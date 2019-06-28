Jason Anthony, a 2001 Justin-Siena High School graduate, tied for 15th place in stroke play qualifying and went 1-1 in match play in the championship bracket of the 108th California Amateur Championship at Monterey Peninsula Country Club at Pebble Beach.
Anthony, a resident of Fairfield who began the week as the leader in the Northern California Golf Association’s Player of the Year points standings, advanced to match play after rounds of 69 on the Shore Course and 73 on the Dunes Course for a 142 total.
Anthony beat Robert Hamilton of El Dorado Hills in the Round of 32, 2 and 1.
Anthony lost to Ramiz Jamal of Huntington Beach in the Round of 16 on Thursday, 1 up. Jamal plays for UC Irvine and is a redshirt senior.
Match play is on the Dunes Course.
Kevin Alexander of Napa did not advance to match play after rounds of 82 on the Shore Course and 73 on the Dunes Course for a 155 total.
Anthony won the 38th annual NCGA Mid-Amateur Championship earlier in June at Poppy Hills Golf Course at Pebble Beach.
Anthony, the NCGA Player of the Year in 2017, plays out of the Olympic Club in San Francisco.
He played golf at Justin-Siena, Napa Valley College and Fresno State. He played on the 2003 NVC team that won the California Community College Championship at Kings River Golf & Country Club in Kingsburg.
He played the Canadian Professional Golf Tour and Golden State Tour after college. He got his amateur status back after playing four years as a pro.
Robinson places in junior event
Katie Robinson of American Canyon finished fifth in the girls championship division of the Junior Tour of Northern California’s Summer Series III Championship June 23-24 at El Macero Country Club in Yolo County.
Robinson had rounds of 79 and 80 for a 159 total.
Torres, Robinson, McIntyre place in junior event
Brandon Torres of American Canyon shot an 8-over-par 80 and finished in second place in the boys 14-15 division of the Green Valley Junior on June 13 in Fairfield.
Katie Robinson of American Canyon shot 85 and tied for fourth in the girls 15-18 division.
Dylan McIntyre of Napa shot an 87 and placed 13th in the boys 16-18 division.
The Junior Golf Association of Northern California event was played at Green Valley Country Club.
Aaron places in junior event
Jacob Aaron finished in a tie for 52nd place at the Junior Tour of Northern California’s Summer Series II and PGA Junior Championship Qualifier at Poppy Ridge Golf Course in Livermore.
Aaron had rounds of 78 and 83 for a 161 total in the boys championship division.
Lee places in junior event
Rocco Lee of Napa shot an 83 and placed fifth in the boys 14-18 division of the Marin County Junior Golf Championship on June 26.
The Junior Golf Association of Northern California event was played at Indian Valley Golf Club in Novato.
McCarron leads PGA Tour Champions
With three wins, eight top-10 finishes and $1,787,761 in earnings, Vintage High graduate and former Napa resident Scott McCarron continues to lead the Charles Schwab Cup standings on the PGA Tour Champions.
McCarron has been in the lead for the eighth week in a row. He tied for 22nd last week at the American Family Insurance Championship, played at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
“I’ve been driving it well, hitting a lot of good iron shots, and putting has been a little bit better this year,” McCarron said in a transcription provided by ASAP Sports at asapsports.com.
“Again, just feeling very comfortable when I’m in the hunt, near the lead or in the lead. I’ve had some chances, probably five or six times here, and been able to pull out three wins. It’s just a matter of putting yourself in those positions and controlling your emotions under the gun."