Soscol Auto Body scored six runs in the fifth inning to pull away for a 13-3 win over Sticky Business BBQ in Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Softball action at Kiwanis Park on Thursday.

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

The winners led just 2-1 after the first inning and 7-3 after the fourth. Kennedy allowed one run on one hit and three walks. Alenah Manriquez pitched hitless ball in the last two innings, allowing two runs by hitting two batters and walking one.

For Soscol Auto Body, Sammie Kennedy went 2 for 3 with four RBI and three runs scored and pitched the first three innings for the win.

Rylie Olmstead 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Courtney Short 1 for 4 with a double, sacrifice fly, three RBI and one run scored, Manriquez 1 for 3 with a run scored, Aliyana Castrena 1 for 1 with two walks and three runs scored, and Sofia Rybicki 1 for 2 with a double, walk and two runs scored. Jenna Barnes also walked and scored a run.

For Sticky Business, Violet Davis went 1 for 1, getting hit by a pitch and scoring twice in the leadoff spot, Brooke Sims walked and scored once, Leticia Romero walked twice, and Karly Botts and Janelle Simi each walked once.

The NVGFA will hold the first round of the playoffs Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week, with the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in the Major and Senior Divisions squaring off in best-of-three series.

The first-round winners will play the No. 1 seeds on July 25 and July 26, followed by a consolation game on July 27.

In other recent games:

Conwell 16, A.M.P. Construction 0

Ryann Chaddock allowed only one hit and three walks and struck out eight while pitching all four innings of a Senior Division shutout. She helped her cause by going 3 for 3 with a triple, two doubles, a walk, five RBI and four runs scored.

Also for Conwell, Liz Garcia was 3 for 3 with a double, walk, RBI and four runs scored, Jordan Allen 1 for 3 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored, Sofia Detorres 1 for 1 with a triple, three walks, five RBI and a run scored, Maggie Carmichael 1 for 1 with two walks and three runs scored.

Priscilla Rodriguez added two walks and two RBI, Antonia Cuevas a walk and RBI, and Chelsea Herrick and Bella Cook each walked and scored a run.

For A.M.P., Riley Brodie and Noleen Cichon each went 1 for 2, and Gianna Rowles, Makenzie Matoza and Taliyah Deluna drew one walk apiece.

K&S Asphalt 6, Soscol Auto Body 5

Soscol Auto Body led 1-0 to open the game, but K&S answered with three runs in the bottom of the first, one in the fourth and two in the fifth for a 6-1 lead. A four-run rally in the bottom of the sixth wasn’t enough for S.A.B.

For the winners, Lola Ames went 2 for 3 with a double and run scored, Bella Shackford 2 for 3 with a run scored, Pieper Runyon 1 for 2 with a double, and Izzy Chae went 1 for 1 with a double and two walks and scored twice. Sophia Tavizon and Emily Leon each walked and scored once, and Baylee Sinan also walked.

For Soscol, Kennedy went 1 for 2 with a walk and two runs scored, Maggie Carmichael walked, was hit by a pitch and scored a run, Kayla Clark was 1 for 3 with a run scored, and Alenah Manriquez was hit by a pitch and scored.

Soscol Auto Body 9, Sticky Business 8

On June 28, Sticky Business led 2-0 after two innings, 4-3 after five, and 7-6 after six. It was 8-6 going into the bottom of the seventh, when Soscol Auto Body used two walks and two hits to score three runs and pulled out the comeback victory.

Kennedy was 3 for 4 with a three-run homer in the third and a walk-off triple in the seventh, scoring twice. Juliana Marquez went 1 for 2 with a run scored and RBI. Courtney Short went 2 for 3 with a run scored, Kayla Clark went 1 for 3 with two RBI, Aliyanna Castorena 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Maggie Bowers walked once and scored twice, and Lillyanna Ruiz walked and scored a run.

Alenah Manriquez pitched the last three innings for the win, allowing six runs on five hits, a walk and a hit batter and six strikeouts. Sammie Kennedy pitched the first four frames, striking out 10 and yielding two hits and two walks.

For Sticky Business, Reagan Phipps was 2 for 4 with two runs scored, Violet Davis went 1 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored, Parker Papania was 1 for 4, Peyton Miller went 1 for 3 with a walk and run scored, Janelle Simi was 1 for 3, got hit by pitch and scored a run, Ava Duden went 1 for 4 with an RBI, Brooke Sims was hit by a pitch and scored, Karly Botts walked and scored once, and Giovanna Flores added an RBI.

Today in sports history: July 16 1938: Paul Runyan wins PGA Championship by routing Sam Snead in final round 1947: Rocky Graziano scores TKO to win world middleweight title 1950: Uruguay beats Brazil 2-1 to win soccer’s World Cup in Rio de Janeiro. 1989: Betsy King wins her first U.S. Women’s Open title 2005: Jermain Taylor beats Bernard Hopkins for undisputed middleweight title 2011: Kyle Busch wins 100th NASCAR race 2012: Roger Federer surpasses Pete Sampras to set record for most weeks at No. 1