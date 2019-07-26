The Malloy, Imrie & Vasconi Insurance softball team, the No. 2 seed in the Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Senior Division playoffs, stunned top seed Branagan Insurance 15-4 in a mercy rule-shortened five-inning game in the second game of a best-of-three championship series Thursday night at Kiwanis Park.
On a night when everything seemed to go right for M.I.V., pitcher Karen Sepulveda gave up just eight hits and no walks, hit one batter, and struck out four. Branagan scored once in the first inning, twice in the fourth, and one in the fifth.
Meanwhile, Branagan pitchers also hit one batter and fanned four, but allowed 14 hits and 10 walks.
M.I.V. led 5-1 after its outfielders made impressive running catches in the first and second innings to keep Branagan’s potent offense in check. M.I.V.’s offense broke the game wide open with a seven-run explosion in the fourth that featured with six straight hits – the first being Lexi Vavricka’s two-run double to the fence in left-center field.
Ashley McDowell went 3 for 3 with a walk and three runs scored and Sepulveda was 3 for 3 with a hit by pitch and two runs scored to lead the winners at the plate.
Vavricka was 2 for 2 with the double, two walks and three runs scored, Grace Shelfo was 2 for 3 with a walk and run scored, Destiny Gradias was 1 for 4 with a double and a run scored, Piper Johnson was 1 for 3 with a walk and run scored, Ashlyn Peters and Alexis Mitchell were each 1 for 4, Sarah Husted drew three walks and scored three runs, and Naomi Martin drew two walks and scored once.
For Branagan, Jordan Allen and Liz Garcia each went 1 for 2 with a run scored, Clare Halsey went 1 for 1 with a hit by pitch and a run scored, and Jaclyn Perez, Deb Rodriguez, Madyson Smith, Melissa Costilla and Rogelyn Serquina each also went 1 for 2.
The teams were to play the deciding third game Friday night.