Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association: Soscol Auto Body sweeps in Majors, Conwell wins Seniors in three

Soscol Auto Body avenged last year's Game 3 loss to Binstock Enterprises in the best-of-three championship series by completing a two-game sweep of Binstock with a 7-6 victory in extra innings and capturing the Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Major Division title Tuesday night at Kiwanis Park.

Binstock took a 6-5 lead in the top of the ninth when base runner Ale Guerrero started at second due to the international tiebreaker rule being in effect, and scored when Aby Sims reached on an error. Sims went to second on a wild pitch before getting caught stealing to end the rally.

Soscol base runner Kylie Olmstead started the bottom of the ninth at second base and moved to third when Courtney Short reached on an error. Sammie Kennedy then poked a sharp base hit that got past the left fielder and rolled nearly to the fence, driving in Olmstead and Short with the tying and winning runs.

An exception had to be made by the NVGFA board, according to her father and Soscol assistant coach Tim Kennedy, for the 12-year-old Sammie Kennedy to play in the division for ages 13-15 this year.

“I was nervous going up to bat there,” Kennedy said of the single, her only hit of the game,” but I just tried not to think about it. The pitch was maybe a little outside. I honestly wasn’t thinking about that. I just swung.”

Binstock came in as the No. 1 seed in the division for 13- to 15-year-olds after finishing with the best record in the regular season, while Soscol was the No. 2 seed. They beat each other twice during the regular season.

Head coach Jason Griffith said one advantage Soscol (13-4-1) had this season was that it had at least 12 of its 14 players at every regular-season game. But the team was missing five players for last week’s first-round playoff series against R.E. Maher Construction because of a 4-H camp. With only eight players in two of those games, Soscol won that best-of-three series in three games as well.

“They all showed up this week, except one who is (on a family vacation) and another who is sick,” Griffith said.

But he said about half of the Soscol players are on Napa Valley Express travel teams that he and Soscol assistant coaches Tim Kennedy and Jason Hurley also coach. Express recently played in a tournament in Incline Village, Nev., where its 10- and 12-and-under teams each placed second and its 14U team — which includes Sammie Kennedy — placed first.

Soscol had lost last year’s deciding game 11-2 to Binstock.

“Today was a lot closer and it was a great game. I’m ecstatic right now,” Coach Griffith said.

Binstock (10-7-1) jumped ahead 3-0 in the top of the first inning on a two-out double by Sims (1 for 4), walks to Riley Brodie (1 for 3) and Brooklyn Miller (1 for 3) and a two-run double by Avery Reynolds (1 for 2, 3 RBIs).

Soscol answered with five runs in the bottom of the first. Kennedy led off by getting hit by a pitch. After an out, Hurley (2 for 3) singled and Maddy Huss (2 for 3, 2 doubles), Kylia Valentine (1 for 3) and Makenzie Matoza all hit doubles, with Valentine driving in two runs.

But Miller, who pitched a complete game for Binstock, kept Soscol off the board until the ninth. She helped her cause in the fourth, hitting a two-out double off middle reliever Desiree Griffith and scoring on a passed ball and error to make it 5-4.

Binstock tied it against eventual winning pitcher Hurley in the fourth, when Brodie led off with a single and scored on a fielder’s choice by Reynolds. Elle Carmichael followed with a single to load the bases, but all three runners were stranded.

In the eighth, Binstock’s Itzel Lopez started on second base and was caught stealing. Parker Papania was hit by a pitch and eventually tried to score, but was thrown out at the plate. Guerrero singled but was caught stealing at second base to end the inning.

In Soscol’s half of the eighth, Shimel started on second. After getting to third base on Taylor Tharp’s fielder’s choice, Shimel was thrown out at the plate on a two-out single by Olivia Vinatieri.

“Those last two innings were just crazy,” Coach Griffith said. “When we’re coaching Express, we talk about how the team that makes the least amount of errors typically wins the game, and I think it kinda showed in this game.”

Most NVGFA teams have only two coaches, but Jason Hurley was glad he was there with coaches Griffith and Kennedy.

“The only reason I’m on this staff is to calm them down,” he quipped. “It was an interesting game. It was a battle on three fronts. There was the game, there was the game within the game, and then there was the game within the game in the stands. It was chaos. I mean, you’ve got coaches who couldn’t hear foul balls, there was so much noise. That’s exciting. This is rec ball, so to have that level of involvement is pretty cool. The fans were engaged.

