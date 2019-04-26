Dave Solomon, the head PGA golf professional at Napa Valley Country Club, is entered in the 2019 PGA Professional Championship. The event, which has 312 players from around the country, will be played Sunday through Thursday at Belfair of Bluffton, South Carolina.
The PGA of America event carries a $550,000 purse. It will be played on the East and West Courses at Belfair.
The field will be reduced to the low 90 scorers and ties after the first 36 holes of play. The low 70 scorers and ties advance to play in the final round.
The field consists of players who have advanced from the 41 PGA Section Championships, along with eligible past champions, according to www.pga.com.
The low 20 finishers secure a berth in the 2019 PGA Championship, to be held May 13-19, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.
The winner of the PGA Professional Championship also receives exemptions for six PGA Tour events over a 12-month period.
Past champions include Bob Rosburg, a former director of golf at Silverado Resort and Spa, and Bruce Fleisher, an 18-time winner on the PGA Tour Champions who won The Transamerica in 1999 at Silverado Resort.
As the 2017 Player of the Year in the Northern California Section of the PGA, Solomon got an exemption into the field for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He played in the 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a PGA Tour event at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and the Shore Course at Monterey Peninsula Country Club. Solomon missed the 54-hole cut after rounds of 74 at Monterey Peninsula, 79 at Pebble Beach and 81 at Spyglass Hill.
Solomon, a resident of Alamo, plays in NorCal Section PGA events throughout the year.
Solomon graduated from Long Beach State in 1999 with a degree in marketing. He turned professional in 2001.
He went to the PGA Tour Qualifying Tournament four times and advanced to the second stage once, in 2001.
Solomon spent two years as the first assistant golf professional at Diablo Country Club. He worked at Burlingame Country Club in Hillsborough for two years as the first assistant. He spent five years at Ruby Hill as the first assistant.
U.S. Women’s Open Sectional Qualifying
Kathleen Scavo, a senior on the University of Oregon women’s team and a Justin-Siena High School graduate, is entered in a U.S. Women’s Open Sectional Qualifying on Monday, April 29 at Contra Costa Country Club in Pleasant Hill.
Scavo begins play at 8:40 a.m.
It’s a 36-hole qualifier for the U.S. Women’s Open Championship, May 30-June 2 at the Country Club of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.
McCarron leads Charles Schwab Cup
Scott McCarron, who leads the Charles Schwab Cup standings, continues the PGA Tour Champions’ season this week at Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf. It takes place at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri.
McCarron, a Vintage High graduate and former Napa resident, won last week’s Mitsubishi Electric Classic at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Georgia.
McCarron won in wire-to-wire fashion.
It’s McCarron’s ninth win on the PGA Tour Champions. His earnings total $624,118 so far this year. He also has four top-five finishes.
In comparing himself as a player on the PGA Tour versus that of the PGA Tour Champions, McCarron said: “I felt when I was on the PGA Tour I had to play my absolute best to win, so I put a lot of pressure on myself to do that, where I really didn’t. ... I think I beat myself up a little bit too much because I put too much pressure on it. Now it’s more of stay in the hunt, have a chance to win with three, four, five holes and see what happens. And when I do that, I know that I don’t have to hit the heroic shot. I think the golfer today is a lot more patient and that’s why I’m probably playing better now than I ever have in my life.”
McCarron’s comments were in a PGA Tour Champions press release this week.
He has more than $6.8 million in earnings since 2016, his first full season on PGA Tour Champions.
Scavo, Oregon head to NCAA Regional
Kathleen Scavo, a senior, and the University of Oregon women’s team continues its season next month at the NCAA’s Cle Elum Regional. It’s scheduled for May 6-8 at the Tumble Creek Club in Cle Elum, Washington.
Scavo is a Justin-Siena High School graduate.
There are 18 teams entered for the regional. Only the top six teams advance to the NCAA Championships.
Robinson places in junior event
Katie Robinson of American Canyon carded a 10-over-par 82 and finished in a tie for 34th place in the girls 15-18 division at a Junior Golf Association of Northern California qualifying event for Junior World #1.
It was played on April 19 on the MacKenzie Course at the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento.
Robinson plays out of Silverado Resort and Spa.