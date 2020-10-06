Napa Valley Golf: PGA Tour's Cameron Champ returns to Silverado for his foundation's tournament

There is so much that Cameron Champ remembers from the week that he spent at Silverado Resort and Spa in September of 2019.
There is the drive that he hit on No. 18 in the final round of the Safeway Open. It went 369 yards.
There is the putt that he made a few minutes later for birdie from just over three feet.
There is all the family and friends and fans from his hometown of Sacramento who made the trip west to Napa to provide support and encouragement for Champ, who took up the game at a very young age at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex.
There is the phone call that he had with his grandfather, Mack Ray Champ, moments after winning the Safeway Open, a PGA Tour event presented by Chevron, with a 3-under-par 69 on the North Course.
There is the all of the emotion that he experienced that week in Napa.
“For me, there are a lot of good memories of that week, with my family being here. Pretty much anyone close to me was here during that final round and during the week in general,” Champ said. “Just the way I did it and how I did it and who I did in front of. I’ve said it will always go down as one of the best golfing moments of my life.
“I have a lot of great memories here.”
Champ was victorious for the second time in his career as he completed the event at 17-under 271, winning by one shot over Adam Hadwin. Champ’s victory — in only his 35th start on Tour — also gets him into the Masters Tournament, Nov. 12-15 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
“I played solid all week. I didn’t make very many mistakes,” said Champ, who opened the tournament with a 67, followed by rounds of 68 and 67. “It was like everything fell into place. I got a few good lucky breaks. You know, sometimes you need some of that luck and some of those breaks to go your way.”
Champ returned to Napa on Monday for the Cameron Champ Foundation Golf Classic to welcome a sold-out field of 144 players, to answer questions from those in the event on the driving range, and to hit a few shots, showing the kind of power, length and accuracy that he has as one of the game’s rising stars.
“It’s awesome to have Napa and Silverado support it and see what we’re doing and want to have the tournament out here, which is great,” said Champ.
“This is as close as it gets for me for a home event. It’s the climate and the grass, as it’s similar to what I grew up on with course style and course set-up.”
There is a connection and a history that Champ has with Silverado, the host of the Safeway Open for the last five years.
He accepted a sponsor invitation to play at the Safeway Open in 2017, when he was a senior at Texas A&M. He did not make the 36-hole cut after shooting 2-over. He tied for 25th place in 2018, finishing at 7-under.
“I have that comfortability, being close to home, with just all the other environments, how certain holes just kind of flow and flow together,” said Champ. “It just fits me. And it just gives me just a little more confidence.
“I’m very familiar with it. It fits my eye, it fits everything. You still, obviously, have got to put up score.”
Champ was not able to defend his title at this year's Safeway Open, a $6.6 million FedExCup event and the season-opening tournament on the PGA Tour’s 2020-21 schedule, due to scheduling. He had played the week before at the Tour Championship, tying for 24th place at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The week after the Safeway Open, he played at the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, where he missed the cut.
“This year was just unfortunate, the way the rescheduling was,” he said. “Hopefully next year, it kind of gets back to normal, the schedule stays the sam
e, and it doesn’t switch last minute. And at that point, there might possibly be fans and again, my family and friends out here to watch and support me.”
Champ is the co-founder of the Cameron Champ Foundation, whose mission is “To transform the lives of youth from underserved and unrepresented communities through a focus on athletics, academics and healthy living.”
The foundation is the owner of Foothill Farms, a nine-hole course in Sacramento. The foundation “is focused on accessible STEM education and golf development programming that fosters an environment for academic achievement and healthy living for children/youth from under-served communities,” according to pgatour.com.
STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
“Our after school program at Foothill Golf Course will allow our students the opportunity to play golf and baseball and to participate in a STEM-focused curriculum that includes hands-on experimentation, aviation training on flight simulators, digital media instruction, and more,” cameronchampfoundation.org reports on its website.
“The main focus is the kids,” Champ said. “We’re using golf as the platform. It’s mentorship studies, helping tutor them and building the facilities that the kids need. It’s giving them opportunities. That’s what I was given.
