Napa Valley Golf: Gonzalez aces hole at Chardonnay

There's a sports adage about celebrating a big shot that says you should act like you've done it before, and tone it down.

But when you've made perhaps the hardest shot in sports, it's hard contain yourself.

For Napa's Rigo Gonzalez, that was his first-ever hole-in-one, on the par-3 fifth hole at Chardonnay Golf Club on Aug. 1.

After the Napa native used a 9-iron to make the 135-yard shot from the Double Magnum tees, he celebrated so hard with his playing partners — cousin Joaquin Gonzalez and friends Fernando Lopez and Jorge Morales — that he hobbled to a round of 99.

“I was in disbelief, even though everyone in my group kept telling me it was in the hole,” he recalled. “My score wasn’t what I was hoping for, but I’ll blame that on my groin injury after celebrating."

The 40-year-old Rigo Gonzalez, who said he has been playing golf since he was 11 or 12, found the distance to be somewhat between two clubs.

“I couldn’t decide if I should use a pitching wedge or a 9-iron. I’m glad I decided to go with the 9,” the Napa native said. “Everything about that shot felt right.