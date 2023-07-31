“My first hole in one was one of the greatest feelings I have ever experienced, and I got to enjoy it with a great group of friends,” Griego said. “Ironically enough, back in 2017 I got to witness my good friend Bryan Teagarden’s first hole-in-one (on No. 7 at Napa Golf Course) and it was awesome that he got to witness mine six years later.”
Griego’s golf that day was finally something to brag about.
“My round up until the hole-in-one wasn’t anything too exciting to talk about,” he recalled. “I was out there having a great time with my friends and just playing one shot at a time. I’m a Chardonnay club member, so I have played that hole many times in the past. The hole can be challenging at times, depending on pin placement and weather.”
Because he’d played the hole countless times before, he knew what to use.
“Once I had the distance, and since the weather was not a factor, I didn’t hesitate to grab my pitching wedge out of my bag,” he said.
