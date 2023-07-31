Saturday, July 22, was a lucky day for Jay Griego.

Playing a round of golf with friends at Chardonnay Golf Club, the Napa resident teed it up at the Double Magnum tees on par-3 No. 8 hole.

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

He gripped a pitching wedge and aimed at the pin, which was 130 yards away.

The ball landed about 8 to 10 feet in front of the pin, bounced, checked a bit, and rolled right into the cup.

Also watching it go in were his playing partners, Bryan Teagarden, Rob Baumgartner and Fernando Lopez.

“We all went nuts,” Griego recalled. “Let’s just say, whoever was on the course that day, no matter their location, they heard us celebrating and knew what just happened.”

It was the first ace Griego has shot, but not the first he’s witnessed.

“My first hole in one was one of the greatest feelings I have ever experienced, and I got to enjoy it with a great group of friends,” Griego said. “Ironically enough, back in 2017 I got to witness my good friend Bryan Teagarden’s first hole-in-one (on No. 7 at Napa Golf Course) and it was awesome that he got to witness mine six years later.”

Griego’s golf that day was finally something to brag about.

“My round up until the hole-in-one wasn’t anything too exciting to talk about,” he recalled. “I was out there having a great time with my friends and just playing one shot at a time. I’m a Chardonnay club member, so I have played that hole many times in the past. The hole can be challenging at times, depending on pin placement and weather.”

Because he’d played the hole countless times before, he knew what to use.

“Once I had the distance, and since the weather was not a factor, I didn’t hesitate to grab my pitching wedge out of my bag,” he said.

Today in sports history: Aug. 1 1936: The Berlin Olympics begin. 1945: New York’s Mel Ott hits his 500th home run 1972: Nate Colbert drives in 13 runs in doubleheader 1987: Mike Tyson wins the undisputed heavyweight championship 1992: Eric Griffin loses to Rafael Lozano of Spain 1994: Cal Ripken becomes the second major leaguer to play 2,000 straight games 1996: Michael Johnson wins Olympic gold in the 200 meters 2004: Karen Stupples wins her first major title 2009: Rachel Alexandra wins the $1.25 million Haskell Ivitational at Monmouth Park 2010: Bob and Mike Bryan win their record 62nd career doubles title 2010: Stuart Appleby hits golf’s magic number 2010: Yani Tseng of Taiwan wins the Women’s British Open 2021: Marcell Jacobs