“I was fortunate with some opportunities that I was given. If I wasn’t given those, who knows? I probably would not be here and I would not be on tour. So, for me and my family, that’s just what we believe, that the kids are our future.”
It was at Haggin Oaks, a 36-hole facility, where Champ was introduced to the game by his grandfather. Mack Ray Champ was in hospice care, with stage IV stomach cancer, when Cameron won at Silverado. Mack Ray Champ passed away in October, 2019. He was 78.
Cameron Champ spent day after day at Haggin Oaks, where his grandfather worked as a course marshal in retirement from the U.S. Air Force and taught his grandson so much about the golf swing and the game.
“Just for him to be able to see me make that putt on 18 on the 72nd hole to win — like I said, that will go down as the greatest moment ever in my golfing career,” said Champ, who competed in events through The First Tee of Greater Sacramento as a junior player.
Playing in Las Vegas the next two weeks
Champ will make his second start of the season this week when he plays in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, which begins Thursday at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. He will also play next week at the CJ Cup @ Shadow Creek, Oct. 15-18 at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.
“There are a lot of learning phases for me these first two years, figuring out golf and just life in general with the PGA Tour,” said Champ, a 2018 graduate of the Korn Ferry Tour. “For me, I’m just getting started in my career. Playing in my first Masters, I wanted to earn it the right way. And I did. There is gratification, thinking about all the hard work over the years and the stuff I’m doing, how I’m going about my business to get better as a player and also just getting better as a person.”
Champ’s first win came in 2018 at the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi.
He is seeing improvement in his short game, from 150 yards out with short irons and wedges.
“It’s just more repetition, more practice, more implementing things and just trusting in it,” he said. “Sooner or later, the scores start coming. Again, it’s golf. You have to be patient about it, not get down on yourself and just keep pushing and realizing that.
“As I’m going out here, you learn certain things and how to deal with things and how to adjust. I’ve always been hard on myself. I have always felt like I need to get more out of myself. I know what I’m capable of. But again, for me, that’s a learning process. You have got to adjust.”
Champ is No. 79 in this week’s Official World Golf Ranking.
“For me, it’s never enough. You can always get better. You can always improve. You can always do something better. You live and learn by trial and error,” he pointed out.
“I’ll definitely say, winning that second event (Safeway Open), it did validate everything for me. It gave me a huge confidence boost, realizing that, OK, I deserve to be out here. I’m out here. And I’m doing what I love.”
Champ Foundation, Chevron make contribution to NVUSD
The Cameron Champ Foundation and Chevron gave a $100,000 contribution to the Napa Valley Unified School District in September, with the announcement of providing STEM scholarships to 20 graduating seniors.
The Safeway Open is presented by Chevron. The scholarship program, which is run in conjunction with the Napa Valley Education Foundation, “is designed to help as many students as possible,” according to cameronchampfoundation.org.
“We knew that he couldn’t be here for the tournament. But he wanted to give back because of the community and it was important to him to give back and create opportunities for people because when he was growing up, he struggled around opportunities,” said Glenn Weckerlin, the chairman of the Cameron Champ Foundation, who is with Chevron.
This was the third year of the Cameron Champ Foundation Golf Classic.
“It gets very expensive to play golf and it’s very expensive to get an education. Instead of waiting 20 years, he wants to start giving back now, and that’s what he’s done,” said Weckerlin.
“We’re working on things up at the Foothill Golf Course to create opportunities up there.”
Weckerlin first met Champ when the two played together in the PURE Insurance Championship at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in 2012. The First Tee selects 81 juniors from around the country to play in the PGA Tour Champions event.
“We stayed in touch throughout the years,” said Weckerlin. “What’s been interesting about my journey with Cameron is that, with Cameron and his family, it’s always been about giving back. You’ve seen what it means to him when he won and the importance of family.
“His grandfather was the person that took Cameron to play golf and his grandfather pushed him on all those things. His grandfather was such a warm, uplifting, positive person.”
