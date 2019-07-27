The Branagan Insurance softball team wrapped up its fourth Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Senior Division title in eight years Friday night with a fiercely competitive 6-5 victory over Malloy, Imrie & Vasconi Insurance at Kiwanis Park.
A night after having its eight-game win streak snapped by No. 2 seed M.I.V. with its most lopsided loss in years, 15-4 in a mercy rule-shortened five innings in the second game of the best-of-three series, top-seeded Branagan (17-3-1) prevailed with some of its best pitching and defense of the season.
Branagan pitcher Jasmine Gaffey said after the game that she hadn’t felt well Friday afternoon, but one wouldn’t have noticed. She went all seven innings, allowing just eight hits, striking out two and walking two. Her defense committed just three errors.
“She pitched a huge game,” said Branagan manager Danny Perez, who also guided the 2017 team to a title. “We’re used to getting a lot of hits, but tonight we did it with defense and pitching. We only lost one game (to defending champion A.M.P. Construction in Week 2) and had a double-forfeit, so after getting 10-run-ruled last night the girls were super-pumped for this game.
“To come back from that and battle through adversity, this was a huge win. We told them that sometimes you get knocked down and you gotta get back up. It was one of those days where you’ve just got to say ‘The sun will rise tomorrow’ and just forget about it and move on and come back and play ball the next day and play well, and that’s what they did. That says a lot about their character.”
Karen Sepulveda was amazing for M.I.V, too. After pitching a complete game Thursday night, she went the distance again and fired an eight-hitter with two strikeouts and a sixth-inning walk. But five errors by her team proved to be costly in the tight game.
Branagan’s Jordan Allen led off the game with a single, stole second and third base, and scored on a two-out single by Jaclyn Perez. A quick throw from center fielder Piper Johnson to shortstop Sarah Husted kept Perez was stretching her single into a double.
Branagan made it 2-0 in the second, when Brianna Perez singled with two out and scored on a single by Elizabette Reyes.
M.I.V. cut it to 2-1 in the third, when Grace Shelfo and Ashlyn Peters led off with back-to-back singles and Shelfo scored on Naomi Martin’s groundout to the right side. M.I.V. then went ahead, 3-2, in the fourth. Ashley McDowell singled and eventually scored on Lexi Vavricka’s groundout, and Destiny Gradias reached on an error and scored on a Shelfo RBI single.
But Branagan charged back ahead, 5-3, in the fifth. After two outs, Deb Rodriguez singled, Jaclyn Perez and Gaffey reached on errors, Rodriguez and Perez scored on errors, and Gaffey came home on a Madyson Smith RBI single.
M.I.V. tied it 5-5 in the sixth on four straight singles – by Vavricka, Gradias, Sepulveda and Shelfo, with Sepulveda and Shelfo driving in the two runs.
But in the sixth, Branagan went ahead to stay when Melissa Costilla singled and scored on an error on a ball off the bat of Rodriguez.
Rodriguez, Gaffey and Briana Perez are among several Branagan players in their first season of Seniors.
“I was feeling pretty confident about that because I know ‘B’ (Briana Perez) and Jazzy have played a while,” Rodriguez said. “Jazzy is a really good pitcher. She feels a little pressure, but if she just relaxes she does good, and ‘B’ is really good back there at catcher, so I was feeling good about that.
“I haven’t won any championships until this one. It feels good. I think we all just stayed positive throughout the whole game because we knew we all messed up yesterday.”
Jordan Hernandez, a former Branagan player who is now on its coaching staff, was impressed with her team’s 24-hour turnaround.
“I think they really played their hearts out today,” she said. “Yesterday was a little rough. No one really showed up and was ready to play. We won on Tuesday and yesterday warm-ups were a little lax, but it happens to all of us. I know I’ve been in the same position as a player. M.I.V. wanted another game and they got it, but our team showed up.”
With a Branagan team making the finals for the eighth season in a row, its players know they have targets on their backs all season.
“I think in all the years of Branagan winning, everyone wants to beat them,” Hernandez said. “But they really brought it tonight. They wanted it. Jasmine really wanted it. She got here today and she was like ‘I’m ready,’ and she told all of us that, so she was focused and ready to go.”