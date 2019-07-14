Soscol Auto Body clinched the No. 1 seed in the Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Major Division playoffs Friday night, riding a 10-run first inning to a 17-7 defeat of R.E. Maher Construction at Kiwanis Park.
While the winners finished the regular season at 14-2 with their eighth-straight win, Maher took a 13-3 record and the No. 2 seed into Sunday’s 7 p.m. first-round playoff opener against No. 3 seed Coleman Insurance in the first game of a best-of three series. The second game is at 7 p.m. Wednesday and the third, if necessary, at 8 p.m. next Sunday.
Soscol Auto Body will open against No. 4 seed Binstock Enterprises at 6 p.m. Tuesday, play the second game at 6 p.m. Thursday, and the third, if needed, at 6 p.m. next Sunday.
The winners of each first-round series will meet in a best-of-three championship series July 23, 25 and 26 in 6 p.m. games.
“I think we will carry a lot of momentum in from this win and having that top seed,” observed Soscol Auto Body coach Paul Franco. “We’re excited to be the top seed and hopefully the girls come through for us. The girls are confident but that’s because of the hard work they’ve put in, which is rewarding to see as a coach. They come out here every week ready to play.”
R.E. Maher fielded only eight girls due to family vacations, according to coach Pat O’Brien.
“The girls put in a good effort tonight and in addition to having fun, that’s what counts,” she said. “I couldn’t be more pleased. They didn’t get down on themselves even though we got way down in the score early on. They didn’t give up.”
Soscol Auto Body batted around and put up 10 runs in the first inning, as Maher’s starting pitcher dealt out six straight walks after Camila Barboza opened with a triple. O’Brien turned to Taylor Lauritsen, who inherited a bases-loaded situation with none out and managed to retire Soscol Auto Body without too much more damage.
Barboza singled later in the inning to account for both of Soscol Auto Body’s hits in the frame. The rest of the runs came via walks, wild pitches, errors, and a fielder’s choice.
R.E. Maher’s first run came when Taylor Lauritsen doubled and scored on a Lauryn Del Castillo groundout. Del Castillo got her second RBI in the second inning, with a single that drove in Kaydence Ryan to make it 11-2.
R.E. Maher made things interesting in the third when it scored four more runs on five hits to slash the Soscol lead to 11-6. Jemma Ceja and Gabby Lopez singled, and Kelsey Lauritsen doubled both runners home. Mari Rubalcava’s double down the left-field line brought in Taylor Lauritsen after she had singled, and Del Castillo continued her great night by singling in Rubalcava.
But Soscol Auto Body put the game away with a six-run third inning. Kramer, Emily Franco and Katrina Buxton walked to load the bases, Lindsey Feinberg singled in Kramer, and Grace Marek singled in Franco. April Fortuna walked to bring in Buxton and her sister, Akayla Fortuna, was safe on an outfield error that allowed two more runs to cross the plate.
Berkley Kramer went all the way for Soscol Auto Body to get the win. Kramer gave up seven runs on 10 hits, walking three and striking out three.
Kelsey Lauritsen took the loss for R.E. Maher, giving up six runs on one hit, five walks and no strikeouts. In relief, Taylor Lauritsen gave up seven runs on four hits and eight walks while striking out four.
The hitting stars for the winners were Barboza with a triple, single and three RBIs. Marek with two singles and one RBI, and Feinberg with a single and an RBI.
For R.E. Maher, Taylor Lauritsen had a double, two singles and three RBIs, Del Castillo had a double, a single and three RBIs, Lopez had two singles, Rubalcava had a double and one RBI, and Ceja added a single.
Paul Franco said his receiver, Emily Franco, had never caught before in a real game before.
”Our regular catcher couldn’t make it,” the coach said, “so for her to step up and do the job that she did, I was very impressed.”