Jason Anthony, a 2001 Justin-Siena High School graduate, lost in the 36-hole final of the San Francisco City Golf Championship on Sunday to Evan Peterson, 5 and 3, at TPC Harding Park.
Anthony, honored as the Player of the Year by the Northern California Golf Association at an awards ceremony in December of 2017 at Poppy Hills Golf Course at Pebble Beach, won five straight matches as the No. 2 seed to reach the finals in the men’s championship bracket.
Anthony won the San Francisco title last year. Peterson plays for Saint Mary’s College of Moraga and is from Clovis.
Anthony is a resident of Fairfield and a member at Green Valley Country Club and The Olympic Club in San Francisco.
He played golf at Justin-Siena, Napa Valley College and Fresno State. He played on NVC’s 2003 team that won the California Community College Championship at Kings River Golf & Country Club in Kingsburg.
He played the Canadian Professional Golf Tour and Golden State Tour after college. He got his amateur status back after playing four years as a pro.
Scavo places for Oregon
Kathleen Scavo finished in a tie for 18th place for the University of Oregon women’s team at The Wildcat Invitational in Tucson, Arizona last week.
Scavo, a Justin-Siena graduate, had rounds of 74, 78 and 74 for a 10-over-par 226 total at Sewailo Golf Club.
Arizona State won the title and Oregon was second.
Aaron, Robinson place in junior event
Jacob Aaron of Napa and Katie Robinson of American Canyon each placed in the Junior Tour of Northern California’s Spring Series I event at Stockton Golf and Country Club and Elkhorn Golf Club last weekend.
Aaron, who attends Vintage High, placed 23rd in the boys championship division, with rounds of 81 and 76 for a 157 total.
Robinson, who attends American Canyon High, tied for 24th in the girls championship division, with rounds of 83 and 89 for a 172 total.
Maul named Executive Director of NorCal PGA Foundation
Nancy Hewitt Maul has been named Executive Director of the Northern California PGA Foundation, the Northern California Section of the PGA announced last week.
Maul has been with the NCPGA since 2004. She has served as the NCPGA’s Assistant Executive Director since 2009 and as managing director of the foundation since 2015.
Maul will oversee all donor relations and programs related to the foundation with emphasis on PGA HOPE, a flagship program which benefits veterans by offering a series of free golf clinics that enhance mental, social, physical and emotional well-being, according to a press release.
The mission of the NCPGA Foundation is to also provide resources to PGA members serving their communities in Northern California and Northwestern Nevada, and to grow the game of golf, according to a press release.
Maul is a Founding Member of the California Alliance for Golf and a Past President of the Executive Women’s Golf Association (Sonoma-Marin-Napa Chapter).
She has served as a Volunteer Official for the Northern California Golf Association. She has been a Board Director/Treasurer for the San Francisco Mayor’s Women’s Golf Council, and a Board Director for the Web.Com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic.