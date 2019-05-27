Kathleen Scavo concluded her University of Oregon women’s golf career with a top-25 finish at the 2019 NCAA Division I Championships.
Scavo, a senior, tied for 23rd place, shooting rounds of 82, 70 and 74 for a 7-over-par 226 total at the par-73, 6,397-yard Blessings Golf Club course in Fayetteville, Arkansas last week.
Scavo, a 2015 Justin-Siena High School graduate who is from Benicia, was making her third appearance at the nationals.
Oregon reported on its website, goducks.com, that Scavo is tied for the fifth-best nationals finish in program history.
There was a field of 132 players.
The 12 birdies that Scavo made in the 54-hole event was seventh-best in the tournament, Oregon reported at goducks.com.
Scavo qualified for nationals by placing fourth individually at the NCAA Cle Elum Regional. She had rounds of 67, 72 and 70 for a 7-under-par 209 total at the Tumble Creek Club in Cle Elum, Washington.
McCarron second at KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
Scott McCarron, a Vintage High graduate and former Napa resident, shot a final round 70 on Sunday and finished second at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.
He has two wins and seven top-5 finishes on the PGA Tour Champions this year. He is a 10-time winner in his career on the PGA Tour Champions.
“I tell people I still feel exactly the same, trying to win a tournament out here as I did on the PGA Tour,” McCarron said in an interview transcription provided by ASAP Sports, www.asapsports.com. “I’m playing against the same guys. A lot of times I’m playing the same courses. It feels the same. It’s just that we’re all a little bit older. These guys can still flat-out play. These are legends of the game, Hall-of-Famers, so honestly, I kind of pinch myself a little bit that I get to keep playing the sport I love for a living. And that winning feeling is exactly the same. So it’s just been an absolute blast.
“When I was 28, 29, 30, I really never thought about the end is near so much. Out here at 50, I see that there is an end at some point. Whether that’s 60, 62, 65, whatever that may be, if I can stay in shape, I think I can be competitive for a long time. I feel if you can drive the ball fairly long, you can be competitive for a long time out here, and I do drive the ball fairly long and fairly straight.”
McCarron is a member of the VHS Athletic Hall of Fame.
California Senior Women’s Amateur Championship
Corey Weworski of Carlsbad won the 41st California Senior Women’s Amateur Championship last week at Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel.
Weworski had rounds of 72, 73 and 69 for a 2-under-par 214 total and won by a 14-shot margin over Sally Krueger, the runner-up, who is from San Francisco.
It’s a three-day, 54-hole event, with the low 30 ties making the cut after the second round.
Kali Flowers of Napa did not make the cut after rounds of 101 and 99.
The championship is open to female amateur golfers who have an established current handicap index of 18.4 or below as of the time of registration. Entrants must have reached their 50th birthday by May 20, 2019, according to the California Golf Association and the Northern California Golf Association.