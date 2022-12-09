Napa Valley Golf: Elmes braves elements best at Napa Open

The cloudy skies, cool weather and a light rain didn’t seem to bother Riley Elmes in the final round of the Napa Open, an ASHER Tour event, on Thursday at Silverado Resort and Spa.

Growing up in Oregon, Elmes said he is used to that kind of weather.

“It’s not too different for me, but I enjoy it,” said Elmes, who is from Lake Oswego, Ore. “It’s been kind of perfect out here the past few days.

“The key was just to stay patient. It was pretty gettable with all the soft greens.”

Elmes, who played his college golf at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, put himself in contention right from the get-go. He was tied for eighth place during the first round on Tuesday and was tied for the lead with two other players, David Na of Alameda and Daniel Miernicki of Lake Oswego, Ore., in the second round on Wednesday.

“I kind of had a feeling it would come down to the last three holes, with two par-5s and the short par-4.," Elmes said. "I was definitely prepared to do something. Glad I did."

Elmes’ birdie on the par-5, 539-yard 18th hole moved him to the top of the leaderboard, as he shot a final-round 69 on the North Course and won the 54-hole. The three-day event had a field of 90 players, both professional and amateur.

It was his second win as a pro. He completed the Napa Open at 12-under-par 204 and earned $7,500.

“He obviously has got some game to come out here and win,” said Andy Miller, the founder of the Napa Open. “He was the one that pulled it off and it got him the win.”

The bunched-up leaderboard provided a lot of excitement and drama, as so many players were in contention. Elmes got it done on No. 18, as he hit the fairway in regulation with driver, hit 2-iron on his second shot, chipped to two feet and made the putt for birdie.

“You’ve just got to avoid that (fairway) bunker, keep it in the fairway, and then you’ve got a 2-iron or 3-wood. The greens here are pretty receptive. I was glad to just put in the fairway. I knew from there I was going to have a very good shot at making birdie," he said.

“I hit a good one off the tee. I hit a 2-iron that just leaked off a little to the right and ended up green side. I had kind of an uphill chip. I knew I just wanted to get it on the green. It was going to start running toward the hole. I made good contact and then had about a two-footer just to kind of wrap it up and call it a day.”

Jered Stone finished second, just one shot back, at 11-under 205.

Tying for third, at 10-under 206, was Christian Rajcic of Ramona, CA, Hunter Epson of Long Beach, Joe Fryer of Long Beach, Hayden Shieh of Fremont, and Alex Lee of Sacramento.

“I always love coming out here. I’ve played here a couple of times, in different Golden State events,” said Elmes, 25, who played in the last group of the day, starting at 10:50 a.m. “There’s a lot of history here. It’s always nice to come to a place where they hold a PGA Tour event, where the best of the best win, so I can somewhat add my name up there.”

Silverado is the host of the Fortinet Championship, a PGA Tour event that is held in September on the North Course.

The ASHER Tour was founded in September. It is formerly known as the Golden State Tour, a mini-tour which started in 1982.

According to its website, ashertour.com:

“With ASHER now adding its style and flare to this Tour, we can certainly expect exciting things ahead.

“The intent of this Tour is to remain true to the developing professional golfer and to add to the value of their professional golf events.

“Dedicated to showcasing some of the best golfers in the country, The ASHER Tour will curate an environment that will benefit not only the players, but the host site, sponsors, selected charitable organizations and the surrounding communities as a whole.”

The Napa Open was played on the par-72, 6,614-yard North Course on Tuesday and Thursday, and the par-72, 6,565-yard South Course on Wednesday.

“This is a nice way to cap off the year and to go into the holidays and feel good about next year,” said Elmes, who makes his home in San Diego and plays out of the Hotel Fairmont Grand Del Mar Golf Course.

“It was a full field, with a lot of good names on that leaderboard. It’s always good to come out with a win when you see all good names up there.”

The key, said Elmes, was staying patient and giving himself a shot on the back nine.

“That's what I did and I was able to come through in the clutch,” he said.

Elmes shot a 68 in the first round and a 67 in the second round. He had seven birdies and three bogeys in the first round. He had an eagle, six birdies, a bogey and a double bogey in the second round. He had four birdies and a bogey on his card in the final round.

Elmes graduated from Lake Oswego High School in 2015. He was selected as the Oregon Golfer of the Year in 2014. He was a four-time All-State selection for Lake Oswego High.

He played four years at Loyola Marymount and was a three-time All-West Coast Conference first-team selection. He graduated in 2019 with a degree in marketing.

