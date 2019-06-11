Jason Anthony, a 2001 Justin-Siena High School graduate, won the 38th annual Northern California Golf Association Mid-Amateur Championship.
Anthony, a resident of Fairfield and the NCGA Player of the Year in 2017, shot 67 in Saturday’s first round and had a 67 in the final round on Sunday for an 8-under-par 134 total at Poppy Hills Golf Course at Pebble Beach.
Anthony, who plays out of the Olympic Club in San Francisco, won by three shots.
Matt Cohn of eClub San Francisco (70-67 – 137) was second, Bobby Bucey of Oakhurst Country Club in Clayton (70-67 – 137) was third, and Nick Moore of Bayonet and Black Horse in Seaside (70-68 – 138) was fourth.
Travis Peterson of Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club (73-68 – 141) and Garett Wagner of Discovery Bay Country Club (67-74 – 141) tied for fifth.
“I really didn’t have my ‘A’ game so it shows me that I’m progressing,” Anthony, 36, said in a story on ncga.org. “It excites me for the future.”
It’s Anthony’s fourth NCGA title. He won 2016 and 2018 Mid-Amateur Four-Ball titles with Randy Haag, who is a member of the NCGA Hall of Fame. Anthony also won the 2017 Valley Amateur.
“I’m learning how to win,” said Anthony.
The NCGA Mid-Amateur is open to players ages 25 and older.
Cory Synnestvedt of Silverado Resort and Spa shot 81-75 – 156 and tied for 50th.
Anthony played golf at Justin-Siena, Napa Valley College and Fresno State. He played on the 2003 NVC team that won the California Community College Championship at Kings River Golf & Country Club in Kingsburg.
He played the Canadian Professional Golf Tour and Golden State Tour after college. He got his amateur status back after playing four years as a pro.
Anthony lost in the 36-hole final of the men’s championship bracket at the San Francisco City Golf Championship in March to Evan Peterson, 5 and 3, at TPC Harding Park.
Anthony played in the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship, a U.S. Golf Association event, at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon in May.
Haag and Anthony advanced to match play after finishing in a tie for 11th place in stroke play. They won their match in the Round of 32, 1 up over Ben Fisher and Matt Mitchell.
Anthony and Haag lost in the Round of 16 to Taylor Wood and Andrew Medley, 2 and 1.
Super season for McCarron
Vintage High graduate Scott McCarron became the first player on the PGA Tour Champions to get three wins this season when he captured the Mastercard Japan Championship on Sunday at Narita Golf Club-Accordia Golf at Narita-shi, Chiba, Japan
McCarron earned $400,000 after shooting 13-under-par 203 for the three-round, 54-hole event. He had rounds of 69, 67 and 67.
He won by three shots over Billy Andrade and Kirk Triplett.
McCarron becomes the 31st player to win at least 11 titles on the PGA Tour Champions.
He leads the Charles Schwab Cup race for the seventh week in a row.
He has at least two wins each year since the 2016 season.
“I certainly play with a lot of confidence,” McCarron said in an interview transcription provided by Tee-Scripts.com. “Each week’s a new week. It doesn’t matter what you did the week prior or what you think you can do. Every day is new. So I try to stay in the moment as much as I can, but I’m also again playing with a lot of confidence. That’s the big thing.
“I come out, I want to play, I want to work out, I want to eat right, all those things and I think just having that fun factor.”
The 2019 schedule features 27 official tournaments in 19 states, as well as Canada, Japan and Scotland, with prize money totaling nearly $58 million. Following the regular season is the fourth annual Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, which will determine the winner of the Charles Schwab Cup, a season-long race.
U.S. Senior Open qualifying
Green Valley Country Club in Fairfield hosted a U.S. Senior Open Qualifying on Monday.
The low two individuals, Gary Sowinski of San Diego and Stephen Sear of Washoe Valley, Nevada, will advance to the U.S. Senior Open Championship at The Warran Golf Course at Notre Dame in Notre Dame, Indiana, June 27-30.
Sowinski was the medalist with a 3-under-par 69. Sear shot 70.
Lionel Rodgers III of Napa did not make the cut after shooting 79.
The qualifying was conducted by the Northern California Golf Association.