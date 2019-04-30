Jacob Aaron of Napa finished in fourth place in the boys championship division of the Junior Tour of Northern California’s Spring Series V event last week at Darkhorse Golf Club in Auburn.
Aaron, a sophomore at Vintage High School, had rounds of 75 and 80 for a 155 total.
NVCC’s Solomon at PGA Professional Championship
Dave Solomon, the head PGA golf professional at Napa Valley Country Club, was tied for 32nd place after two rounds at the 52nd PGA Professional Championship. It’s taking place at Belfair of Bluffton, South Carolina.
Solomon opened with a 70 and had a 75 in the second round.
The field of 312 players was reduced to the low 90 scorers and ties, with 92 golfers making the cut at 5-over-par 148 going into Tuesday’s third round, according to www.pga.com.
The low 70 players and ties after 54 holes advance to the final round on Wednesday.
The top 20 finishers secure a spot in the 101st PGA Championship, May 16-19, at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York.
Solomon was the 2017 Player of the Year in the Northern California Section of the PGA.
Anisman places for Macalester
Kiwa Anisman of Yountville tied for ninth place for the Macalester College women’s team at the Saint Mary's Invitational last week.
Anisman, a Vintage High graduate who is in her freshman season, shot an 89 at The Jewel in Lake City, Minnesota.
The event concludes the 2018-19 season for Macalester.
Robinson, Saleh place in junior event
Katie Robinson of American Canyon and Sophie Saleh of Napa each placed in the girls 15-18 division of the First Tee Tri-Valley Pleasanton Junior Open on Sunday.
Robinson tied for sixth with a 72 and Saleh was 12th with a 103 at the Pleasanton Golf Center.
It’s a Junior Golf Association of Northern California event.
U.S. Women’s Open Championship Qualifying
Kathleen Scavo, a Justin-Siena graduate, failed to advance at a U.S. Women’s Open Championship qualifying event on Monday at Contra Costa Country Club in Pleasant Hill.
Scavo, a senior at the University of Oregon, had rounds of 79 and 75 for a 154 total in the 36-hole qualifying.
Sabrina Iqbal of San Jose and Ty Akabane of Danville each qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open Championship at the Country Club of Charleston in Charleston, S.C., May 30-June 2.
Iqbal shot 70-71 – 141. Akabane shot 71-71 – 142.
McCarron places in PGA Tour Champions event
Scott McCarron and Brandt Jobe tied for fifth place and earned $82,000 at the PGA Tour Champions’ Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri last week.
McCarron is a Vintage High graduate and a former Napa resident.
It’s McCarron’s fifth top-five finish in nine starts this season.
McCarron and Jobe played college golf together at UCLA.