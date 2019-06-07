Aaron Beverly made the cut for the first time in a Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada event and went on to finish in a tie for 50th place last week in Victoria, British Columbia.
Beverly, a Fairfield resident who was twice named as the Big Sky Conference Player of the Year for Sacramento State, had rounds of 70, 68, 72 and 70 at Uplands Golf Club for an even-par 280 at the Bayview Place DCBank Open presented by Times Colonist.
“I thought I played pretty well,” Beverly said Wednesday. “The main thing out there is hitting as many fairways and as many greens and giving yourself as many looks at birdies as possible. And for the first two rounds, I did that decently well.”
Beverly, who works in the golf department at Silverado Resort and Spa, hit 14 greens in regulation the first day and 15 greens the second day. The event had a $200,000 purse.
“That was good,” he added. “It’s just a matter of making putts.”
Beverly earned exempt status through the first half of the 2019 season by finishing tied for 10th place at the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada Q-School-USA West 1 in late March in Santee, Calif. He shot a 68 in the final round and moved up 19 spots on the leaderboard.
Beverly missed the 36-hole cut at the Canada Life Open after rounds of 72 and 72 last month at Point Grey Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, B.C.
“I’m feeling great about my game,” he said. “The biggest thing for me is just eliminating bogeys. As long as I can eliminate the bogeys and just have a cleaner scorecard, I’ll be right where I want to be – at the top of the leaderboard.”
Beverly hit driver only five times last week. The rest of the time, he was hitting 2- and 3-irons off the tee and keeping his shots on the fairway.
“I thought I was in a great mental state, so I was never forcing anything and never had any negative reactions to bad shots,” he said. “I just kept plugging along. As long as I play well and keep making cuts, I’ll be fine.”
He is off this week and plays next in the GolfBC Championship, June 13-16, at Gallagher's Canyon Golf & Country Club in Kelowna, B.C.
Beverly had a lot of success playing golf for Sacramento State.
He was named as the Big Sky Player of the Year his junior and senior seasons.
The Golf Coaches Association of America named Beverly, a 2012 graduate of Armijo High School, to the PING Division I All-West Region team.
He had three wins and was a four-time Big Sky All-Academic honoree during his college career.
He graduated with a degree in psychology. His minor was in coaching.
He was a two-time Monticello Empire League MVP at Armijo and was a three-time All-MEL selection.
McCarron leads Charles Schwab Cup standings
Vintage High graduate and former Napa resident Scott McCarron continues to lead the PGA Tour Champions’ Charles Schwab Cup standings. McCarron has two wins, seven top-10 finishes, and has $1,366,211 in earnings so far this year.
McCarron has led each of the last five weeks and his lead of $476,958 is the second-largest through this point in the season since 2000, according to PGA Tour Champions.
McCarron tied for 21st last week at the Principal Charity Classic, played at Wakonda Club in Des Moines, Iowa.
The PGA Tour Champions is at Narita Golf Club-Accordia Golf in Narita-shi, Chiba, Japan for the Mastercard Japan Championship this week.
The 2019 schedule features 27 official tournaments in 19 states, as well as Canada, Japan and Scotland, with prize money totaling nearly $58 million. Following the regular season is the fourth annual Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, which will determine the winner of the Charles Schwab Cup, a season-long race.
NCGA Mid-Amateur Championship
Cory Synnestvedt, who plays out of Silverado Resort and Spa, is entered in the Northern California Golf Association’s 2019 Mid-Amateur Championship.
It’s a two-day, 36-hole event, Saturday and Sunday, at Poppy Hills Golf Course at Pebble Beach.
Robinson places in junior event
Katie Robinson of American Canyon placed 20th in the girls 15-18 division of a Junior Golf Association of Northern California Qualifying for the IMG Junior World on June 1 at the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex’s Arcade Creek Golf Course in Sacramento.
Robinson, who attends American Canyon High School, shot a 6-over-par 78.
Player$ Golf Tour at Chardonnay Golf Club
Ben Corfee of El Macero won Division I and John Sherman of Hidden Valley Lake won Division II at a Player$ Golf Tour Shoot Out event on June 2 at Chardonnay Golf Club in Napa.
Corfee shot 71 and was followed by Peter Kim (74) of San Jose and Don Leafstrand (75) of Ocala, Florida.
Sherman shot 75 and was the winner of a sudden death playoff. Sherman was followed by Ashley Mayhew (75) of Clear Lake and Gene Manning (76) of Hidden Valley Lake.