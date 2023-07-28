It had been at least 20 years since both divisions needed the third games of their best-of-three series to decide the softball champions of the Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association.

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

For both K&S Asphalt, winner of the Major Division for ages 13-15½, and Conwell Insurance, which won the Senior Division for ages 15½ to 19, getting seeded No. 1 and not playing last week gave them more rust than rest.

In a Majors series between two new sponsors, K&S Asphalt came back from a 6-5 loss to Sticky Business Barbecue in Tuesday’s first game with an 11-6 win on Wednesday, before clinching the comeback crown with an 8-2 victory on Thursday.

In the later game each day, Conwell was behind the eight-ball after getting handed only its second loss of the season by Binstock Enterprises, 11-2, on Tuesday before righting the ship with a 7-6 win Wednesday and securing the title with a 12-10 victory on Thursday.

In the Majors opener, Sticky Business had a 4-1 lead after the top of the third before K&S took a 5-4 lead with a three-spot in the bottom half. But Violet Davis (3 for 3, two RBI, two runs scored) and Peyton Miller (2 for 3) singled and scored the tying and go-ahead runs on RBI by Karly Botts (1 for 3, run scored) and Reagan Phipps. Genevieve Sandoval (1 for 3, run scored) and Tori Flores also had hits for Sticky Business.

Jadon Rios (2 for 3) opened the bottom of the sixth with a single for K&S but was stranded at second base. Also for K&S, Breanna Olvera went 2 for 3 with two RBI and a run scored, Sydney Morton was 2 for 2 with a walk and run scored, Bella Shackford went 1 for 3 with a two-run homer, Sophia Tavizon was 2 for 3 with a run scored, Mattea Buhman was 1 for 3, and Izzy Chae walked and scored.

On Wednesday, K&S looked awake as it open the game with a 4-0 lead. Sticky Business cut its deficit in half, 4-2, before K&S pulled away with four runs in the fourth and three in the sixth.

The winners were led at the plate by Olvera (2 for 2, walk, two runs scored). Shackford walked twice and scored once, Morton walked and scored, Carly Daniel had a hit and scored, Lola Ames walked and scored twice, Chae had a double, walked and scored, Rios had a hit and scored, and Mia Persico scored.

For Sticky Business, Parker Papania and Phipps each went 2 for 3, Brooke Sims, Sandoval and Botts each had a hit and scored, Davis and Miller each had a hit, and Flores scored.

“It was good, especially because of last night,” K&S Asphalt head coach Robert Poppe said after Wednesday’s win. “We came out flat on defense last night, and the girls were solid on defense tonight and that was the difference in the game. It was a good game. Everybody showed up. We had a full squad of 13 kids out here, so it made it challenging to get everybody equal at-bats, but we did good tonight. Everybody, I think, got two or three at-bats. It was the difference in the game because the more we can get at-bats the more opportunities we have for runs.”

Poppe was pleased to see his offense scored 11 runs, more than double in had on Tuesday.

“Last night we were flat,” he said, “so just kinda told the ladies tonight ‘If it’s in your zone, you’ve got to put it in play. Live balls is what’s going to get runs, not standing and watching.’ Thank God all 13 of them brought the attitude and they all swung. If I’m not mistaken, every girl put a ball in play at one point or another.”

K&S gave up just as many runs as in its loss, but Poppe was happy with that area, too.

“Yesterday we had some struggles just because we had a week off, so we sat, and so girls weren’t reading the ball right,” he explained. “So we made a few adjustments. We moved a couple of players around, and I think when I do that it kinda lights a fire in all of them and I think that was the difference. They just wanted it tonight. I think last night they thought it was going to be given to them.”

Chae was happy with her pitching in Wednesday’s win, as well.

“I felt good. I was not tired from yesterday, so I was happy about that. I even struck out my friend,” she laughed. “You really, really want to win after losing the day before, so you’ve got more energy and drive. I love my teammates.”

On Thursday, Chae gave up only two runs, both in the fourth inning, as Sticky Business cut it to 4-2 again. But a K&S run in the fifth and three in the sixth went unanswered, and they celebrated their hard-fought title.

The winners were led at the plate by Morton (2 for 3, two runs scored), Daniels (2 for 3, double, run scored), Ames (1 for 3, run scored), Chae (1 for 3, triple), Tanizon (1 for 3, run scored) and Rios (1 for 2, run scored).

For Sticky Business, Davis went 2 for 3 and scored, Miller scored, and Sandoval and Papania each went 1 for 3.

In the Seniors Division, Binstock pitcher Katrina Buxton gave up only a run in the third and one in sixth in Tuesday’s opening win. Binstock erased Conwell’s 1-0 lead with a five-run rally in the fourth, then put it away with a five-spot in the sixth and added a run in the seventh.

The winners were led offensively by Aby Sims (3 for 5, three runs scored), Jill Harnois (3 for 5, one run scored), Alyssa Michie (3 for 3, walk, two runs scored), Ally Michie (2 for 5, run scored), Destiny Baustista (2 for 3, walk, run scored), Savannah Blanco-Kite (1 for 4, run scored) and Star Bautista (walk, run scored).

Conwell’s only hits came from Sofia Delatorre (2 for 3), Izzy Nelson (2 for 3), Antonia Cuevas (1 for 3, walk) and pitcher Priscilla Rodriguez (1 for 3).