He played very well for Loyola Marymount, winning two titles and attaining 19 top-10 finishes and 16 top-five finishes during his collegiate career, according to lmulions.com.

His 72.42 career stroke average is second all-time in program history at the time of his graduation, according to lmulions.com.

He turned pro in 2019 has had status on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Canada.

“I’ve kind of been bouncing around. It’s kind of slowly going up in the ranks. But everything has just been good so far,” he said.

Elmes also plays out of The Oregon Golf Club, in West Linn, Ore.

The Napa Open had a $40,500 purse. There was a cut after the second round.

“I think it’s a testament to how good these players who are out here, that they're able to compete and put up some incredibly good scores on a course that is a PGA Tour stop,” said James Boyd, the event marketing manager for the ASHER Tour. “It’s awesome that we’re able to bring a little bit of name and notoriety to them.

“We not only are providing an environment for professional golfers, but amateur golfers who can come out here and compete just as much.”

Past champions of the Napa Open include Corey Pereira (2018), Jack Ireland (2019), Austin Bautista (2020) and Daniel Miernicki (2021).

“We’re looking hopefully next year to get some more money into the purse and make it one of the best mini tours around. That’s the goal,” said Andy Miller, a Justin-Siena graduate and a four-time NCAA All-American at BYU. He played the PGA Tour and is in the BYU Hall of Fame.

Stone had rounds of 70, 67 and 68.

Rajcic had rounds of 68, 72 and 66.

Epson had rounds of 67, 71 and 68.

Fryer had rounds of 70, 67 and 69.

Shieh had rounds of 70, 67 and 69.

Lee had rounds of 67, 69 and 70.

There were two players tied for eighth, at 9-under 207.

Six players were tied for 10th, at 8-under 208.

It was a good week for Rajcic, who plays out of Bear Creek Golf Club in Murrieta, CA.

He had seven birdies and a bogey in the final round.

“I just tried to free myself up and stay committed to the shots I’m going to hit. I happened to execute today, so that was good,” said Rajcic. “Today, I just wanted to go be aggressive and not play tentative.”

Justin-Siena grad Pedisich places in event

Nick Pedisich, a 2001 Justin-Siena High graduate who plays out of Green Valley Country Club in Fairfield, made the cut and advanced to the final round, finishing 40th, with rounds of 75, 69 and 75.

“All things considered, I think it went really well for me, a really good week,” said Pedisich, who is an amateur. “I’ve got three kids under 7, and so I don’t really get to play too much golf, especially competitive golf.”

Pedisich said it was a great experience to play in a tournament consisting of both high-level amateurs and professional players.

“Competitive golf is something I haven’t done for a really long time. I’m an old guy out here in this field, and so to go up against a lot of great college players, it definitely helps to focus, playing with better players,” said Pedisich, 39.

“It was a great event. Hopefully, I’ll get a chance to do it next year.”

Pedisich played four years of basketball and golf and one year of baseball at Justin-Siena.

His dad, Dennis Pedisich of Napa, got him started in golf.

“He put the club in my hand for the first time. So, a huge influence on my game. He made it fun and gave me the opportunity to play as a kid, growing up at some really great golf courses.”

Dennis Pedisich played baseball at Jesuit High School-Carmichael and Santa Clara University.

Additional area players in Napa Open

Also advancing to the final round was Simon Kwon, an amateur from Napa, and Aaron Beverly, a professional from Roseville.

Kwon, a sophomore on the UC Berkeley golf team who is from Salt Lake City, Utah, finished tied for 36th. He had rounds of 74, 72 and 70.

Kwon’s grandfather is Johnny Miller, a 25-time winner on the PGA Tour. Miller is in the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Kwon played in seven events as a freshman last year at Cal.

He tied for 10th in October at the Alister Mackenzie Invitational.

Beverly, who at one time worked in the golf department at Silverado, tied for 38th, with rounds of 72, 70 and 75.

Beverly graduated from Armijo High-Fairfield in 2012. He played his college golf at Sacramento State. He is now an assistant coach at Sacramento State and also works as an assistant golf professional at Valley Hi Country Club in Elk Grove

Earlier this year, Beverly was awarded the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption and made his PGA Tour debut at the Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Missing the 36-hole cut were Zack Sims of Napa (74-69 – 143), Andy Miller of Napa (76-73 – 149), Jared Stone of American Canyon (80-75 – 155), Kyle Wall of Napa (80-80 – 160), and Matthew Commander of Napa (88-93 – 181).