“It’s really cool for the girls. You can tell during the game how involved and intense they are, and playing with very high emotion. You just look at their faces now and there’s a feeling of accomplishment. It helps build that character at this age group for their future and that’s pretty cool. That’s what this is all about.”

Senior Division

Conwell Insurance 12, M.I.V. Insurance 11

After Soscol won Tuesday’s Majors finale, Malloy, Imrie & Vasconi Insurance tied the best-of-three Seniors championship series with a 9-7 win over Conwell. That forced a deciding Game 3 on Thursday that saw each team put together a big rally early, only to be tied when the 100-minute time limit came up.

Even though Seniors teams play seven innings of regulation, they went to the international tiebreaker rule in the seventh inning of this one because they were past the time limit.

Conwell’s Jordan Allen started on second base in the top of the seventh, stole third, and scored on a Liz Garcia fielder’s choice. Sarah Husted, M.I.V.’s third pitcher after starter Katrina Buxton went two innings and Alyssa Michie pitched part of the third, stranded Conwell runners at second and third to keep it a one-run game.

But Conwell pitcher Clare Halsey kept Ava Raines from scoring in the bottom half. Raines got to third on a groundout to Halsey, but Halsey got a strikeout and got the next better to pop up a squeeze bunt to her catcher to end the game.

“Our bats definitely came alive in the late innings,” Conwell head coach Emma Foote said. “Our defense was there for the most part. They were hitting, but our defense showed up later in the game. We started out slow and that made us all pretty nervous, but the girls rallied together. We only had nine (players) tonight, so it was everybody on the field and everybody showed up.”

Halsey pitched a six-hitter, with all of her 9 strikeouts coming against the last five batters in M.I.V’s batting order. She issued only 4 walks and hit 2 batters.

“Clare is a workhorse,” Conwell head coach Emma Foote said. “If we had an MVP trophy, she’d be getting that. She’s our Steph Curry, our Finals MVP. She’s our rock. No matter what, she always keeps her head calm, and that’s been the biggest factor this whole season. She’s been our workhorse all season long.”

Halsey pitched virtually every inning for Conwell this season.

“I’ve been so sore the last couple of days,” she said. “Once we started hitting, I was able to keep my energy up and just keeping. I had faith in my outfield. We all have a bond and we all keep each other’s energy up and just help each other throughout the game. We all get along really well, and that really helped.”

Halsey wasn’t surprised the series was decided in the last inning of the third game.

“We’re both good teams and we both fought hard,” she said.

Getting hits for Conwell were Bella Nelson (2 for 5, hit by pitch, 2 runs scored), Emily Franco (2 for 4) and Cassie Jones (1 for 2, walk, hit by pitch, 2 runs scored) and Allen (1 for 4, walk, 2 runs scored). Also reaching base were Maggie Carmichael (2 walks, run scored), Bella Cook (2 walks, run scored), Garcia (2 walks, run scored), Antonia Cuevas (walk, run scored) and Halsey (walk, run scored).

Hitting safely for M.I.V. were Piper Johnson (2 for 3, 2 runs scored), Michie (2 for 3, triple, double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored), Lindsay Feinberg (1 for 3, 2 runs scored), Husted (1 for 3, run scored), Mia Griffith (1 for 3, run scored) and Destiny Bautista (1 for 3). Raines drew 2 walks and scored a run.

Conwell had won five of seven regular-season meeting between the teams, but couldn’t pull off the sweep on Tuesday. That second game of the series was called after just five innings due to the time limit after the Majors’ marathon game.

Getting hits for M.I.V. were Jill Harnois (1 for 3, 2 runs scored), Mia Griffith (1 for 1, 2 walks, 3 runs scored), Michie (2 for 3, double, 4 RBIs, run scored), Feinberg (1 for 3). Husted walked twice, was hit by a pitch, and scored 3 times.

Leading Conwell at the plate were Allen (2 for 2, double, 2 walks, 2 runs scored), Garcia (2 for 3, 2 doubles, 2 runs scored), Cook (1 for 4, double) and Franco (1 for 2, walk, 2 runs scored). Also reaching base were Carmichael (hit by pitch, run scored), Cuevas (walk) and Jones (hit by pitch).

On Friday at Kiwanis Park, the NVGFA will hold its annual season-ending awards ceremony at 6 p.m., followed by a dinner for players and their immediate family at 6:30 p.m., and an all-star game at 7:30 p.m.