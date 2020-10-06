Napa Valley Golf: PGA Tour's Cameron Champ returns to Silverado for his foundation's tournament

There is so much that Cameron Champ remembers from the week that he spent at Silverado Resort and Spa in September of 2019.

There is the drive that he hit on No. 18 in the final round of the Safeway Open. It went 369 yards.

There is the putt that he made a few minutes later for birdie from just over three feet.

There is all the family and friends and fans from his hometown of Sacramento who made the trip west to Napa to provide support and encouragement for Champ, who took up the game at a very young age at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex.

There is the phone call that he had with his grandfather, Mack Ray Champ, moments after winning the Safeway Open, a PGA Tour event presented by Chevron, with a 3-under-par 69 on the North Course.

There is the all of the emotion that he experienced that week in Napa.

“For me, there are a lot of good memories of that week, with my family being here. Pretty much anyone close to me was here during that final round and during the week in general,” Champ said. “Just the way I did it and how I did it and who I did in front of. I’ve said it will always go down as one of the best golfing moments of my life.

“I have a lot of great memories here.”