On Wednesday, Conwell trailed 5-1 after four innings before tying it with a four-run fifth, getting another tying run in the sixth, and then an RBI double by Rodriguez in the top of the seventh that drove in Delatorre with the go-ahead run. Rodriguez put it away with a 1-2-3 seventh, inducing two fly balls to center fielder Jordan Allen.

“Outfield is literally my home. I’ve been playing there since as long as I can remember, so it feels great out there,” said Allen, a 2022 graduate of Vintage High softball who was happy to get the ball hit to her in the last inning. “I was scared — I’m not going to lie — but I just knew I could not let anything touch the ground out there. I think my hitting could have been better, but overall it was a pretty solid game.”

Delatorre finished the game 2 for 4 with two runs scored, Chelsey Herrick and Allen were each 2 for 4 with a run scored, Emily Franco had a hit and run scored, Rodriguez was 1 for 4, Cuevas walked and scored, and Bella Cook walked.

For Binstock, Sims went 3 for 4 with a walk and four runs scored, Harnois 2 for 4 with a run scored, Alyssa Michie 1 for 2 with two walks, Ally Michie 1 for 4, and Star Bautista 2 for 4 with a double and run scored.

Asked what Conwell needed to do to wrap it up Thursday night, Allen said to keep the momentum going.

“Just bring the same energy back,” she said. “Tonight, the whole team came together as one. It was scary, but I believed in us.”

Conwell head coach Jordan Rodriguez-Foote said it was a “nerve-wracking” game.

“It’s almost more stressful being a coach than a player because I can tell you what to do, but I can’t make you,” she said. “But it was a great ending, obviously, so it was still a lot of fun. We had another pitcher all season, Ryann (Chaddock), who just worked her butt off. But every game Priscilla (Rodriguez) has pitched, she’s just stepped up. She pitched a hell of a game yesterday and a great game today. I couldn’t be more proud of her. She really brought it, and (so did) our catcher, Sofia (Delatorre). She was a workhorse back there. I’m proud of both of them.”

Rodriguez-Foote had plenty to say to her team after Tuesday’s loss and before Wednesday’s series knotter.

“Last night I reminded them that we’d lost one game this season so it was kinda in our head,” she recalled, “that ‘maybe we’ve got the championship (won already), so it’s not going to be hard.’ But sometimes we’ve got to lose to remind ourselves what we can play like and who we are as a team, so I just told them ‘Bring your game, have a good attitude’ and — this is a lot of my girls’ last year here, so I’m just like ‘Have fun. We just want to have fun.’”

Rodriguez-Foote said she was nervous but excited going into the third game.

“Whatever way we finish, we’ve had a great season, I couldn’t be more proud of them, and I’m just proud that we made it to three games,” she said. “I hope we can get the W, but they’re a great team.”

On Thursday, Conwell came out on fire with six runs in the top of the first. Binstock cut it to 5-1 in the bottom half, but didn’t score again until Conwell made it 12-1 with another six-pack in the top of the third. Binstock came back with three runs in the fourth before getting held to six in the fifth.

The winners were led at the plate by Allen (3 for 3, two doubles, three runs scored), Delatorre (2 for 3, double, two runs scored), Izzy Nelson (3 for 3, two runs scored), Ella Gomez (1 for 3, double, two runs scored) and Maggie Carmichael (walk, two runs scored).

Binstock was led Thursday by Sims (1 for 3, two runs scored), Harnois (2 for 2, walk, three runs scored), Ally Michie (1 for 3, walk, run scored), Alyssa Michie (1 for 4), Destiny Bautista (1 for 4, run scored), Star Bautista (2 for 2, two walks, two runs scored) and Blanco-Kite (run scored).

The NVGFA was to hold its annual end-of-season all-star game at 6 p.m. Friday, dedicating an inning to Gracey Marek through a fundraiser called "Gold for Gracey."

Marek, who played in the NVGFA after the Napa Junior Girls Softball League and also played volleyball and softball for Napa High, was diagnosed with cancer and underwent chemotherapy.

“She was doing fine and was planning to leave for college, but her cancer has returned and spread,” NVGFA co-president Pat O’Brien said. “She now has to go through a new cancer fight.”

Added fellow NVGFA co-president Karly Michie, “Her posts are flooding Facebook with her battle of cancer this past year, her senior year. She rang the bell in June and just found out that the cancer has spread throughout her body and she will be undergoing treatments that are not covered by insurance.

“We will have one inning tonight during our game that will be ‘anything but a bat and glove’ and collect as much as we can during that inning. We will wear gold tonight and collect as much as we can.”

Dean Ruggiero contributed to this report

Today in sports history: July 29 1957: Floyd Patterson TKOs Tommy Jackson in 10th round to retain heavyweight title 1992: U.S. 400-meter freestyle relay team wins the gold medal 1996: Michael Johnson sweeps to victory in an Olympic 400-meter record 43.49 seconds 2008: Disgraced ex-NBA official Tim Donaghy sentenced to 15 months in gambling scandal 2012: Kimberly Rhode wins Olympic gold medal in women’s skeet shooting 2012: Dana Vollmer of the U.S. sets world record to win 100-meter butterfly in London