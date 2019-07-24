July is almost over but the fireworks were still on display Tuesday night as the Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association softball championship series opened at Kiwanis Park.
Soscol Auto Body topped R.E. Maher Construction, 9-2, in the Majors Division game before Branagan Insurance narrowly held on for a 10-8 victory over Malloy Imrie and Vasconi Insurance in the Seniors Division contest.
Top-seeded Branagan used its big bats to jump out to five- and six-run leads, but No. 2 seed M.I.V. refused to go down without a fight all the way until the last out.
Up 6-4 heading into the seventh inning, Branagan seemingly blew the game open with a four-run burst keyed by a two-run double from Jaclyn Perez and RBIs from Jasmine Gaffey and Brianna Perez.
With a 10-4 advantage, Branagan breathed a sigh of relief. That was, until M.I.V. started putting hits together. After a pair of walks started the inning, Lexi Vavricka unleashed a deep, two-run triple to right field before scoring on a wild pitch to make it 10-7. With another RBI from starting pitcher Karen Sepulveda and some more timely hitting, M.I.V. suddenly found itself down 10-8 with two outs and the tying run on second base.
“It was pretty nerve-wracking there at the end,” Branagan manager Danny Perez said. “But, you know, we continued to stay poised and do what we’ve been doing all year.”
On in relief, Gaffey didn’t succumb to the pressure, showing the poise Coach Perez mentioned as she coaxed Alexis Mitchell into the final out to give the team a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.
“I had really good energy in the first couple innings that I came in. Then as the game went on and they were getting hits, it was kind of scaring me,” said Gaffey, who pitched four innings in relief of starter Clare Halsey. “I felt the nerves.”
In addition to pitching the lion’s share of the game, Gaffey led her team at the plate by going 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a walk. She was supported by solid showings from Jordan Allen (2 for 3, double), Deborah Rodriguez (2 for 2 with an RBI) and Halsey (2 for 3 with an RBI double).
Early on, it looked as if Branagan would run away with the win as it claimed a 5-0 lead in the top of the third. After arguing a controversial non-call where a Branagan base runner appeared to interfere with the M.I.V. shortstop, M.I.V. co-manager Shannon Clay pulled his players aside to fire them up for a rally.
His words clearly carrying weight, his team immediately answered with a four-run inning behind RBIs from Gracey Shelfo, Ashlyn Peters, Vavricka and Sepulveda. With the team performing best when especially motivated, M.I.V. co-manager Matt Gagne was left wanting a more complete performance from his team.
“All season we haven’t really played a complete game,” Gagne said. “They battle and battle, but if we can just put it together from inning 1 to inning 7, no one’s going to beat us.”
M.I.V. will look to put together a complete performance at 8 p.m. Thursday, when it will try to force a Game 3 on Friday.
Branagan was in the exact position a year ago before dropping the final two games to A.M.P. Construction. That should keep the top seed from getting complacent.
“We’ve just got to close on Thursday and not give them any second life,” Coach Perez said. “They’re a good team and we’ve got to make sure we don’t give them hope.”
In the Majors Division, No. 1 seed Soscol Auto Body rode the steady pitching of Berkley Kramer, the fielding of shortstop Xitlali Mora and some timely hitting to pull away late in a game much closer than the final tally indicated.
“We struggled in the first couple innings. We needed to just kind of get our act together and play the ball like this team knows how,” said Soscol Auto Body manager Karly Michie. “The last couple innings we did that.”
R.E. Maher jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI groundout from Kelsey Lauritsen before Soscol Auto Body answered with RBIs from Lindsey Feinburg and Emily Franco in the inning’s latter half.
R.E. Maher scored in the top of the second to knot things at 2 after Maribel Rubalcava scored on a wild pitch, but that was the last of their scoring as Kramer and Mora clamped down defensively.
Kramer tossed six strong innings on the mound, striking out four while allowing seven hits and a pair of walks. She managed to go 1 for 2 at the plate with a single, walk and two RBIs, the first RBI coming by way of an RBI groundout that gave Soscol a 3-2 lead in the third.
“Our energy was a little low at the beginning,” Kramer said. “But as they started scoring, we were like, ‘OK, we need to get going mentally.’ Having (Mora) out there, her throws are so satisfying. As soon as the ball is hit towards her, I know she’s got it. I already start walking off the mound.”
Mora gave Kramer ample support, looking like San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford with an array of perfect throws and a diving catch that looked like an ESPN SportsCenter Top 10 highlight.
“I just focus on the game and focus on every play as it comes,” Mora smiled. “I just get to the ball, take my time and make the play.”
R.E. Maher held Soscol Auto Body close for most of the game, trailing just 4-2. But Soscol Auto Body’s bats came together for a five-run sixth inning that erased all hopes of a comeback.
“We’ve played Soscol tough all season long. We just haven’t quite had enough to get on top except for one game,” said R.E. Maher manager Patricia O’Brien, the NVGFA president. “We know we can do it, and we’re coming out (at 6 p.m.) Thursday with that intent.”