Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Softball: M.I.V. dispatches Conwell

Gagne said “stressful” summed up the game for him.

“We had our opportunities early and didn’t capitalize,” he said. “We need to execute signs. That’s the worst thing when you give a sign and they (miss it) and are all running around. But if they can come together and start hitting the ball, we’ll be fine.”

Gagne was concerned about having enough players for Tuesday’s deciding game after only eight showed up Sunday, though M.I.V. had 12 players on Monday. They had enough Tuesday, but now hope to have enough personnel to compete with A.M.P.’s

In Monday’s Major Division game, Soscol Auto Body stranded one base runner in each of the seven innings but did score twice in the fourth, when Alexis Kewell reached on an error, stole two bases and scored on a Desiree Griffith single. Griffith scored on a two-out single by Ryann Chaddock to make it 2-0.

Maher loaded the bases on walks with no outs in the bottom of the fourth and saw Alexis Lund (1 for 3) score to make it 2-1.

In the top of the seventh, Maher was still trailing and down to its final two outs. But its No. 3 batter was coming up.