it, show ’em what you got.’ I’m really proud of them because I know it’s been a rocky season. We’ve had girls gone, girls here, girls hurt, so I just tell them to keep going, have fun and just play.”

For Binstock, leadoff hitter Aby Sims and Destiny Bautista each went 3 for 3, with Sims adding a walk and two runs scored. Alyssa Michie was 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored. Savannah Blanco-Kite singled, walked, was hit by a pitch, and scored all three times. Lindsay Feinberg and Davis each walked and scored once, and pitcher Ally Michie walked once.

In the first game, a Major Division contest featuring players ages 13 to 15, Sticky Business needed only three hits to defeat K&S Asphalt, 14-7, as it capitalized on 16 walks and three hit batters.

The winners took an 8-0 lead in the top of the first inning on on six walks, a hit batter, and a single by Parker Papania (1 for 2, run scored).

After K&S Asphalt pulled within 8-3, Sticky Business put the game out of reach with a five-run third. Janelle Simi (1 for 1, two walks, run scored) led off with a single, Leti Romero (walk, run scored) was hit by a pitch and the aforementioned Davis walked to load the bases for Peyton Miller (1 for 3, three RBI, two runs scored), whose two-run single made it 10-3. Also scoring were Davis (two walks, hit by pitch, two runs scored), Miller and Brooke Sims (two walks, two runs scored). Papania scored the winners’ last run in the fourth after walking and scoring on Ava Duden’s RBI groundout.

Gagne, who helps Paul Sims coach Sticky Business, was impressed with Papania’s play at second base.

“Line drive, above her head, jumped up, caught it, doubled a girl off at first base. That was a great play,” he recalled.

Also for Sticky Business, Genevieve Sandoval drew two walks and scored a run, Karly Botts had two walks, Reagan Phipps scored a run, and Tori Flores walked three times and scored once.

Leading K&S Asphalt were Izzy Chae (2 for 3, RBI, two runs scored), Bella Shackford (2 for 2, run scored). Syd Morton (1 for 3, two RBI), Pieper Runyon (RBI, run scored, Breana Olvera (walk, run scored), Lola Ames (hit by pitch, walk), Jaden Rios (RBI), Emma Perez (walk) and Carlee Daniels (hit by pitch, run scored).

Gagne said Sticky Business hadn’t played well against Soscol Auto Body on Tuesday night.

“I saw a big rise in attitude from last night to tonight,” he said. “Last night, we were really flat, played like it, didn’t play well at all. Tonight we came out, we were doing all the correct base running, having fun. That’s all we want to do, make sure they have fun.

“I think all three (Majors) teams are equally matched. There’s no one out here that’s overpowering. I believe that last time we played (K&S Asphalt), they blew us out. Whatever day, whatever outcome happens. So no one’s getting blown out out here. We like to keep our girls loose and having fun.”

In other games this season:

Soscol Auto Body 10, Sticky Business 4

Sammie Kennedy pitched four innings, striking out 11, and went 2 for 3 at the plate to lead S.A.B. to victory in the Majors game on June 8. Maggie Bowers was 2 for 2 with two RBI, Rylie Olmstead went 1 for 2 with two RBI, and Kylia Valentine was 1 for 2 with an RBI.

For Sticky Business, Itzel Lopez and Brooke Sims each went 1 for 3, with Lopez driving in a run.

Binstock Enterprises 13, Conwell Insurance 2

Katrina Buxton gave up just two hits, two walks and one hit batter while striking out four in a five-inning complete game as her Binstock squad won big in Seniors action on June 8, obliterating a 2-2 tie with seven runs in the fourth and four in the fifth.

Leading the winners at the plate were Lindsay Feinberg (4 for 4, two RBI, two runs scored), Jill Harnois (2 for 4, triple, three RBI, two runs scored), Alyssa Michie (3 for 4, two RBI, two runs scored), Ally Michie (1 for 2, walk, two runs scored), Savannah Blanco-Kite (1 for 4, two RBI), Noleen Cichon (1 for 4, double, RBI) and Peyton Miller (RBI, run scored) and Buxton (RBI, run scored).

For Conwell, Jordan Allen was 1 for 2 and a run scored, Bella Cook was 1 for 2, Ella Gomez was hit by a pitch and scored a run, Izzy Nelson had an RBI, and Maggie Carmichael walked.

K&S Asphalt 12, Sticky Business 0

In the Majors contest on June 7, Izzy Chae pitched and got the win for K&S, while teammate Breana Olvera was 3 for 3 with a triple and a double.

Binstock Enterprises 17, A.M.P Construction 1

Lindsey Feinberg went a perfect 4 for 4 with four RBIs and Aby Sims went 3 for 4 to lead Binstock in the Seniors game on June 7.

Sticky Business 8, Soscol Auto Body 2

Avery Reynolds went 3 for 3 with two runs scored in the leadoff spot as Sticky Business began its first season as a NVGFA sponsor with a victory on May 30.

Also for the winners in the game for ages 13 to 15.5, Violet Davis was 1 for 2 with three RBI, a walk and a run scored, Brook Sims walked three times, scored three times and stole six bases, Giovanna Flores drove in two run, Karly Botts had an RBI walk and scored a run, Parker Papania drew two walks and scored a run, Reagan Bibbs scored a run, Peyton Miller was hit by a pitch and had an RBI, and Janelle Simi, Itzel Lopez and Leti Romero each got a walk.

For Soscol Auto Body, Sammie Kennedy went 2 for 3 and scored a run in the leadoff spot, and Lilly Kaiser had a triple and scored. Rylie Olmstead had a walk and RBI single, Courtney Short smacked an RBI single, and Aliyana Castorena and Juliana Marquez also had a base hit each, and Maggie Bowers walked.

Conwell Insurance 9, A.M.P. Construction 5

In the Senior Division game on May 30, Conwell got a two-run single and run scored from Ryann Chaddock and a run-scoring double from Sofia De Torres, who was also hit by a pitch and scored a run.

Also contributing offensively were Ella Gomez (2 for 2, double, run scored), Liz Garcia (1 for 2, hit by pitch, two runs scored), Emily Franco (1 for 2, run scored), Izzy Nelson (1 for 3), Jordan Allen (two walks, two runs scored) and Priscilla Rodriguez (walk, run scored).

For A.M.P., Noleen Cichon went 1 for 2 with a two-run single and scored a run, Gianna Rowles was 1 for 2 with a run-scoring single, and Lauren Nicklas went 1 for 3. Jordan Hamilton got two walks and scored twice, Kaetline Coleman and pitcher Brooklyn Miller each drew two walks and scored one run, Makenzie Matoza had two walks, Diana Garcia walked and scored a run, and Taliyah Deluna had an RBI groundout.

Dean Ruggiero contributed to this report.