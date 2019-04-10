Northwestern University won the team title and Brooke Riley, a junior at Northwestern, was the individual medalist to highlight the three-day Silverado Showdown, a major college women’s event on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa that concluded play on Tuesday.
Northwestern shot a 6-over-par 870 total for the three rounds. Southern California was second, just four shots back with an 874 total.
There were 18 teams in the field. The tournament was co-hosted by Oregon and Colorado.
Stanford was third (881), Oregon was fourth (884), Washington was fifth (886), San Jose State was sixth (888), UC Berkeley was seventh (891), Iowa State and Wisconsin tied for eighth (905), and San Diego State was 10th (907).
Rounding out the field were UCLA (908), Pepperdine (909), Colorado (913), Washington State (917), Colorado State (923), UNLV (927), San Francisco (928) and New Mexico (929).
Riley, a graduate of East Union High School in Manteca, had rounds of 70, 70 and 75 for a 1-under-par 215 total.
She finished one shot in front of Malia Nam of Southern Cal and Natasha Andrea Oon of San Jose State, who tied for second. Nam shot 71-75-70 – 216 and Oon shot 74-69-73 – 216.
Kathleen Scavo, a Justin-Siena High School graduate who is a senior at Oregon, tied for fourth place. Scavo had rounds of 75, 70 and 72 for a 217 total.
The North Course was set up as a par-72, 6,120-yard layout.
Scavo tied for eighth place at the PING/ASU Invitational earlier this spring at Papago Golf Course in Phoenix, Arizona.
This is the fifth year of the Silverado Showdown.
Former Colorado All-American Emily Talley and her parents, Kim and Rob Talley of Napa, have been an important part of getting the tournament to Silverado. Emily Talley played four years for the Buffaloes.
“It was all due to Emily and her mom and dad,” Colorado coach Anne Kelly said in a story on the school’s website. “Kim suggested we start a tournament. I couldn’t be more thankful to have (Emily Talley) on my team.”
Santora named academic all-conference
Stephen Santora, a senior from Napa, was named to the academic all-conference team for the Carroll College (Helena, Montana) men’s team, the Frontier Conference announced.
Santora was named to the 2018-19 All-Frontier Conference team, it was announced in October.
Santora is a 2014 Napa High School graduate and a transfer from Santa Rosa Junior College.
Napa Valley golfers place in event
Rocco Lee of Napa and Brandon Torres of American Canyon each placed in a Future Champions Golf event, the National Tour NorCal Hiddenbrooke Junior in Vallejo last month. It was played at Hiddenbrooke Golf Club.
Lee had rounds of 91 and 87 for a 178 total and tied for 10th place in the boys college prep division.
Torres had rounds of 89 and 83 for a 172 total and finished third in the boys 13-14 division.
Maguire wins Windsor Golf Classic
Leona Maguire, a former star at Duke University who is from County Cavan, Ireland, won the Windsor Golf Classic in Sonoma County last week. It’s a Symetra Tour event. The Symetra Tour is the official qualifying tour of the LPGA Tour and enters its 39th competitive season in 2019.
Maguire won on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff against Pajaree Anannarukarn. Maguire earned $22,500 after rounds of 70, 69 and 65 at Windsor Golf Club for a 12-under total.
Montana Honorary Ambassador of U.S. Open
Joe Montana, a Pro Football Hall of Fame member and four-time Super Bowl champion, has been named as the 2019 U.S. Open Championship’s Honorary Ambassador, the U.S. Golf Association announced on Monday.
This year’s U.S. Open will be played June 13-16 at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
Montana played 14 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.
To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit usopen.com, email ticketquestions@usga.org, or call 1-800-698-0661.