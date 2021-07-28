Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Softball: M.I.V. dispatches Conwell

The Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association softball championship series at Kiwanis Park are set for the age 13-15 Major Division and age 16-19 Senior Division.
Second-seeded Malloy Imrie & Vasconi Insurance ousted No. 3 seed Conwell Insurance on Tuesday night in the third game of a best-of-three Senior Division semifinal series, 10-6.
M.I.V. was to take on top seed A.M.P. Construction at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the first game of a best-of-three championship series that wraps up at 6 p.m. Thursday or, if necessary, 8 p.m. Friday.
In the Major Division, R.E. Maher Construction won the only game played in the series for 13- to 15-year-olds, 6-2 on Monday night despite having only eight players. But Soscol Auto Body ended up advancing after Maher had to forfeit on Sunday and Tuesday due to having only seven or fewer players.
Soscol Auto Body was to face No. 1 seed Binstock Enterprises at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the first game of their best-of-three series.
After falling to Conwell on Sunday, M.I.V. came back to win 8-4 in Monday’s game.
Sarah Husted (1 for 1, run scored) walked to open the bottom of the first inning but was stranded at third. Lindsay Feinberg (3 for 3, two runs scored) singled to start the bottom of the second but was left at second base, and Savannah Blanco-Kite (1 for 2) got on with a one-out single in the third but didn’t get to second.
Conwell took a 2-0 lead in the third inning when Clare Halsey singled with one out and scored on Daniela Almanza’s two-out double, and Liz Garcia (1 for 3) and Berkley Kramer (3 for 3) followed with singles.
In the fourth, however, Husted led off with a base hit, Yaz Navarro and Jillian Harnois (1 for 3, triple) drew back-to-back walks to load the bases, Haley Schreiner reached on an error, and Feinberg, Alyssa Michie and Naomi Martin followed with singles for a 5-2 lead.
M.I.V. went up 7-2 in the fifth, when Mariah Mendieta walked and scored, and Navarro reached on an error and scored on a Harnois triple.
Conwell cut it to 7-3 in the sixth when Camila Barboza singled and scored on a Kramer single.
In the seventh, Feinberg singled and scored on a Jemma Delgado double to put M.I.V. up 8-3, before Mady Smith singled in Jaclyn Perez for Conwell.
M.I.V. co-managers Shannon Clay and Matt Gagne were pleased with the solid win.
“It was good. We played really well. I can’t wait for tomorrow. We’re 1-1 (in the playoffs) and the game went well. My pitcher is battling through. She’s got two games under her belt and she’s ready to go for a third, so she’s pumped up and ready and I think we’ve got a good defense. We just need to stop the errors and we’ll be good.”
Gagne said “stressful” summed up the game for him.
“We had our opportunities early and didn’t capitalize,” he said. “We need to execute signs. That’s the worst thing when you give a sign and they (miss it) and are all running around. But if they can come together and start hitting the ball, we’ll be fine.”
Gagne was concerned about having enough players for Tuesday’s deciding game after only eight showed up Sunday, though M.I.V. had 12 players on Monday. They had enough Tuesday, but now hope to have enough personnel to compete with A.M.P.’s
In Monday’s Major Division game, Soscol Auto Body stranded one base runner in each of the seven innings but did score twice in the fourth, when Alexis Kewell reached on an error, stole two bases and scored on a Desiree Griffith single. Griffith scored on a two-out single by Ryann Chaddock to make it 2-0.
Maher loaded the bases on walks with no outs in the bottom of the fourth and saw Alexis Lund (1 for 3) score to make it 2-1.
In the top of the seventh, Maher was still trailing and down to its final two outs. But its No. 3 batter was coming up.
“We had the right people coming up to bat,” Maher manager Pat O’Brien said. “I had good base runners, I had good fortune, and their pitcher struggled a little bit. So we told them ‘Just be patient’ and they started hitting. They waited, what, six innings until they really started feeling it. One of my girls had never played before this season and she’s been gone for the last several weeks and she got a key hit that drove in a run."
Noelle Rofkahr (1 for 2, two walks), Aubrielle Lapointe (1 for 4), Alexis Wade (2 for 3, double), Elle Gomez (1 for 3, walk) all singled and Mia Persico walked and all five scored for a 6-2 advantage. Leadoff batter Lauren Nicklas (1 for 5) had one of the RBIs.
Olivia Vinatieri (1 for 3) and Taliyah Deluna (1 for 2) also singled for Maher.
Chaddock opened the bottom of the seventh for Soscol Auto Body with a walk and took second on a groundout, but was stranded there.
“We wanted it very badly and we battled,” said O’Brien, who is also the NVGFA president. “We’ve had kids with injuries and we had to battle with that. We were barely able to scrape a team together tonight because of injuries and vacations, which I kind of attribute to the COVID summer where everybody wants to (get out of town). We just said ‘Let’s come out and have some fun and do our best,’ and that’s what they did. Noelle pitched fabulously — she was brilliant — and Lauren, our catcher, is a little sparkplug and keeps everybody motivated. The two of them really set the tone.”
